MTN Fibre X delivers uninterrupted high-speed internet with zero throttling, no setup fees, and uncapped unlimited data, allowing users to stream in 4K/8K, game online, and connect multiple devices without interruptions or hidden costs.

MTN Fibre X offers free installation and a free router with your subscription. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN Fibre X comes with no Fair Usage Policy (FUP) , ensuring your internet speeds stay fast and consistent 24/7 without any throttling.

, ensuring your internet speeds stay fast and consistent 24/7 without any throttling. MTN Fibre X provides free installation and a free-to-use router when you subscribe.

when you subscribe. There are no data caps, tracking limits, or drops, so you can stream in 4K/8K, join video calls, and download large files across multiple devices without running out of data.

Plans are highly scalable to suit your household needs, offering speeds from 50 Mbps to 1 Gbps, all with a 30-day validity period .

all with a . Fibre X is currently offered in select high-density areas, major cities, and designated residential estates across roughly 15 states.

What are MTN Fibre X bundles?

MTN Fibre X bundles are a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service that delivers high-capacity, low-latency internet to homes and small offices. Unlike routers that rely on 4G or 5G signals, Fibre X uses fibre-optic cables to provide a direct connection to premises, resulting in more consistent speeds and reduced latency compared to wireless alternatives.

MTN Fibre X bundles deliver fast, stable internet to homes and small offices. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

MTN Fibre X bundles are suitable for streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and connecting multiple devices at home or in the workplace.

Requirements to activate MTN Fibre X

To subscribe to MTN Fibre X, customers must meet the following basic requirements to ensure successful installation and activation:

A valid Nigerian National Identification Number (NIN) is required, along with confirmation that the primary account holder is at least 18 years old.

The residence or workplace must be located within a fibre-mapped estate, city, or cluster with service coverage.

Adequate funds must be available to cover the activation cost of the selected base speed package, ranging from ₦30,000 to ₦200,000.

Permission must be granted for the MTN engineering team to access the premises to install fibre lines and configure terminal equipment.

Subscribing to MTN Fibre X is straightforward and can be done in several ways. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Using the web (MTN eShop)

You can subscribe to MTN Fibre X directly through the official eShop platform. The process is quick and fully online.

MTN Fibre X subscriptions and installations can be requested online via the MTN eShop. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Visit the official MTN eShop website and go to the Unlimited Fibernet Base Plan page under the Featured Products section. In the coverage area section, select your Region, State, City, Cluster, and Estate using the dropdown menus. Choose your preferred package, including the speed tier, and select a suitable installation date and time slot. Select the "New FibreX Customer" option, enter your personal details, and provide your NIN for verification. Proceed to checkout, complete payment for the monthly activation plan, and wait for the engineering team to carry out the installation.

Using the myMTN NG app

You can also subscribe easily through the myMTN NG App. The setup is fully guided within the app.

Open the updated myMTN NG app on your mobile device and access the dashboard. Tap the MTN Fibre X icon or go to the device onboarding section. Select "Purchase a New Device" to run a coverage check based on your location coordinates. If your area is marked as "Fibre Ready," choose your preferred speed tier, complete payment, and confirm your installation booking.

Note: Existing MTN customers can enter their active phone number or Fibre X ID on either platform to skip the initial registration and quickly purchase new packages.

Physical MTN walk-in centres (In-store registration)

Customers can also complete their subscription at selected MTN service centres in fibre-ready locations such as major cities.

Customers can also subscribe at selected MTN service centres in fibre-ready cities. Photo: @zaki.kaoje (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Visit an MTN Walk-In Service Centre. A customer service agent will check coverage for your location. Your NIN will be verified, and payment will be processed at the counter. Your installation appointment will then be logged into the system and scheduled.

Dedicated fibre support telephone line (Direct order)

Customers who prefer assisted onboarding can subscribe by calling MTN's dedicated Fibre X support desk.

Dial 0803102170 or 217 from an MTN line. A customer service representative will verify your address using MTN's coverage map. If eligible, the agent will create your installation request and guide you through payment and scheduling.

MTN Fibre X plans and pricing

Once activated, subscribers enjoy unmetered high-speed data designed for different performance needs. All standard plans are valid for 30 days. These plans include:

FibreX plan Data speed Price (₦) Prestige plan 1 Gbps 200,000 Premium plan 300 Mbps 100,000 Advanced Plan 200 Mbps 70,000 Standard Plan 100 Mbps 45,000 Basic Plan 50 Mbps 30,000

How to check MTN Fibre X subscription status

MTN Fibre X packages offer completely uncapped, truly unlimited data with no Fair Usage Policy (FUP), meaning there is no need to track gigabyte usage. However, you can easily monitor your active subscription status and expiration date using these official channels:

Via USSD code

Dial *312*500# or *461# from your linked MTN line. Select Manage Broadband from the menu. Follow the prompts to view your active plan, subscription status, and expiration date.

Via MTN Broadband web portal

Visit the official MTN Broadband Self-Service portal. Log in using your Fibre X ID (FN Number). Access your account dashboard to view your subscription timeline, active plan details, and validity period.

Via myMTN NG App

Check your subscription status and expiry date on the myMTN NG App. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Open the myMTN NG App on your mobile device. Go to your dashboard or Fibre X profile section. View your account details, including your active subscription status, expiration date, and current speed tier.

How do I know if Fibre X is in my area?

You can verify MTN Fibre X coverage using either of the following methods:

MTN eShop website

Visit the official MTN eShop website. Go to the "Unlimited Fibernet Base Plan" section. Use the location dropdowns to select your State, City, and Estate.

myMTN NG App

Log in to the myMTN NG app. Tap the Fibre X icon. Select "Purchase a New Device" to check if your address is marked as Fibre Ready.

Benefits of MTN Fibre X bundles

MTN Fibre X bundles offer several key benefits to deliver a reliable, seamless broadband experience. These benefits include:

MTN Fibre X offers no data limits or hidden charges. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

With no data volume caps or hidden thresholds , users enjoy predictable costs for heavy internet usage and no unexpected charges.

, users enjoy predictable costs for heavy internet usage and no unexpected charges. A dedicated physical fibre infrastructure delivers stable performance that is unaffected by weather conditions or mobile network congestion.

that is unaffected by weather conditions or mobile network congestion. Free hardware delivery and installation , including fibre line drop-offs, removes the usual upfront infrastructure costs.

, including fibre line drop-offs, removes the usual upfront infrastructure costs. Subscribers have priority access to a dedicated broadband support desk via 08031021700 or 217 on mobile for assistance.

What is MTN Fibre X used for?

MTN Fibre X is built for heavy internet users who need reliable, low-latency, high-capacity bandwidth. It is best suited for:

Seamless 4K and 8K streaming across multiple devices.

Low-latency online gaming with minimal lag.

Smart home automation and connected security systems.

High-demand remote work, including large file transfers and uninterrupted video conferencing.

MTN Group Fibre X supports seamless 4K and 8K streaming across multiple devices. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How much is MTN Fibre X?

MTN Fibre X plans range from ₦30,000 to ₦200,000 depending on the selected speed tier.

What is the validity of MTN Fibre X bundles?

All standard MTN Fibre X speed plans have a uniform validity period of 30 days, starting from the exact time of activation. However, users who prefer longer-term billing can opt for 180-day (6-month) and 365-day (1-year) upfront payment plans, which provide uninterrupted connectivity without monthly renewals.

Is MTN Fibre X installation free?

MTN offers free installation and a complimentary fibre router (ONT device) delivered to your home, with no upfront hardware cost. You only pay the activation fee for your selected monthly subscription package.

MTN Fibre X delivers a premium internet experience with unrestricted speeds, no setup fees, and unlimited data for heavy, uninterrupted use. It supports high-definition streaming, online gaming, and smart home or business setups with consistent speeds and flexible plans, making it a reliable option for modern connectivity needs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how MTN Welcome Back works. The offer is available to customers who have not engaged in any chargeable activity, such as calls, data usage, or SMS, on their MTN line for 30 to 180 days.

The MTN Welcome Back offer consists of two key benefits: a Recharge Offer that provides airtime and data bonuses, and a Data Offer featuring exclusive low-cost bundles. Only prepaid customers are eligible to subscribe.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng