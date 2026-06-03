MTN Always-On data is an innovative internet package designed to keep users connected all month long, offering a daily data allocation that conserves usage and prevents unexpected depletion. The plan was launched in October 2021 and offers 18.6 GB for ₦5,500 and 45 GB for ₦9,000, valid for 30 days.

MTN's Always-On Data plans ensure you have internet access every day without unexpected data depletion. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN Always-On allocates a fixed amount of data for 30 days , protecting your wallet from sudden data depletion.

, protecting your wallet from sudden data depletion. You can subscribe by texting 2 to 323 , dialing 3234# or *310# , through the myMTN app , or via the official MTN website .

, dialing , through the , or via the official . Any unused data from your daily allocation clears at midnight .

from your daily allocation . Users enjoy full 4G and 5G network speeds until their daily allocation runs out.

What is the MTN Always-On data plan all about?

The MTN Always-On data plan is a standard monthly data plan that spreads your purchase over 30 days with daily caps. It is perfect for daily internet users, especially those active at night, because any data you do not use automatically rolls over to the next day rather than expiring.

If you exceed your daily data allowance, MTN pauses your internet connection until midnight. Once the clock strikes midnight, your next daily portion is automatically applied.

This prevents you from running out of data halfway through the month. Additionally, you have flexibility to gift data to other MTN users at any time by simply dialling *312# and choosing Option 7.

MTN Always-On data activation process

You can activate the MTN Always-On data by dialling *312#. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Completing the MTN Always-On data activation process is straightforward. You can activate your preferred MTN data bundle through SMS, the MTN USSD code, the myMTN app, or the official MTN website.

SMS

The absolute fastest way to purchase the plan without an active internet connection is via text message, as follows:

Open your messaging app. To buy the 18.6 GB plan, text 162 to 312. To buy the 45 GB plan, text 163 to 312. Wait for the confirmation text from MTN.

USSD code

MTN Always-On data activation through the USSD code is designed to be quick and simple. If you prefer using the short code menu, follow these simple steps:

Dial *312# or *312*1# to go straight to data bundles on your MTN mobile number. Navigate to monthly plans, then select Always-On Data from the menu. Select either the 18.6 GB or 45 GB package based on your preference. Confirm your selection and choose your payment method (Airtime or MoMo) to complete the setup. Wait for the confirmation SMS from MTN.

myMTN app

Users can activate the MTN Always-On data via the MTN app. Photo: @GabiNorktech (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

If you have the myMTN app installed, you can purchase the bundle seamlessly. Below is the step-by-step process to activate MTN Always-On data using the app:

Open the myMTN NG app on your smartphone or download it first if you do not have it installed. Tap the Buy/Send button on the dashboard. Select Data, then tap Always-On Data from the list of available bundles. Pick the bundle tier you want (18.6 GB or 45 GB). Select your payment method (Airtime or MoMo wallet). Confirm the purchase and wait for the success message.

MTN website

Users can log onto the MTN website to activate the MTN Always-On data service. However, one needs an internet connection and a laptop or desktop. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official MTN Nigeria website and navigate to the data plan portal. Sign in using your MTN phone number and the OTP sent to your device. Click on the Always-On Data option. Select your preferred bundle and preferred payment method. Authorise the payment and check your balance to verify activation.

MTN Always-On data prices

The MTN Always-On plan offers two main price tiers depending on how much data you use daily. Photo: @mobilitynigeria (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Always-On plan direct USSD code is *312*1#. The plan offers two main tiers depending on how much data you use daily. Neither tier includes promotional bonus data or midnight-only data incentives; what you see is exactly what you get.

Total Volume Daily allocation Validity Price SMS code 18.6 GB 620 MB / Day 30 Days ₦5,500 Text 162 to 312 45 GB 1.5 GB / Day 30 Days ₦9,000 Text 163 to 312

How to stop the Always-On data on MTN?

Users can opt out of the Always-On data plan anytime. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

If you no longer wish to use the Always-On data plan, you can opt to cancel. Below are the steps to stop MTN data auto-renewal.

Dial 312# on your mobile phone. Select Data Plans. Choose Manage Data. Select Cancel Auto-renewal. Confirm the action if prompted.

Alternatively, you can deactivate the recurring charge by texting STOP162 (for the 18.6 GB tier) or STOP163 (for the 45 GB tier) to 312.

What are the benefits of MTN Always-On data?

MTN's Always-On Data plans ensure uninterrupted internet access throughout the month. Photo: @laurellainfotech (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

MTN Always-On data offers several advantages for mobile internet users. Below is a list of benefits you can get by subscribing to the service.

Continuous browsing : The service guarantees you won't spend half the month completely offline due to early data burnout.

: The service guarantees you won't spend half the month completely offline due to early data burnout. Controlled burn rates: The daily allocation cap stops hidden background software processes from draining your entire monthly data investment overnight.

The daily allocation cap stops hidden background software processes from draining your entire monthly data investment overnight. Flexible subscriptions : Users can select packages that suit their budget and internet needs.

: Users can select packages that suit their budget and internet needs. Simpler budget forecasting: The package guarantees access for a full month, allowing individuals, including small business owners, to accurately forecast their mobile expenses.

The package guarantees access for a full month, allowing individuals, including small business owners, to accurately forecast their mobile expenses. Convenient activation : The subscription process is quick and can be completed through USSD or digital platforms.

: The subscription process is quick and can be completed through USSD or digital platforms. Reliable for heavy users : The package is suitable for streaming, gaming, remote work, and video calls.

: The package is suitable for streaming, gaming, remote work, and video calls. Easy cancellation : Subscribers can stop or deactivate the service at any time.

: Subscribers can stop or deactivate the service at any time. Full network speeds: MTN does not restrict your internet speed. You will have access to the full power of 4G and 5G networks until your daily limit is reached.

What does "Always-On data" mean?

It refers to uninterrupted internet access that works throughout the day and night. The MTN Always-On data package is designed for customers who want uninterrupted internet access for browsing, streaming, gaming, messaging, and work.

What is the MTN Always-On data code?

The MTN Always-On data code for the 45 GB bundle is *312*163#, while the 18 GB code is *312*162#. Customers should confirm the latest codes through official MTN platforms.

How long is MTN Always-On valid?

Both standard tiers of this bundle have a fixed operational lifecycle of 30 days. Unused daily MTN data allocations do not roll over to the next day.

Any portion of the 620 MB or 1.5 GB daily allotment left over at midnight is wiped clean as the new day's allocation is applied to your account.

How do I check my MTN Always-On data balance?

There are four simple ways you can check your MTN Always-On data. You can send 2 to 323 by SMS or dial *323*4# or *310#. Users may also check their balance through the myMTN app or use MTN's automated assistant, Zigi.

MTN Always-On data is designed for customers who want uninterrupted browsing without worrying about strict time limits or separate day-and-night plans. With flexible subscription options, easy activation, and convenient cancellation, the service offers a practical solution for users who rely heavily on mobile internet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about MTN XtraBuy. MTN XtraBuy is a handy feature that lets you buy airtime and data right away. You can pay using your bank's USSD code, a debit or credit card, or a quick bank transfer.

XtraBuy does not need to be activated manually. It shows up automatically as a USSD prompt when your airtime or data balance is low. Discover more about the MTN XtraBuy service in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng