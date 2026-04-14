How MTN Welcome Back works and who qualifies for the bonus

The MTN Welcome Back plan gives inactive users (30 to 180 days) a 10× recharge bonus and discounted data bundles.

MTN Welcome Back offer is for customers who have been inactive for 30 to 180 days. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The MTN Welcome Back offer is available only to customers who have not carried out any chargeable activity, such as calls, data usage, or SMS, on their MTN line for 30 to 180 days.

Eligible users receive a 1000% bonus on their first recharge after the dormant period, which is split into a 700% voice reward for national calls and a 300% data reward for browsing.

on their first recharge after the dormant period, which is split into a for national calls and a for browsing. In addition to the recharge bonus, eligible customers can access discounted "Welcome Back" data plans , such as 4GB for ₦1000 or 2GB for ₦500, at much lower rates than usual.

, such as 4GB for ₦1000 or 2GB for ₦500, at much lower rates than usual. To enjoy the offer, recharge via *161*PIN# or through the MyMTN NG app, and dial *121# to check your eligibility and available deals.

What is the MTN Welcome Back offer?

The MTN Welcome Back program is a win-back initiative designed to reconnect inactive subscribers with the network. It includes two main benefits: a Recharge Offer that delivers airtime and data bonuses, and a Data Offer with exclusive low-cost bundles. This promotion is available to customers who have been inactive for 30 to 180 days.

By dialling the correct MTN Welcome Back code, eligible users can unlock a 1000% (10×) reward on their first qualifying recharge, split into:

700% voice bonus: for calls to all local networks in Nigeria

for calls to all local networks in Nigeria 300% data bonus: for everyday browsing

For example, a ₦100 recharge gives ₦700 for calls and ₦300 for data.

Who qualifies for the bonus?

To qualify for the MTN Welcome Back bonus, you must be a prepaid subscriber. Photo: @zaki.kaoje (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The MTN Welcome Back bonus is reserved for subscribers who meet specific criteria, which include:

Your MTN SIM must have been inactive for 30 to 180 days with no calls, SMS, or data usage.

Only prepaid customers qualify as subscribers.

You must use the specific MTN Welcome Back code (*161*PIN#) to activate the bonus.

MTN Welcome Back activation steps

Getting your MTN Welcome Back bonus is quick and easy. Follow these activation steps to access your airtime and data perks in no time.

Insert your inactive MTN SIM into your phone. Top up your line by purchasing a physical recharge card or using an electronic recharge. Dial *161*PIN# instead of the usual recharge code to activate the bonus.

How to welcome back MTN SIM online

Although much of the MTN Welcome Back activation can be done online, your inactive SIM must be inserted in a phone before you begin. Here are the three main ways to reactivate it online.

Via the MyMTN NG App

The MyMTN NG App is your main tool for managing your MTN line online. Even with a dormant SIM, you can use the app over Wi-Fi to activate your MTN Welcome Back Nigeria bonus once the SIM is inserted in a mobile phone. Follow these steps to get started:

Use the MyMTN NG app to activate the Welcome Back bonus, even if your SIM is inactive. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Download and log in to the MyMTN NG App. Go to the MegaDealZone, found on the home screen or under the "Offers" tab. Look for the "Crack the Egg" feature or a Welcome Back banner. Purchase airtime using your debit card and select the Welcome Back promotional offer.

The system will automatically detect your dormant status and apply the 10× bonus, 700% for voice and 300% for data, provided your recharge falls within the qualifying range of ₦50 to ₦1,500.

Using MTN ZiGi

ZiGi is MTN's official online chatbot, available on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and the MTN website. It helps you check your eligibility and guides you through activating your Welcome Back bonus.

Send "Hi" to 09033000001 on WhatsApp and ensure you are chatting with the verified MTN Nigeria account with a green checkmark. Follow ZiGi's prompts, including accepting the terms and entering the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone number to verify your identity. Type "Welcome Back Offer" or "Reactivate SIM" to check your eligibility, or select "Top Deals" or "Special Offers" if menu options appear. If you qualify, follow the recharge instructions provided by ZiGi to complete your top-up on the secure MTN page and activate your bonus.

Online banking or Fintech apps

You can reactivate your line by making a qualifying recharge of ₦50 to ₦1,500 through your bank app, such as GTB, Zenith, or Access Bank, or using fintech platforms like OPay and PalmPay.

Note: Unlike the USSD method using *161*PIN#, electronic top-ups may first require an eligibility check by dialling *121#. In most cases, the bonus is automatically applied once your dormant line receives the top-up.

How to get exclusive MTN Welcome Back data deals?

MTN Welcome Back users can get low-cost MTN data bundles from 1GB to 4GB by dialling *312*65#. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Along with the recharge bonus, returning users can enjoy exclusive, low-cost data bundles. Dial *312*65# to browse and purchase these special bundles:

4GB for ₦1,000

2GB for ₦500

1GB for ₦200

MTN Welcome Back bonus guidelines you should know

To maximise your MTN Welcome Back bonus, here are the key rules every subscriber should know.

Your bonus balance is always used before your main airtime. Bonus airtime and data cannot be shared or transferred to another line. The bonus is valid for local use only and cannot be used for international calls or roaming outside Nigeria. Dial *310# to check your MTN bonus airtime and data balance.

What recharge qualifies for the 10× bonus?

To qualify, the minimum recharge is ₦50 and the maximum is ₦1,500. Recharges outside this range will only add the face value to your main account.

How long does your bonus last?

The MTN Welcome Back bonus is available for a limited time, depending on your recharge amount. Recharges from ₦50 to ₦100 carry a bonus valid for 14 days, while recharges above ₦100 up to ₦1,500 carry a bonus valid for 30 days. Any unused bonus will expire at the end of its validity period.

How does MTN Welcome Back work?

Reactivate your dormant MTN SIM and enjoy up to 1000% Welcome Back bonus. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The MTN Welcome Back offer gives prepaid customers a 1000% bonus when they reactivate a dormant SIM. The bonus is split into 700% for voice and 300% for data. It applies to lines that have been inactive for 30 to 180 days. To claim the bonus, simply recharge between ₦50 and ₦1,500 using the USSD code *161*PIN#.

The MTN Welcome Back offer rewards inactive prepaid subscribers with a generous boost on their first qualifying recharge, including both airtime and data bonuses. You can redeem the bonus using the MTN Welcome Back code, the MyMTN NG app, or other online channels to quickly enjoy your rewards.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to block a First Bank account to stop unauthorised access. If your phone is stolen, your ATM card is compromised, or your banking details are exposed, blocking your account helps prevent any unauthorised withdrawals or transfers.

You can block your First Bank account immediately via USSD, the mobile app, customer care, or at the nearest MTN branch. Read on to discover the most convenient methods for securing your First Bank account, whether online or using another phone.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng