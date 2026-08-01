The Swedish Migration Agency has published a list of 21 occupational groups allowed to work in Sweden without obtaining a work permit

The exemptions cover a wide range of professions, from researchers and journalists to professional athletes and diplomatic staff

Each exemption comes with a time limit, and workers are responsible for determining whether they qualify before entering Sweden

The Swedish Migration Agency has released an official list of 21 occupational categories whose members are permitted to work in Sweden for a limited time without first securing a work permit.

The guidance, published on the agency's website, makes clear that it is the responsibility of each individual, and not the Migration Agency, to determine whether they fall within an exempt category.

Sweden explains work permit exemptions and identifies 21 groups allowed to work legally. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The agency said that because it cannot make that determination in advance for any specific person, it recommends applying for a work permit in any case of doubt.

Full list of exempt occupational groups

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, the following 21 groups may work in Sweden without a work permit, each subject to the time conditions stated:

1. Specialists within an international group, for less than one year.

2. Employees in an international group participating in skills development, for a maximum of three months.

3. Participants in a business deal, for a maximum of three months.

4. Diplomatic and consular officials along with their family members and staff.

5. Installers or technical instructors responding to crisis situations, for a maximum of two months.

6. People on temporary assignment for radio or television, for a maximum of one month.

7. Artists, technicians, and other tour staff invited by an established organiser, for a maximum of 14 days.

8. Professional athletes and officials, for a maximum of three months.

9. Train personnel and lorry drivers.

10. Drivers and staff on tourist coaches, for a maximum of three months.

11. Representatives working temporarily in Sweden.

12. Caregivers accompanying a visitor, for a maximum of three months.

13. Researchers or teachers in higher education for a brief period, for a maximum of three months.

14. Researchers carrying out part of their research in Sweden, for a maximum of 180 days.

15. Workers on temporary assignments connected to construction projects.

16. Journalists working temporarily in Sweden.

17. Witnesses or injured parties involved in a criminal investigation.

18. Persons taking part in a relief effort.

19. Holders of a residence permit for mobility studies tied to higher education, for a maximum of 360 days.

20. Members or civilian personnel of a foreign armed force.

21. People covered by the Defence Cooperation Agreement between Sweden and the United States.

Key conditions workers must know

The exemptions vary significantly in duration, ranging from 14 days for touring artists to up to 360 days for mobility study permit holders. Several categories, including train personnel, lorry drivers, diplomatic staff, and those involved in criminal proceedings, carry no specified time limit in the guidance.

The agency emphasised that the work permit exemption does not remove the need for other applicable permissions. Workers who are unsure whether their role qualifies are strongly advised to go through the standard work permit application process rather than assume they are covered.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had banned two occupations from getting work permits in 2026.

Swedish citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Swedish government had published the official cost of applying for Swedish citizenship.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the amount, stating that the citizenship process does not give a refund if the foreigner was denied citizenship.

According to the Migration Agency, foreigners are expected to pay a non-refundable application fee of SEK 2,900 (approx. N414,068).

Source: Legit.ng