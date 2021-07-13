How to check NIN number on MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile, and online

Did you know it is mandatory for every Nigerian citizen to have a National Identification Number (NIN)? The number is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). NIMC regulates issues of NIN enrolment and issuance, identity verification, and data authentication. If you have forgotten the digits, you should learn how to check your NIN number today.

How to check your NIN number: different ways

NIN consists of 11 non-intelligible numbers randomly chosen and assigned to a Nigerian citizen at the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB). There are multiple methods you can use to check your NIN status and number. Below is an exploration of various ways to retrieve this number.

How to retrieve your NIN number via USSD

The USSD code to check your NIN is the same for all major network providers in Nigeria. This simply means that the code to check your NIN on MTN is similar to the Airtel and Glo NIN code. To check the number on any of the major networks in the country, follow the steps below.

Dial the USSD code *346# on your mobile phone

Select option 1 if you are using the same phone number you enrolled for your NIN

Follow the prompts to retrieve the number

NB: The NIN validation code above only works for SIM cards that have already been registered and previously linked with a NIN.

You should also note that the code to check your NIN number given above is not free. There is an N20 airtime deduction to use the service. If you do not have this amount, you will not be able to retrieve the number.

The NIMC directed that customers using all SIM Related Services should have a Virtual National Identification Number (VNIN). If you have a VNIN but have forgotten it, you should visit the official NIN-MTN platform to retrieve it.

VNIN is a virtual version of your NIN. It offers a secure means of presenting your NIN in a format that protects it from being cloned or duplicated. Once you visit this platform, enter the VNIN, phone number, and email address, then click next to retrieve it.

How to check your NIN online

It is not possible to retrieve your NIN online. This service is yet to be developed and approved by the NIMC. You can only check it using the USSD code given earlier.

Why is NIN important?

The number is important because it is linked to almost all governmental databases, including your bank account and mobile phone. You cannot obtain a National e-ID card, driver's license, voter's card, or any other government social benefit without it in Nigeria.

Is there free NIN verification in Nigeria?

No, a free verification option is yet to be developed. You can retrieve using the USSD code *346# on your mobile phone, which attracts an N20 airtime deduction.

How do I link my MTN number to NIN?

The federal government ordered the barring of millions of SIM cards over users' failure to link them with their NINs. To link your NIN to an MTN number, dial *785# and follow the prompts.

If you have wondered how to check your NIN number on Glo, MTN, or Airtel, the guide above will come in handy. Once you retrieve the number, record it in a safe place to avoid forgetting it again.

