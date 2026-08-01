Germany has cited Section 23a of the Residence Act to outline a specific category of foreigners who will be denied a residence permit

The German government stated that it will generally refuse to grant a residence permit to individuals who fall into this category

Even exceptional humanitarian circumstances may not be enough to secure a temporary residence permit for people in this group

Germany has named one category of foreigners whose applications for a residence permit will be turned down, citing a specific section of the country's immigration law.

The German government, while acknowledging that it welcomes individuals from many parts of the world who meet the required conditions, has drawn a clear line under Section 23a of the Residence Act regarding who will be refused.

Germany mentions 1 group of foreigners who may be denied residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/picture alliance/fhm

Source: Getty Images

Who Germany will refuse a residence permit

According to the German government, foreigners who have committed a very serious crime will generally not be granted a residence permit. The position is stated plainly on the official German government website, which explains the threshold needed for any exceptions to apply.

The statement reads:

"In this case, special, exceptional humanitarian grounds, among other things, are needed. But even in such cases, it is generally impossible to grant a temporary residence permit to someone who has committed a serious crime."

What section 23a the Residence Act covers

Section 23a of the Residence Act serves as the legal basis for this stance. It provides a framework under which the German government exercises its discretion in granting or withholding residence permits, particularly in cases where an individual's background raises concerns about public safety or legal compliance.

The government's position makes clear that committing a serious crime is not simply one factor weighed against others but rather a near-absolute bar to obtaining a temporary residence permit. Even where a person can demonstrate compelling humanitarian circumstances, the threshold for approval remains exceptionally high and is, in most cases, not met.

This development is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans who are part of the ongoing japa wave, as Germany has remained a popular destination for those seeking better opportunities abroad. Prospective applicants are advised to review the full conditions attached to any residence permit category before applying.

Canada explains why visas may be denied

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government listed six categories of criminal offences that could make a foreigner inadmissible to the country.

The government explained that offences such as theft, assault, dangerous driving, impaired driving, and other crimes could lead to a visa refusal, although some applicants may still qualify for entry if they meet Canada's legal requirements.

Source: Legit.ng