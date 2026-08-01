Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna revealed she was hospitalised for three weeks after a near-fatal accident in 2013

Uchenna opened up about losing both parents and a sister, sharing how grief and trauma reshaped her life entirely

The actress disclosed she developed a phobia of flying after her sister's death and went years without boarding a flight

Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna has broken her silence on a harrowing 2013 accident that brought her dangerously close to death, revealing the full extent of her medical ordeal and the personal losses that followed.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the WithChude podcast, which aired on YouTube on August 1, 2026, the actress recalled how medical staff scrambled to stabilise her when she was brought in, describing a scene so critical that a doctor had to abandon his own CT scan to attend to her.

Uchenna Nnanna opens up about surviving a near-death accident and the emotional impact it had on her life. Photo: uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

According to actress Uchenna Nnanna, the accident, which occurred on a Monday, left her in hospital for nearly three weeks.

Doctors placed her on oxygen and administered drips alongside multiple other treatments in a sustained effort to keep her alive.

"A doctor who was going for his own CT scan has to leave him on his own and come and attend to me," she said.

"They had to put oxygen because I was almost going. They put oxygen trying to revive me, put drip. They were doing a whole lot. I was in the hospital for like 3 weeks. For like 3 weeks," she recounted.

Grief, loss and a fear of flying

Beyond the accident itself, Uchenna Nnanna spoke candidly about the emotional weight of loss she has carried over the years.

She described herself as an orphan, having lost both parents, and shared that her father passed away shortly after her white wedding, a period that should have been among the happiest of her life.

The death of her sister compounded her grief and left her with a deep-seated fear of flying. It took her several years before she could bring herself to board a plane again.

She also recalled her final exchange with her late mother, a woman of quiet but fierce faith whose prayers were a source of comfort during the darkest moments.

"My last word was, 'Mother,' 'mama, I am out, take care of me.' And she did. And she did. It's a miracle," Uchenna said.

Watch actress Uchenna Nnanna share her story below:

Fans react to Uchenna Nnanna's story

The actress's revelations drew an emotional response from followers online:

@Amon_Raee wrote:

"That's a deep cut, people are going through a lot."

@Collette001 shared:

"Oh my goodness 😳 Now this is too painful. I would never have guessed that this cheerful legend has passed through such traumatic experience. Life can be so unfair 😪"

Uchenna Nnanna shares details of the devastating accident that changed her life and left her fighting for survival. Photo: uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

Actress Omotunde Ogundimu appeals for help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu appealed for financial assistance as she battles cervical cancer.

She revealed her struggles during an interview, explaining that her children have exhausted their resources while caring for her, leaving them unable to support themselves.

The widow and mother of three, sidelined in the industry, pleaded with colleagues and Nigerians for forgiveness and mercy, hoping for help to survive the severe pain of the disease.

Source: Legit.ng