Desmond Elliot was spotted on a film set alongside actor Ibrahim Chatta after losing his APC primary bid in Lagos state

The actor lost the Surulere Constituency I ticket to Barakat Odunuga-Bakare earlier this year

Photos of Elliot on location, rocking plaited cornrows decorated with cowries, have gone viral online

Desmond Elliot appears to be picking up where he left off in Nollywood, and his fans have a lot to say about it.

The actor and Lagos lawmaker was recently photographed on a film set alongside fellow actor Ibrahim Chatta, marking what appears to be his return to the screen after a bruising political setback.

Reactions as Desmond Elliot returns to movie set after losing APC primary election. Photo credit@desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Elliot lost the All Progressives Congress ticket to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly earlier this year. His opponent, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, defeated him in the primary election for Surulere Constituency I, effectively ending his bid to return to the legislature.

Back on set with Ibrahim Chatta

In the photos circulating online, Elliot and Chatta are standing close together, seemingly mid-conversation with a third person whose face is not visible in the frame.

Desmond Elliot seen on movie location after losing election. Photo credit@desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

What caught most people's attention, however, was Elliot's appearance: he had his hair plaited into cornrows decorated with cowries, a style that strongly suggests a traditional or period-themed role.

The images sparked immediate reactions on social media, with many Nigerians finding humour and wisdom in equal measure.

Here is the Instagram post with Desmond Elliot's movie set picture in it below:

What fans are saying

@ayamjoel wrote:

"You think say that prayer 'make Nigeria no happen to you' na joke sha"

@bobo_shoes_ commented:

"This isn't wisdom or human as that poster thinks. It's actually great. Politicians should have a career outside of politics. It would reduce the desperation to stay in power by all means since they have something to fall back to. Thats how it's supposed to be."

@abigailhabby said:

"Always have a backup plan in this life"

@princebutnowking joked:

"Karma first start with his hairline."

@justoneday247 reacted:

"Back to work/outside. No time. I hope he now knows what we have been saying since"

Desmond Elliot apologises to fans over comments

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian politician and actor Desmond Elliot found himself at the center of public conversation over the controversial remarks he made about Nigerian youths during the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

At the height of the demonstrations, Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, came under heavy criticism after referring to some Nigerian youths as "children" and expressing concerns about the influence of social media. The comments triggered widespread backlash, with many Nigerians accusing him of being out of touch with the struggles of young people. Since then, the remarks continued to resurface whenever discussions about his public image emerge.

Source: Legit.ng