How to check numbers linked to your NIN — Keep your identity safe

Wondering how to check numbers linked to your NIN? Nigerian telecom regulators, including the NCC and NIMC, let subscribers verify registered SIMs instantly. You can do this by dialling *996#, using your network provider's portal or app, or visiting a telecom service centre or NIMC-approved enrollment centre with a valid ID.

Key takeaways

You can check all phone numbers linked to your NIN by dialling *996# on your registered mobile line.

You may also verify linked SIM cards through the official NIN-SIM linkage portal or app.

Dial *346# on your phone to check and retrieve your NIN.

on your phone to check and retrieve your NIN. Report any unfamiliar number to your network provider or an authorised NIMC office to have it disconnected and prevent misuse.

How to check numbers linked to my NIN

Nigerian telecom regulators provide easy ways to check which SIMs are linked to your NIN. Below are the different methods for verifying your registered numbers via USSD, apps, or service centres.

Using USSD code

Checking the numbers linked to your National Identification Number (NIN) is essential for protecting your identity and preventing unauthorised SIM registrations. Follow these simple steps to confirm your registered SIMs instantly.

Dial *996# from any active Nigerian SIM on your phone. From the menu, select 'View NIN Status' (often option 4). Choose 'View Numbers Linked to NIN' to see all SIMs registered under your NIN. Wait for an SMS listing all numbers currently linked to your NIN. Check the list carefully and report any unfamiliar numbers to your network provider or an NIMC office immediately.

Using network portals or mobile apps

You can also check numbers linked to your NIN using your network provider's official portal or mobile app. Follow these simple steps to quickly view all registered SIMs on your phone or computer.

Log in to your mobile network provider's official portal or app (MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile). Go to the NIN Verification or SIM Registration section. Enter your NIN and any required personal information to verify your identity. Check the list of all phone numbers linked to your NIN on that network.

By visiting service centres or NIMC centres

Visiting your mobile network's service centre or an NIMC-approved enrollment centre is a reliable way to check numbers linked to your NIN. Here's how to do it.

Go to a telecom service centre or an NIMC-approved enrollment centre with your valid ID and NIN. Request complete verification for all SIMs registered under your NIN. The staff will access the NIN database and provide a list of linked phone numbers. Carefully review the list to ensure every number belongs to you. Immediately request the delinking of any unauthorised numbers.

How do I link my NIN to my phone number?

Linking your National Identification Number (NIN) to your phone number is crucial for keeping your SIM active, following NCC regulations, and safeguarding your identity. Here are three official ways to do it.

Using USSD code

The USSD code method lets you link your NIN quickly from your phone without visiting a centre or using the internet. Follow these simple steps to link your NIN instantly:

Dial your network provider's USSD code (e.g., MTN *785#, Airtel *121*1#, Glo SMS 109, 9mobile *200*8#) from the number you want to link. Enter your 11-digit NIN carefully when prompted. Wait for a confirmation SMS indicating that your NIN has been successfully linked. Verify the linkage by dialling *996# to view all numbers associated with your NIN. If you experience any problems, contact your network provider or visit an NIMC enrollment centre for assistance.

Through the network portal or the mobile app

Linking your NIN online lets you manage your phone number conveniently from home through your network provider's official app or web portal. Use the following steps to link your number securely:

Log in to your network provider's official portal or mobile app (MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile). Navigate to the NIN Verification or SIM Registration section. Enter your NIN and any required personal information to initiate the linkage. Wait for a confirmation message indicating that your phone number is now linked to your NIN. Verify the connection by dialling *996# or using the portal/app's verification feature.

Using the NIMC Mobile ID app

The NIMC Mobile ID App enables you to link and manage your NIN directly from your smartphone, making it a fast, secure digital option. Use these steps to link your phone number through the app:

Download the NIMC Mobile ID App from the NIMC website or your device's app store. Open the app and log in using your security PIN. Tap 'My Devices' at the bottom right of the dashboard. Select 'Add Mobile Number' and enter the number you want to link. Enter the OTP sent to that number to confirm it. You can link up to seven mobile numbers to your NIN through the app. Verify your linked numbers anytime within the app or by dialling *996#.

Children under 16 are not issued National Identity cards and cannot access the app until they reach the eligible age.

By visiting a service centre or NIMC enrollment centre

Visiting a service centre or an NIMC-approved centre ensures a reliable, official connection, which is especially helpful if you encounter problems with online or USSD methods. Follow these steps to complete your NIN linkage in person:

Visit a telecom service centre or an NIMC-approved enrollment centre with your valid ID and NIN. Request that your NIN be linked to your phone number and provide the necessary details to the staff. The staff will verify your NIN in the NIMC database and update your SIM registration. Receive an SMS confirmation or dial *996# to confirm that your number is linked. Immediately resolve any discrepancies to prevent unauthorised use of your SIM.

How to remove numbers linked to my NIN

If you find any unfamiliar or unauthorised numbers linked to your National Identification Number (NIN), act promptly to prevent identity theft or fraud. You can delink these numbers through official channels; online, using a USSD code, or in person at service centres.

The USSD code method

The USSD method lets you remove linked numbers directly from your mobile phone without visiting a centre. Follow these steps to delink a number right away:

From the number linked to your NIN, dial *996#. Choose the option to view all numbers registered under your NIN. Locate the number you want to remove. Follow the on-screen prompts to request delinking. Wait for a confirmation SMS confirming that the number has been successfully removed.

Through your network provider's portal or mobile app

Most networks allow you to manage your NIN-linked numbers conveniently online. Here's how to remove a number from your account:

Access your network provider's official portal or mobile app.

Go to the NIN or SIM management section.

Check the list of numbers linked to your NIN.

Choose the number you wish to remove and follow the prompts to delink it.

Confirm the removal through an SMS or app notification.

By visiting a service centre or NIMC enrollment centre

Visiting a service centre ensures reliable verification and removal, especially for numbers that cannot be removed online. Here's what to do to delink a number in person:

Go to a telecom service centre or an NIMC-approved enrollment centre with a valid ID and your NIN. Request the removal of the specific number linked to your NIN. The staff will verify your NIN in the database and process the delinking request. Receive confirmation through SMS or a receipt from the centre. Verify that the number has been successfully removed by dialling *996# or, if available, checking online.

How do I know if my MTN line is linked to my NIN?

You can check if your MTN line is linked to your NIN by dialling *996# and following the prompts to see all numbers connected to your NIN.

Alternatively, dial *785# on your MTN number to verify your NIN linkage and receive a confirmation message.

How do I know numbers that are linked to my NIN?

You can check the numbers linked to your NIN by dialling *996#, using your network provider's portal or mobile app, visiting a service centre, or managing them through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mobile ID App. These options allow you to quickly identify and address any unauthorised SIM registrations.

