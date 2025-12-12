What is the NUBAN account number? How to find your NUBAN for different banks

What is the NUBAN account number? It is a standardised 10-digit code adopted by Nigerian banks to improve accuracy and streamline financial transactions. It supports everything from mobile banking to ATM services, and understanding how it works makes it easier for customers to identify and verify their account details with confidence.

Key takeaways

Each bank offers its own method for accessing your Nigeria Uniform Bank Account Number (NUBAN), including USSD codes such as *737# for GTBank and *901# for Access Bank , as well as mobile apps and online banking platforms.

and , as well as mobile apps and online banking platforms. You can find your NUBAN via mobile apps, USSD codes, SMS alerts, ATM receipts, bank statements , or by contacting your bank's customer care or visiting a branch with ID.

, or by contacting your bank's customer care or visiting a branch with ID. The Check Digit, the tenth and final digit of a NUBAN, is generated through a unique algorithm based on the first nine digits of the account number.

What is the NUBAN account number?

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced NUBAN to streamline financial transactions, maintain consistency, and minimize errors in interbank transfers.

A NUBAN is made up of nine digits that are unique to the account and its holder. The tenth digit, known as the check digit, is generated using an algorithm to verify the validity of the account number. Below is how it's calculated.

Step 1: Calculate A×3 + B×7 + C×3 + D×3 + E×7 + F×3 + G×3 + H×7 + I×3 + J×3 + K×7 + L×3, where ABC is the 3-digit bank code, and DEFGHIJKL is the 9-digit NUBAN serial number.

Step 2: Determine the Modulus 10 of the result from Step 1 by dividing it by 10 and noting the remainder.

Step 3: If the remainder is 10, the Check Digit is 0. Otherwise, subtract the remainder from 10 to obtain the Check Digit.

How to find your NUBAN for different banks

Banks offer several methods for customers to access their unique 10-digit NUBAN, including digital platforms, customer service, and in-branch visits. Being aware of the options your bank provides makes it easier to obtain your NUBAN quickly and safely. Here is a guide on how to find your NUBAN for various banks.

GTBank (Guaranty Trust Bank)

Getting your NUBAN with GTBank is simple, as the bank offers several convenient options for account holders. Here are the ways to retrieve it.

USSD

Dial *737# Select "Account Services" Choose "My Account Number"

Mobile App

Log in to the GTBank app Select your account Your NUBAN will be displayed

ATM Receipt/Statement

Check your ATM receipts or bank statements

Your 10-digit account number is printed there

Access Bank

Access Bank provides customers with an easy way to access their NUBAN. Using a range of secure and convenient methods, you can quickly retrieve your 10-digit account number. Have a look at the options below.

USSD

Dial *901# Select "Other Services" Choose "Check Account Number"

Mobile App

Open the Access Bank app Go to "Accounts" Your account number will be displayed

Customer Care

Call 01-2712000 Provide the required verification details to retrieve your NUBAN

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank offers several convenient ways for account holders to securely access their 10-digit NUBAN account number. Here are the methods:

USSD

Dial *966# Follow the on-screen prompts to check your account number

Mobile App

Log in to the Zenith Mobile app Select your account Your NUBAN will be shown

ATM Receipt/Statement

Look at your ATM receipts or bank statements

Your 10-digit account number is printed there

First Bank

There are several simple ways to locate your First Bank NUBAN account number and access your 10-digit account number. Check out the options below.

USSD

Dial *894# Select "Other Services" Tap on "Account Number"

Mobile App/Online Banking

Log in to the First Bank app or online banking portal

Your 10-digit account number will appear under account details

Bank Statement

Review your ATM receipts or monthly bank statements

Your account number is printed on them

UBA (United Bank for Africa)

Accessing your United Bank for Africa (UBA) NUBAN number is straightforward, with multiple options that allow customers to obtain their 10-digit account number safely and conveniently. Here are the steps to follow.

USSD

Dial *919# Select "Account Services" Choose "Check Account Number"

Mobile App

Open the UBA mobile app Access your account details to see your NUBAN

Customer Care/Branch

Call UBA customer care or visit a branch

Provide your ID and account information to retrieve your NUBAN

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank account holders can quickly and securely access their NUBAN through several convenient channels. Below are the methods for retrieving your 10-digit account number.

USSD

Dial * 770 911#

911# Follow the on-screen prompts to check your account number

Mobile App

Log in to the Fidelity Bank app

Select your account

Your NUBAN will be shown

Customer Care

Contact Fidelity Bank customer care or visit a branch

Present valid identification to obtain your NUBAN

ATM Receipt /Statement

Review your ATM receipts or bank statements

Your 10-digit account number will be printed on them

FCMB (First City Monument Bank)

Getting your FCMB (First City Monument Bank) NUBAN account number is quick and hassle-free. Here are the methods to access it.

USSD

Dial *329# from your registered phone

Follow the on-screen prompts to view your account number

Mobile App

Log in to the FCMB mobile banking app Select your account Your 10-digit NUBAN will be shown

ATM Receipt/Statement

Look at your ATM receipts or bank statements Your account number is printed there

Customer Care

Call 0700FCMBHELP (0700 3262 4357) or visit a branch

Present a valid identification to obtain your NUBAN

What is a NUBAN Checker?

A NUBAN Checker is a tool or service designed to verify the validity of a Nigerian bank account number (NUBAN) before initiating a transfer. It helps ensure that:

The account number is correctly formatted with 10 digits.

The check digit (the last digit) corresponds to the first nine digits, confirming the account's validity.

The bank associated with the account number is accurately identified.

NUBAN checkers are widely used by businesses, payment processors, and individuals to minimize the risk of failed or rejected transactions.

How to use the NUBAN Checker

A NUBAN Checker allows you to verify that a Nigerian bank account number is valid before completing a transfer. Here's how to use it.

Online NUBAN Checker

Visit a reliable NUBAN verification website, often provided by banks or financial service providers. Input the 10-digit account number. Select the bank if required. Click 'Verify' or 'Submit', and the tool will confirm whether the NUBAN is valid, and may also display the bank associated with the account.

Bank APIs /Corporate Banking

Some banks offer NUBAN verification via APIs for business use.

Enter the account number into the API, which provides a valid/invalid response along with the bank information.

Mobile App / Bank Platforms

Many mobile banking apps and USSD platforms automatically check the account's validity when you enter the NUBAN for a transfer.

How do I get my Fidelity NUBAN number?

You can obtain your Fidelity Bank NUBAN by dialling 770911# on your registered phone, using the mobile app, checking ATM receipts or bank statements, or contacting customer care or visiting a branch with valid identification.

Is NUBAN the same as a bank account number?

A NUBAN is a bank account number in a standardised 10-digit format used by all Nigerian banks to ensure accurate account identification and transactions. While all NUBANs are bank account numbers, account numbers in other countries may follow different formats.

What is an NUBAN account number example?

An example of a NUBAN account number is 0000014579, a 10-digit code used by all Nigerian banks to uniquely identify an account.

How to check my NUBAN account number

You can find your NUBAN by dialling your bank's USSD code, accessing your account through the mobile app, reviewing ATM receipts or bank statements, or contacting customer care or visiting a branch with valid identification.

What is the GTB NUBAN number?

A GTB NUBAN number is a 10-digit bank account number associated with your Guaranty Trust Bank account. It uniquely identifies your account and is used for all transactions, including transfers, deposits, and withdrawals.

A NUBAN account number is a standardised 10-digit identifier used by all Nigerian banks to maintain accuracy and consistency in financial transactions. It's built-in check digit ensures the account is valid, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring funds reach the correct recipient.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

