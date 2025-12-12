How to block a Zenith Bank account safely and in minutes

Knowing how to block a Zenith Bank account makes all the difference in the event your phone gets stolen, or your account is compromised. Zenith Bank provides simple and secure options for account protection, including using the automated voice banking service, USSD code, direct calls, or the ZenithDirect 24/7 contact centre to prevent unauthorised access.

Key takeaways

You can block a Zenith Bank account and stop all debit transactions by using the dedicated security USSD code, *966*911# .

. You can restrict your account by dialling +234 (1) 201 278 7000 for Zenith Bank's automated voice banking service.

for Zenith Bank's automated voice banking service. Dialling +234 (1) 201 278 7000 or 0700ZENITHBANK to the ZenithDirect 24/7 contact centre provides manual blocking assistance by speaking directly with a customer service executive.

How to block a Zenith Bank account in minutes: All available methods

You will need to act fast to block your bank account if you lose your bank information, such as your ATM card or phone. This step is necessary too whenever you find out that your banking app is compromised, or you suspect fraud or phishing.

There are several quick ways to block your Zenith Bank account or ATM card: by USSD, the mobile app, internet banking, or customer service. This guide provides a step-by-step guide on how to protect your money and stop any suspicious transactions.

Using a USSD code to block a Zenith Bank account

The official Zenith Bank USSD code to block any debit transactions on your account is *966*911#. This works as the fastest and most accessible way to protect yourself with any mobile phone line.

Using any phone number or a mobile number registered to your account, dial the blocking code, *966*911#. Enter your bank account number and your AlertZ mobile number. Press '1' to confirm your request and follow the on-screen prompt to instantly stop all debit transactions from your account.

Using the automated IVR system to block a Zenith Bank account

Zenith Bank's Automated Voice Banking Service is an interactive voice response (IVR) solution that enables you to block your card. Do this by dialling 0201-278-7000 through your registered phone number and following the prompts.

Dial the Automated Voice Banking Service number: +234 (1) 278 7000 from your registered phone number. Follow the initial voice prompts for identity and account verification. Select '1' for the initial menu, followed by option '1' to 'block card/restrict account'. Follow the final prompts to confirm the account restriction.

For personalised assistance or if the automated systems listed above fail, you can speak directly with the Zenith Bank 24-hour customer service. If you are calling from outside Nigeria, you will need to include the +234 country code.

Dial and contact the contact centre through 0201-278-7000, 0904-085-7000, and 0700ZENITHBANK (0700-936-484-2265). Select the option to speak with an executive. Explain your reason for the block, such as a lost card or suspicious activity. Answer security questions or provide your access code or passcode to verify and confirm your identity before placing the freeze on your account.

Visiting a bank branch to block a Zenith Bank account

If you are near a Zenith Bank branch during operating hours, an in-person request is a guaranteed way to secure your account.

Visit the nearest Zenith Bank branch during official business hours (typically Monday to Friday). Proceed to the customer service unit or the enquiries' desk. Request an immediate freeze on your account due to your security concerns. You will be asked to fill out a short form or provide verbal authentication to an agent.

Tips to keep your Zenith Bank account safe

It is vital to learn essential banking safety tips to help protect accounts. Here are some:

Never share sensitive bank login details, PIN, or OTP with anyone.

Always use the official website or mobile app and avoid clicking links in emails/messages.

Avoid accessing your bank accounts via public Wi-Fi; instead, use a secure connection or mobile data.

Monitor your transaction history frequently and report any suspicious activity immediately through the ZenithDirect contact centre.

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the ZenithDirect contact centre. You can also send an email through zenithdirect@zenithbank.com, call 0201-278-7000, or 0700ZENITHBANK, or visit the Zenith Bank branch closest to you.

What is *966 * 911 used for?

The USSD code *966*911# can be used with any phone number to stop debit transactions on your Zenith Bank account. You can use it if you lose your phone or ATM card or if your account details get compromised.

How do I block my Zenith Bank account when my phone is stolen?

In cases of phone loss, the best method to use is the USSD code from another phone. Using this method will require you to confirm your identity and account ownership.

Once you discover that your financial information has been compromised, borrow a mobile phone immediately and dial the account-blocking code *966*911#.

How can I block a Zenith Bank account without an ATM card?

All methods listed above, the USSD code, automated voice banking service, ZenithDirect contact centre, and branch visits are effective ways to block bank account activity, whether you have your ATM card or not. The bank's security measures will freeze all card activity, protecting your Zenith Bank account balance.

How can I block an ATM card for a Zenith Bank account online?

You can get real-time access to your bank account details using Zenith Bank's mobile app and internet banking portal. Although these methods make it possible to manage and block your card, using the recommended USSD code ensures your account is frozen in minutes.

Knowing how to block a Zenith Bank account is critical to protecting against financial fraud and unauthorised access, especially following the loss of a phone or card. These solutions include the quick-block USSD code *966*911#, automated voice banking service, and the 24/7 ZenithDirect contact centre.

