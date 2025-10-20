How to do SIM swap on MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo

Curious about how to do a SIM swap on MTN, Airtel, 9mobile, or Glo? Simply visit your network provider’s nearest service centre with a valid ID and your SIM pack. Fill in the SIM swap form, verify your details, and get a new SIM connected to your old number—usually active within a few hours.

Key takeaways

To complete a SIM swap, visit the nearest service centre of your network provider with a valid ID and, if possible, your SIM pack.

A SIM swap allows you to retrieve your old number if your SIM card gets lost, damaged , or needs an upgrade —for instance, to 4G or 5G.

, or —for instance, to 4G or 5G. Ensure you save your contacts and data before applying for a SIM swap.

before applying for a SIM swap. Once activated, check that your new SIM functions correctly by calling or using mobile data.

How to do a SIM swap on MTN

Wondering how to complete a SIM swap on MTN? MTN makes visiting a service centre in person or using the Proxy SIM Swap easy. Before starting the process, there are several minimum requirements you should be aware of:

To complete an MTN SIM swap, you can either visit a service centre or use the Proxy SIM Swap option. Before you begin, ensure you meet the following minimum requirements.

The phone number must be registered.

Have your Virtual National Identification Number (VNIN) or National Identification Number (NIN) ready.

Be prepared to provide the usage information if requested accurately: Amount and date of your last recharge, three (3) numbers you call most frequently, and the year the line was first activated

MTN SIM Swap by visiting an MTN service centre

Visit the nearest MTN with your ID and SIM pack to complete your SIM swap easily. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

If your MTN SIM is lost, damaged, malfunctioning, or you want to upgrade to 4G, follow these steps:

Go to any MTN store or authorised outlet to request a SIM swap. For verification, present your National Identification Number (NIN) or Virtual NIN (VNIN). Complete the SIM Replacement (Welcome Back) form provided by MTN. Provide verification details such as your last recharge, three frequently dialled numbers, and the year your line was activated. Purchase a new SIM card with your existing number transferred to it. Wait for the activation, which typically takes a few hours.

MTN Proxy SIM Swap

MTN’s Proxy SIM Swap lets a trusted person safely and efficiently handle your SIM replacement, so you can recover your number without visiting a store. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Ensure you (the subscriber) and your proxy have a valid National Identification Number (NIN). Provide a valid photo ID for the subscriber, such as a NIN card or an international passport. Obtain an affidavit from a court or notary explaining the reason for the proxy request. Submit proof of SIM ownership, such as the SIM pack, eSIM QR profile, or an affidavit if unavailable. Prepare an application letter with an indemnity clause using MTN’s proxy template. Confirm that your proxy has been an MTN customer for at least 30 days, possesses a valid NIN, and has not acted as a proxy for another customer in the past 90 days. Have your proxy visit an MTN store with all necessary documents and the signed request letter. Inform MTN customer support beforehand about which store your proxy will be visiting.

Note: A single affidavit can serve as a proxy request and proof of ownership if needed.

How to do a SIM swap on Airtel

Airtel SIM swap helps you replace your SIM without losing your number. Photo:@airtelng (modified by author)

Upgrading or replacing your Airtel SIM is easy and convenient. Follow the simple steps below to get a new SIM linked to your existing number and continue enjoying seamless calls, texts, and data.

Go to any Airtel store or authorised outlet to request a SIM swap. For verification, present your National Identification Number (NIN) or Virtual NIN (VNIN). Complete the SIM Replacement (Welcome Back) form provided by Airtel. Provide verification details, including your last recharge amount, frequently dialled numbers, and the year your line was activated. Purchase a new SIM card, which will have your existing Airtel number transferred. Wait for activation, which typically takes a few hours.

How to do a SIM swap on 9mobile

Stay connected with T2mobile (9mobile) by swapping your old SIM for a new one. Photo: @T2mobileNg (modified by author)

Performing a SIM swap with T2mobile (formerly 9mobile) is straightforward. However, you need to meet specific requirements before proceeding. These include:

Ensure your SIM card is registered with your details in the NIN system.

Provide a valid form of identification or proof of SIM ownership, such as a Nigerian National ID, Driver’s License, PVC, International Passport, a letter of authentication from a traditional ruler or community leader with your passport photo, or an affidavit if no ID is available.

If the SIM pack or proof of purchase is unavailable, submit an affidavit confirming ownership and loss of the SIM.

Ensure the photo on your ID is clear and closely matches your current appearance.

For foreigners, only an international passport is required.

Steps for SIM swap on 9mobile

With the requirements in mind, you can proceed by following these steps to swap your T2mobile SIM.

Head to any T2mobile Experience Centre or authorised outlet to request a SIM swap.

For verification, present your National Identification Number (NIN) or Virtual NIN (VNIN).

Complete the SIM Replacement (Welcome Back) form provided by T2mobile.

Submit verification details, including your last recharge amount, three frequently dialled numbers, and the year your line was activated.

Purchase a new SIM card to have your old number transferred.

Wait for the activation, which usually occurs within a few hours.

How to do a SIM swap on Glo

You can replace a lost or stolen SIM card at any nearby Gloworld Shop. The requirements for the replacement are outlined below. Alternatively, you can download and complete the form online before visiting.

A Glo SIM swap helps you recover your line fast and stay connected. Photo: @GloWorld (modified by author)

Submit the original and a photocopy of a valid ID, which is required for both Prepaid and Glo Business SIM replacements.

Acceptable IDs include National ID, Driver’s Licence, International Passport, Employee ID, Trade Union ID, or School ID, all of which must clearly display the owner’s photo.

For Prepaid SIMs, proof of ownership can be a SIM certificate, a purchase receipt, or a police report accompanied by an affidavit.

For Glo Business SIMs, proof of ownership may include a SIM certificate, a copy of the S.A.F. (Glomobile contract), the last three months’ Glomobile invoices before line suspension, a written request or introduction from the company, or a police report with an affidavit.

The replacement SIM card costs ₦100.

Steps for SIM Swap on Glo

Here’s how to easily perform a SIM swap on Glo Nigeria:

Visit any Gloworld, Glozone, or authorised SIM swap outlet nationwide. Submit both the original and a photocopy of a valid ID, such as a National ID, Driver’s License, International Passport, Employee ID, Trade Union ID, or School ID, all featuring a clear photo of the owner. Provide proof of ownership; prepaid lines may include a SIM certificate, purchase receipt, or a police report with an affidavit. Fill out the SIM Replacement (Request Form) at the outlet or online. Pay the required SIM replacement fee of ₦100. Receive your new SIM card, which will be activated within a few hours.

How do I activate my MTN SIM swap?

Activate your new MTN SIM easily by inserting it and waiting a few minutes. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Activating your MTN SIM after a SIM swap is quick and hassle-free. Just follow these simple steps to get your number working again in no time.

Insert your new MTN SIM card into your phone. Turn on your phone and wait for it to connect to the MTN network. Dial *141# to begin the activation process. Wait for the SMS confirmation that your SIM has been successfully activated. If the SIM does not activate, contact MTN customer service or visit an MTN store for help.

How to reactivate MTN SIM online?

MTN SIM reactivation cannot be completed online; you must visit the nearest MTN outlet with a valid ID to reactivate your line. Alternatively, you can contact MTN customer service for assistance if your SIM was deactivated due to dormancy.

Can I do a SIM swap by myself?

A SIM swap cannot be done independently. It must be completed at your network provider’s official store or authorised outlet, where your identity and SIM ownership are verified to protect against fraud.

SIM swapping on MTN, Airtel, 9mobile, or Glo is straightforward. With the proper documents and a few easy steps, you can quickly replace your SIM, keep your number, and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity. Being prepared ensures the process is fast, safe, and hassle-free.

