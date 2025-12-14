How to block UBA account from another phone when your phone is lost

If your phone is lost or stolen, immediately learning how to block a UBA account from another phone is crucial for securing your finances. UBA offers several efficient self-service methods, including USSD, chat banking, and the mobile app, that allow you to lock down your account and associated cards quickly, even without your registered device.

Use UBA's USSD code *919*911# to secure your account and freeze transactions instantly. Photo: @ubagroup (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key Takeaways

Using the USSD code is the fastest method: dial *919*911# from any available phone and follow the prompts to freeze your account or block your card.

from any available phone and follow the prompts to freeze your account or block your card. You can block a UBA ATM card via USSD by dialling *919*911# or by using the UBA Mobile Banking app under the self-service menu.

by dialling *919*911# or by using the under the self-service menu. You can also reach out for help through the UBA Customer Fulfilment Centre, which is available 24/7 via phone at +234 700 2255 822 or +234 201 2808 822 (for Nigeria) or email at cfc@ubagroup.com.

How do I block a UBA account from another phone?

The most immediate and effective ways to secure your account when your primary device is inaccessible are through the USSD code and the UBA Chat Banking assistant, Leo.

How to block a UBA ATM card using the USSD code

The standard UBA USSD code for self-service security is *919*911#. The code also serves to deactivate USSD access to the compromised phone if yours is lost.

Dial *919*911# from any available mobile phone, and not necessarily your registered mobile phone number. Follow the interactive prompts to either 'Freeze Account' or 'Block Card'. Selecting the appropriate option will instantly restrict access to your account or card.

How to block a UBA account from another phone via SMS (Chat Banking)

A screenshot of UBA's Chat Banking assistant, Leo, on WhatsApp. Photo: @whatsapp.com

Source: Original

You can use UBA's Chat Banking assistant, Leo, across various social media platforms. The chatbot provides a text-based method for account security accessible through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and iMessage.

Start a conversation with Leo on either WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or iMessage. Send a clear command, such as 'Block Card' to block your card or 'Freeze Account' to freeze your account Follow the prompts generated and Leo will guide you through the account verification and confirmation process to complete the process.

How to block a UBA account online

A screenshot of the block card or account access points on UBA's self-service portal. Photo: @ibank.ubagroup.com

Source: Original

If you have access to a computer or another smartphone, you can use the UBA bank's self-help site, online banking portal or mobile app to restrict access to your financial information.

Log in to the UBA internet banking portal or the UBA Mobile Banking app. Navigate to the 'Self-Service' section in the menu. Locate the appropriate option between 'Block Card' or 'Freeze Account' and tap it to confirm the action. You will be required to enter your UBA account number and verify ownership of the account or card.

How to block a UBA account through the UBA customer care

If digital methods are not feasible, or you require comprehensive account security measures, contact UBA's 24/7 Customer Fulfilment Centre immediately.

UBA customer care number (Nigeria): +234 700 2255 822 or +234 02012808822

+234 700 2255 822 or +234 02012808822 Email: cfc@ubagroup.com

Account Access and Recovery Information

While securing your account is the priority, here are solutions for common access issues: 'I have forgotten my UBA account number'. You do not need your account number to block your account. However, to retrieve it:

USSD: Dial *919*00# from your registered line for a balance inquiry. The account number is typically displayed or can be requested through USSD menus.

Dial *919*00# from your registered line for a balance inquiry. The account number is typically displayed or can be requested through USSD menus. Leo: Send "ACCOUNT NUMBER" to the Leo Chat Banking assistant.

Send to the Leo Chat Banking assistant. UBA Internet Banking/Mobile App: Log in and view the account details on your dashboard.

How can I get the UBA account number via SMS?

Direct SMS requests for an account number are typically handled through the Leo Chat Banking assistant on platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, as described above.

What is the block code for UBA?

To block your UBA (United Bank for Africa) card or account quickly in Nigeria, you dial the USSD code *919*911#, which allows you to freeze transactions or block your debit card if lost or stolen, securing your funds immediately.

Learning how to block a UBA account from another phone is a critical security measure easily executed via multiple channels. The fastest method is dialling the USSD code *919*911\# from any mobile device, which can immediately freeze the account or block the card. For comprehensive security or assistance, contacting the UBA customer care number remains the most effective action.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a comprehensive guide on how to block your Access Bank account and ATM. If you notice any suspicious activity in your account, it is important to act quickly to prevent further financial loss.

Access Bank provides multiple ways to block your account and ATM to stop fraudulent transactions. You can use the USSD code, Access More app, internet banking, or WhatsApp banking, depending on your access to the internet and smartphone. Read on to discover the most convenient methods for securing your Access Bank account.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng