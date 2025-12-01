Lost your card? how to block your Access Bank account and ATM immediately

Losing your ATM card can be stressful, but acting fast can keep your money safe. Access Bank provides simple and secure options for card and account protection. Here is how to block your Access Bank account and ATM using a few methods, including a USSD code, the Access More app, internet banking, or WhatsApp Banking, to prevent unauthorised access.

You can block your Access Bank account and ATM through various methods, including USSD code, the Access More App, and internet banking. Photo: @AccessBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

You can block your Access Bank card instantly via USSD code, mobile app, or customer service.

The Access Bank USSD code for blocking a card is *901*911# .

. Always report lost or stolen cards immediately to avoid unauthorised withdrawals.

You can also temporarily block your account through Access Bank online banking or WhatsApp banking.

How to block your Access Bank account and ATM card immediately

If your Access Bank ATM card is lost or stolen, you need to act fast to protect your account. Access Bank offers several quick ways to block your card or account instantly, including on the Access Hub Service platform. You can also do this through USSD, the mobile app, internet banking, or customer service.

You can instantly block your account on the Access Hub Service platform. Photo: theaccessservicehub.accessbankplc.com

Source: UGC

How to block your Access Bank account using the USSD code

The easiest and fastest method is the USSD code. You do not need internet access, but you do need a mobile phone and the registered SIM card linked to your bank account. The code to block Access Bank account is *901*911#. Follow these simple steps to block your account using the USSD code:

Dial *901*911# Select Option 2 (Block Account). Select 'Self' or ‘Third party’ for others. Enter the phone number linked to the account(s). Select the account you want to block (you can select either one of your accounts or all of them). Enter your USSD PIN.

Once completed, you will receive an SMS notification confirming that your account has been successfully blocked. This method is ideal for emergencies when you need instant protection. Always ensure you dial the code from the phone number registered with your Access Bank account.

How to block your Access Bank account using the mobile app

With the Access More app, you can access various banking services, including blocking and unblocking your card. Photo: @accessbanktanzania on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you use the Access More app, you can quickly block your bank account directly from your smartphone. Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Open your 'Access More' mobile banking app and log in using your credentials. Go to 'Menu' and open 'Security' or 'Self-service' option. Select 'Freeze Account.' Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the action and successfully freeze your account.

This method is convenient if you already have the app installed and use mobile data or Wi-Fi. The card block takes effect immediately.

How to block your Access Bank account via WhatsApp banking

Access Bank’s WhatsApp Banking service allows you to chat with the bank and manage certain services. One of the issues they can help you resolve fast is blocking your bank account. Here is how to block your account or ATM card using WhatsApp banking.

Save the official Access Bank WhatsApp number: 09090901901. Send a message saying “Hi” to start the conversation. Follow the chatbot prompts to select “Block Card” or “Block Account”. Verify your details and confirm your request.

It is fast, interactive, and works on any smartphone with WhatsApp installed.

How to block your Access Bank account through internet banking

If you have access to your Access Online Banking profile, you can also manage your accounts from your desktop or mobile browser. Here is how you can block your Access Bank account through internet banking:

You can easily block your Access Bank account through internet banking. Photo: ibank.accessbankplc.com

Source: UGC

Visit the official Access Bank website. Click Internet Banking and log in using your credentials. Under the account menu, select the account you would like to block. Confirm you want to block the account. You will get an on-screen message confirming your account has been blocked successfully.

Below are some of the options for getting assistance from Access Bank customer care.

Customer care hotline : 0201-2712005-7, 0201-2273000-9 or 07003000000, 02012802500

: 0201-2712005-7, 0201-2273000-9 or 07003000000, 02012802500 Email : contactcenter@accessbankplc.com

: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com X (Twitter) : @myaccessbank

: @myaccessbank Facebook : @AccessBankPlc

: @AccessBankPlc Instagram: @myaccessbank

Provide your account details (except PIN) and inform them of your lost card. They will block it immediately and guide you on how to request a replacement.

Why you should block your account immediately

Blocking your Access Bank account or ATM when you suspect suspicious activities prevents fraudulent transactions. Photo: Blomberg/contributor (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When you lose your ATM card or suspect it is stolen, blocking it right away is the best way to prevent fraudulent activity. Cybercriminals can use your card details to withdraw money or make online purchases. Even if you think your card might turn up later, blocking it ensures peace of mind and protects your savings.

Access Bank has made it simple to deactivate your card without needing to visit a branch. Whether you’re offline or online, you can take control within seconds.

How to request a replacement card

Once your card is blocked, you can visit any Access Bank branch to get a new one. Bring a valid ID and fill out the ATM replacement form. You may also be required to pay a small replacement fee. The new card is usually activated within 48 hours, depending on the branch.

What happens after blocking your Access Bank account and card?

Once your ATM card is blocked, it becomes permanently inactive. You can’t use it for withdrawals, POS transactions, or online payments. If you only blocked your card (not the account), your mobile app and USSD transactions will still work. If you blocked the entire account, all outgoing transactions, including transfers, will be suspended until you visit a branch to reactivate it.

What code can I use to block my Access Bank card?

The USSD code to block your Access Bank ATM card is *901*911#. Dial the code from the phone number linked to your account and follow the prompts to immediately block your card.

Blocking your Access Bank account takes effect immediately thereby preventing any further suspicious transactions. Photo: VioletaStoimenova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Can I unblock my Access Bank card after blocking it?

You can unblock your Access Bank ATM card, but you will need to contact Access Bank customer care or visit the nearest Access Bank branch. For security reasons, cards blocked through USSD cannot be unblocked automatically on your phone.

How can I block my Access Bank account online?

You can block your Access Bank account online by using the Access More app or Internet banking. Simply log in, navigate to the “Cards & Accounts” section, select your card or account, and choose the option to block it.

Can I block my card if I don’t have internet access?

You can block your Access Bank card without internet access. Just dial *901*911# on your mobile phone. This works on any type of phone and does not require data.

Is Access Bank customer care 24/7?

Access Bank Nigeria offers 24/7 customer care support across its main helplines. You can reach them anytime through phone, email, or online banking support channels.

How long does it take to block my card?

Blocking your Access Bank ATM card is instant. Once you complete the USSD steps or block it via the app or online banking, your card becomes inactive immediately.

Can I block my Access Bank card from another phone?

You can block your Access Bank card from another phone, but you must still use the phone number linked to your account’s SIM card. Insert your SIM in any phone and dial *901*911# to block the card. If your SIM is missing, contact Access Bank customer care immediately for assistance.

Losing your ATM card does not have to mean losing your money. Access Bank provides multiple fast and secure ways to block your card or account immediately via USSD, mobile app, WhatsApp, or customer service. Acting quickly can save you from potential fraud and financial loss.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a detailed compilation of Hope Bank USSD codes. Users can manage their accounts through USSD codes, online banking platforms, and dedicated customer care channels.

Whether you want to open an account, transfer money, check your balance, or buy airtime, Hope Bank makes it easy through its USSD services, online banking options, and reliable support contacts.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng