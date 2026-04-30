Sisialagbo’s husband, Akeem Adesola, took responsibility for the situation, offering a sincere apology to his family and religious leaders

Akeem admitted that his conduct fell short of the values expected of him by those who have supported his brand and family over the years

Following her husband's lead, Eniola Sisialagbo also broke her silence, owning up to her "mistakes" and apologizing to fans

The man at the centre of a trending private video controversy, Akeem Adesola, has finally addressed the saga.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared on Thursday, April 30, Akeem issued an apology.

This followed reports that he allegedly shared a private bedroom video involving himself, his wife Eniola Sisialagbo, and another woman in a group chat before it circulated widely online.

Addressing the controversy, Akeem admitted fault and acknowledged the weight of the situation.

Sisialagbo’s husband, Akeem Adesola, takes responsibility for the trending video. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo/Akeem Adesola.

Source: Instagram

“I write with a deep sense of responsibility and sincere remorse… I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote.

He described the incident as deeply embarrassing, noting that it had affected not just him but also his family, friends, and associates.

“I acknowledge the disappointment, embarrassment, and concern this situation has caused,” he added.

In his message, Akeem extended apologies to multiple groups, including his immediate family, business partners, religious leaders, and supporters.

“To my family, I am truly sorry for the pain and distress this has brought upon you,” he stated.

He also admitted that his actions fell below expected standards, especially from those who looked up to him.

“To my fans and supporters, I deeply regret letting you down.”

Akeem noted that he is using the situation as a turning point in his life.

“I am taking this moment as a period of reflection, learning, and personal growth,” he said, adding that he is committed to making better decisions moving forward.

Before Akeem’s statement, his wife, Sisialagbo, had already addressed the situation in her own emotional post.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity… I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote on Facebook on April 29.

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Sisialagbo's husband's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Patrick Okwy Ucheagwu

"You owe your family, your first wife and your children the apology and make the peace and amends necessary. And always avoid situations that will lead you to such embarrassing moments. May God guide you right"

Christy Debs wrote:

"Apology accepted. I dont like using no one is perfect to justify bad things, but all the same we are human, whatever we do, there is will consequences. This is the consequences of yours, just learn from it and be a better person."

Eniola Sisialagbo apologises to her fans over the video. Photo: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng