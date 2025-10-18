How to check your GTB account balance without going to the bank

Checking your GTB account balance does not have to mean queuing at the bank. With several digital and mobile options available, GTBank (GTB) enables customers to monitor their accounts at any time and from anywhere. You can use the USSD code, the GTWorld app, or Internet Banking, depending on what is most convenient for you.

Key takeaways

The fastest way is using the GTBank USSD code *737*6*1# for instant balance access.

for instant balance access. Other methods, such as the GTWorld app and Internet Banking , not only enable checking account balance but also give detailed account information and transaction history .

and , not only enable checking account balance but also give detailed . Always use your registered phone number and protect your PINs, OTPs, and passwords for security.

How to check the GTB account balance without going to the bank

You do not need to visit a branch of the Nigerian bank to check your account balance. GTB offers several convenient ways to check it on your phone or computer. These methods are fast, secure, and available anytime you need them.

1. USSD code

The USSD method is the easiest way to check your GTBank account balance without an internet connection. It is fast, reliable, and works on any mobile phone, even without a smartphone or data. This service is perfect for those who want instant results while on the move.

To check your balance, dial *737*6*1# from the phone number linked to your GTBank account. Follow the on-screen prompts to view your current balance instantly.

Note that a small service charge applies. The fee is usually deducted from your airtime balance. Remember, the service works only with the number registered to your account or BVN.

2. GTWorld Mobile App

The GTWorld app is GTBank’s official mobile banking platform designed for convenience. It is perfect if you want to manage multiple GTB accounts or get detailed balance information. The app gives you a full overview of your account activity in a secure and user-friendly environment.

Download GTWorld app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and register using your BVN or phone number linked to your GTBank account. Log in with your PIN or biometric authentication to view your account balance and transaction history.

The app not only allows you to check balances but also to perform other transactions, such as transferring funds and downloading statements from anywhere.

3. Internet Banking

GTBank’s Internet Banking platform is a great choice for customers who prefer the desktop experience. It offers advanced features, including real-time balances, transaction history, and statement downloads. This method is ideal for those who handle large transactions or require detailed financial records.

Visit the GTBank official website and log in to the Internet Banking portal with your user ID and password. Navigate to My Accounts and select Balance Enquiry. Your available and ledger balances will appear on the screen, and you can also print or download your account statement for record-keeping.

For added safety, ensure you log out after each session, especially when using shared devices.

4. ATM balance enquiry

If you are near an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM), checking your GTB account balance takes less than a minute. This method is convenient for customers who prefer using their debit card instead of mobile banking. You can use any GTBank ATM or another bank’s ATM that supports balance enquiry.

Insert your GTBank debit card into the ATM. Enter your PIN, then select Balance Enquiry. Choose to display the balance on-screen or print a mini receipt with your current account balance.

Note that some ATMs may charge a small fee for balance enquiries.

5. WhatsApp

GTBank also offers customer service through WhatsApp. This method is helpful for customers who prefer personal assistance or encounter technical issues. Here is how to check your account balance through WhatsApp.

Save GTBank’s official WhatsApp number (available on their website) to your phone contacts. Open your WhatsApp and send the bank a message saying, 'Check balance.' After verifying your identity, you will receive your account balance securely via chat.

6. SMS alerts

SMS offers a convenient way for checking your balance, especially when you do not have internet access. To get your bank account balance via a message, send the word "Balance" and your NUBAN to 08076665555. This method requires to have airtime as a small fee is charged when you the message.

Alternatively, you can opt for SMS alerts, which work automatically once you subscribe to the alert service. Each time money is credited or debited from your account, you will receive an instant notification with the updated balance.

To activate SMS banking, visit your nearest GTBank branch or register through Internet Banking. Once enabled, you will start receiving real-time transaction alerts and mini-statements.

These alerts are particularly helpful when you are offline or not using the GTWorld app. Make sure your mobile number is up to date so that you never miss important balance notifications.

6. GTConnect / Email support

Sometimes, you may need an official account statement rather than just your balance. GTBank provides this service through GTConnect and email support, making it ideal for formal uses like visa applications, proof of income, or audit purposes. This method saves you from visiting a branch for printed documents.

Log in to Internet Banking or the GTWorld app and select “Request Statement”. Choose the statement period for which you are interested and have it emailed directly to your registered email address. Alternatively, contact GTConnect or GTBank’s official email to make a formal statement request.

7. GTB IVR

GTB IVR (Interactive Voice Response) is an automated phone service that allows customers to access banking services, including checking their account balance anytime. Below is how to get your account balance through IVR.

Dial +2348039003900 or +2348029002900. Select 1 to be served in English. Follow the IVR voice prompt and input your internet banking user ID and password, or 10-digit account number and USSD PIN. Follow the IVR voice prompt and select 5 for "Other account-related services". Then select 1 for the balance inquiry. Your current account balance will be read, and you can write it down so that you do not forget.

Security tips when checking your GTB account balance

GTBank provides secure digital platforms, but it’s still important to take precautions. Always use official channels and avoid sharing sensitive information. Here are a few essential safety measures:

Use the same phone number linked to your account or BVN for all USSD and app transactions.

Never share your PIN, OTP, or password with anyone, even GTBank representatives.

Always download GTWorld from official app stores, not third-party sites.

Log out of your Internet Banking or mobile app after each session.

Common issues when checking the GTB account balance and quick fixes

Sometimes, customers experience issues when checking their GTBank account balance through various channels. These problems can range from network errors to incorrect PINs or outdated account details. Fortunately, most of these issues have simple solutions that can restore access quickly.

USSD not working : Make sure you are dialling the correct USSD code and using the registered phone number, and that your network signal is stable.

: Make sure you are dialling the correct USSD code and using the registered phone number, and that your network signal is stable. App login issues : Use the same phone number linked to your BVN and reset your password if necessary.

: Use the same phone number linked to your BVN and reset your password if necessary. No SMS alerts : Visit internet banking settings or a GTBank branch to confirm your phone number is active and subscribed to alerts.

: Visit internet banking settings or a GTBank branch to confirm your phone number is active and subscribed to alerts. Slow response times: Clear your app cache, ensure a strong data connection, or switch to another method like USSD for quick checks.

How do I check my bank account balance over the phone?

You can check your bank account balance over the phone by dialling the GTBank USSD code *737*6*1# on your registered mobile number. Follow the on-screen prompts and select the option to view your balance. You can also use the GTBank IVR service by calling +2348039003900 or +2348029002900 and following the voice instructions.

Is there a GTB app for checking balance?

GTBank has a mobile app called GTWorld that allows you to check your account balance easily. Download and log in to the app using your credentials, and your balance will be displayed on the dashboard.

How do I check my GTB account number via SMS?

To check your GTB account number via SMS, dial *737*6*1# on your registered phone number. You can also send the word "Balance" and your NUBAN to 08076665555. Your account balance will appear on the screen or be sent to you via SMS.

How do I check an account balance on GTB online?

You can check your GTBank account balance online by logging into GTBank Internet Banking. Enter your user ID and password to access your dashboard, where your balance will be displayed.

Is there a charge for checking my GTB account balance via USSD?

A small fee is charged for checking your account balance via USSD code. The fee is usually deducted from your airtime balance.

Can I check my GTB account balance from another phone number?

It is not possible to check your account balance from another number. The phone number must be registered and match the one with your Bank Verification Number and account.

Can I get my GTB account mini-statement remotely?

Through Internet Banking, the GTWorld App, or the 737 USSD, you can access and download your mini-statement. Ensure you correctly select the period for which you want the statement.

Checking your GTB account balance without going to the bank has never been easier. From the simple USSD code to the feature-rich GTWorld app, you can monitor your finances anytime, anywhere. Choose the method that suits you best, keep your details secure, and enjoy the convenience of modern digital banking.

