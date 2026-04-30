A Nigerian lady who graduated from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University shared her success story on TikTok

She revealed that she previously forfeited an admission after surviving a ghastly accident that resulted in a head injury

The scholar finished from the Department of Biochemistry with a first-class degree and emerged as the second-best student

A young Nigerian lady, Amara Maris Okolo, has celebrated finishing her degree at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) with top honors.

The scholar, who studied Biochemistry, revealed that her journey was marked by significant setbacks before she eventually found academic success.

A student who survived accident after post-UTME bags first class, shares story. Photo:@amakamarisokolo

Source: TikTok

Survival and academic excellence

Amara shared her story on TikTok, recalling how she almost lost hope years ago. She explained that she had to forfeit a previous admission due to a serious head injury sustained in an accident shortly after her post-UTME.

Despite the disappointments and the health challenges, she eventually returned to school. She finished not only with a first-class degree but also as the second-best graduating student in her department.

Amara wrote:

"I remember years back when all I did was cry to God after forfeiting my admission because of unforeseen circumstances. Right after my post-UTME, I had an accident and sustained a serious head injury. So many disappointments came my way, I almost lost hope but I still didn’t give up.

"Guess who is graduating already?? Not just graduating, but graduating with a FIRST CLASS and as the SECOND BEST GRADUATING STUDENT in my department, with that same brain the enemies wanted to tamper with."

God did it for real

The graduate expressed deep gratitude for her recovery and her new title. She noted that her name is now officially attached to a degree.

She added:

"I have so many testimonies to show that my God has never failed me! 😩❤️who God does not kill, no man can!!! It’s been God and it feels so good to be His favorite!! 😩❤️ Today, I’m glad to say my name is no longer just my name it’s attached to a degree! God did it for real."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Nigerians react to the success story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

MANCHESTER UNITED LAST BORN🌺 said:

"Congratulations stranger.currently in 4.90 I pray I maintain it"

Jenny~fah🥹💙 wrote:

"Congratulations sweet girl I'm so happy for you"

vicky cyndy added:

"Big congratulations my brain box"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng