What is call barring? How to activate and deactivate on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile
What is call barring? It’s a mobile feature that lets you restrict specific incoming or outgoing calls on your line. In Nigeria, top networks such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile offer GSM codes like *33*PIN# and #33*PIN#, which enable easy activation or deactivation of call barring.
- Call barring is a useful mobile feature that allows you to block specific types of incoming or outgoing calls on your phone, like international calls, roaming calls, or all outgoing calls.
- The service helps avoid unexpected charges, control roaming expenses, and block certain types of calls.
- In Nigeria, most mobile networks use standard GSM codes for call barring. For instance, *33*PIN# to activate outgoing call barring and #33*PIN# to deactivate.
- Activating or deactivating the service usually requires a 4-digit PIN, with the default code typically set to 0000 unless the user has changed it.
What is call barring?
Call barring is a feature offered by mobile networks that allows you to block specific types of calls on your phone, such as outgoing, incoming, international, or roaming calls. It’s a practical tool for managing call usage, reducing unexpected charges, and maintaining privacy.
How to activate and deactivate on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile
The process of activating and deactivating call barring is largely consistent across all mobile networks in Nigeria, MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile. Although they generally rely on standard GSM codes, certain services or phone models may respond differently due to variations in network configurations. Below is how to do it on your preferred provider.
How to activate and deactivate call barring on MTN
MTN makes managing call settings simple with its call barring feature. You can easily block or unblock calls by following these straightforward steps.
Outgoing calls
- To block all outgoing calls, dial: *33*0000#
- To deactivate the block, dial: #33*0000#
- To check the status, dial: *#33#
Incoming calls
- To block all incoming calls, dial: *35*0000#
- To deactivate it, dial: #35*0000#
- To check the status, dial: *#35#
Outgoing international calls
- To bar all international outgoing calls, dial: *331*0000#
- To cancel the barring, dial: #331*0000#
- To check the status, dial: *#331#
Outgoing international calls (Except to the home country)
- To activate this restriction, dial: *332*PIN#
- To deactivate it, dial: #332*PIN#
- To check the status, dial: *#332#
The availability of *332# may vary based on your phone model and MTN’s network settings in your area.
Through the MyMTN App
You can also control your call barring settings through the app. Below is the step-by-step process.
- Launch the MyMTN App
- Go to Menu, select "My Profile"
- Input OTP
- Choose "Call Barring" or "Unbar My Number"
Activating and deactivating call barring on 9Mobile, Airtel, and Glo
The steps to activate and deactivate call barring on 9mobile, Airtel, and Glo are largely the same, as all three networks support standard GSM call barring codes. However, the availability of some options, such as barring incoming calls while roaming, may vary depending on the network or your device's compatibility.
The service uses a default PIN of 0000, which you can easily change by dialling *03*330*old PIN*new PIN*new PIN# to enhance your privacy and control. Check out these easy steps below.
Outgoing national calls
- To activate: Dial *33*0000#
- To deactivate: Dial #33*0000#
- To check status: Dial *#33#
Incoming national calls
- To activate: Dial *35*0000#
- To deactivate: Dial #35*0000#
- To check status: Dial *#35#
Outgoing international calls
- To activate: Dial *331*0000#
- To deactivate: Dial #331*0000#
- To check status: Dial *#331#
Incoming calls while roaming
- To activate: Dial *351*0000#
- To deactivate: Dial #351*0000#
- To check status: Dial *#351#
How to stop call barring on 9Mobile
It’s easy to deactivate call barring on your 9Mobile network. Dial #33*0000# to unblock outgoing calls or #35*0000# to allow incoming calls again.
How to stop call barring on MTN
The process of deactivating call barring on MTN is quite easy. Dial #33*0000# to unblock outgoing calls or #35*0000# to unblock incoming calls.
How to deactivate call barring on Glo
Turning off call barring on Glo is straightforward. Just dial #33*0000# to remove outgoing call restrictions or #35*0000# to unblock incoming calls.
How to activate call barring on Airtel Nigeria
To turn on call barring on your Airtel line, dial *33*0000# to restrict outgoing calls or *35*0000# to block incoming calls.
How to stop call barring on Airtel Nigeria
Stopping call barring on Airtel is easy. Dial #33*0000# to remove the block on outgoing calls or #35*0000# to allow incoming calls.
Call barring is a phone service that lets you restrict certain incoming or outgoing calls on your mobile line. Whether you're on MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile, activating or deactivating call barring is straightforward and uses standard GSM codes such as *33*PIN# to activate and #33*PIN# to deactivate.
