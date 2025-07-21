How to fill JAMB form correctly: guide to entering accurate information

Filling the JAMB form correctly with personal details, subjects, preferred institutions, and other information is a crucial step in securing admission into any higher institution in Nigeria. A mistake can lead to disqualification or a delay in the admission process. This guide explains how to fill JAMB form with accurate information.

Key takeaways

JAMB form errors can result in admission disqualification or admission delay due to data mismatches.

due to data mismatches. Before you start filling out the form, you should have several registration requirements, including a valid NIN, a valid email address, and a phone number .

. Before you submit the form, double-check every detail, including your institution choices, course preferences, and personal information.

Step-by-step guide on how to fill out the JAMB form correctly

Filling out the JAMB form can be confusing, especially for first-time candidates. A clear, step-by-step guide makes the process easier and helps you avoid common mistakes. Below is a detailed breakdown of how to fill the JAMB form correctly from start to finish.

Section A: Essential information

This section requires you to provide accurate foundational details. The information you fill in here must match the information in the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Here is how to fill out this section:

Profile code : You cannot fill out the JAMB form without first creating a profile code. If you do not have the code, you can get it by sending your NIN to 55019, and after a short time, you will receive a 10-digit code on your phone. Write the code in the profile code space.

: You cannot fill out the JAMB form without first creating a profile code. If you do not have the code, you can get it by sending your NIN to 55019, and after a short time, you will receive a 10-digit code on your phone. Write the code in the profile code space. PIN : With your profile code, you can now purchase the JAMB ePIN at a bank, mobile money agent, or online platforms like Remita or Quickteller. Ensure your payment details match your profile code.

: With your profile code, you can now purchase the JAMB ePIN at a bank, mobile money agent, or online platforms like Remita or Quickteller. Ensure your payment details match your profile code. Name : Write your surname, first name, and middle name in the spaces provided. It is important to observe the name order and also make no spelling mistakes.

: Write your surname, first name, and middle name in the spaces provided. It is important to observe the name order and also make no spelling mistakes. Date of birth : Fill in this with your correct date of birth. Make sure you follow the date format DD/MM/YYYY.

: Fill in this with your correct date of birth. Make sure you follow the date format DD/MM/YYYY. Sex : Input your gender, indicating whether you are male or female.

: Input your gender, indicating whether you are male or female. Marital status : State whether you are married or not by filling in 'Single' or 'Married'. If you are single, ignore maiden name and previous name, but if married, provide maiden name and previous name.

: State whether you are married or not by filling in 'Single' or 'Married'. If you are single, ignore maiden name and previous name, but if married, provide maiden name and previous name. GSM : This is the mobile phone number you used to get your profile code, and it is linked to your National Identification Number (NIN).

: This is the mobile phone number you used to get your profile code, and it is linked to your National Identification Number (NIN). Nationality : If you come from Nigeria, write Nigerian, but if you are a foreigner, indicate the nationality of your country.

: If you come from Nigeria, write Nigerian, but if you are a foreigner, indicate the nationality of your country. State of origin/L.G.A : For Nigerians, write your state and local government area of origin in the provided spaces. Non-Nigerians should ignore these spaces.

: For Nigerians, write your state and local government area of origin in the provided spaces. Non-Nigerians should ignore these spaces. NIN Update: If you have made corrections to your biodata at NIMC after your last registration, tick the Yes box, but if not, tick the No box.

Section B: Other information

This section requires you to provide crucial information about your physical status, contact details, and examination preferences. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to fill out the section:

Disability/challenges : Indicate whether you have any form of disability or challenge by ticking the appropriate box. You can write it in the space provided if it does appear in the ones listed.

: Indicate whether you have any form of disability or challenge by ticking the appropriate box. You can write it in the space provided if it does appear in the ones listed. Email address : Correctly input a valid email address. Most communications will be through this email address, and thus, there is no room for mistakes. You will not change the email address after the JAMB registration.

: Correctly input a valid email address. Most communications will be through this email address, and thus, there is no room for mistakes. You will not change the email address after the JAMB registration. Contact address : Where do you live? Provide the address of your current location or home.

: Where do you live? Provide the address of your current location or home. Preferred state of exam : Your state of origin may not necessarily be your preferred state of exam. Therefore, provide the state where you would like to write the JAMB exam.

: Your state of origin may not necessarily be your preferred state of exam. Therefore, provide the state where you would like to write the JAMB exam. Exam town : After choosing your preferred state of exam, indicate the town in the state where you want to write the exam. Note that not every town qualifies to be chosen, and therefore, you must choose an accredited JAMB CBT centre. Find out the centres from the JAMB official website.

: After choosing your preferred state of exam, indicate the town in the state where you want to write the exam. Note that not every town qualifies to be chosen, and therefore, you must choose an accredited JAMB CBT centre. Find out the centres from the JAMB official website. JAMB mock exam: Before the JAMB exam, there is a mock exam, which is optional. Indicate whether you would like to write the mock exam or not by ticking the appropriate box. If you want to take the mock exam, provide the mock exam state and the mock exam town.

Section C: Choices of institution

In this section, you choose your preferred institutions in order of preference, from first to fourth. You also indicate the programmes you would like to pursue if admitted into the institutions. Most institutions require you to put them as your first choice so that they give you an admission chance.

Note that your first choice can be a college of education, a university, an innovation enterprise institute, a polytechnic/monotechnic, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) or the Nigeria Police Academy. Your second choice can also be a university, polytechnic, or college of education.

Section D: UTME subjects

This is the section in which you indicate the subjects you want to take in the JAMB exam. When choosing subjects, it is important to consider the course you would like to pursue, which will inform the correct choice of JAMB subject combination. Consult widely and avoid making mistakes, as wrong UTME subjects can deny you admission.

Section E: O-Level information

In this section, you provide details about the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO). Indicate subjects, grade, year, and exam numbers, and in the School/Private column, if you wrote GCE, select Private, and otherwise, select School.

If you have not written the WAEC, indicate the subjects you will write in the WAEC and write AR (Awaiting Results) in the grade column. Complete the form by entering your name and date, then signing in the spaces provided.

How do I fill out the JAMB form online in Nigeria?

To fill the JAMB form online, create a JAMB profile on the portal, purchase an e-PIN from an approved vendor or online, and complete your registration at an accredited CBT centre. Ensure you provide accurate personal details, upload a passport photograph, and select your course and institution choices.

How many choices are there in JAMB?

You are allowed to choose four institutions in total. These can include universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and innovation enterprise institutions.

How do I get an e-PIN for JAMB?

You can get your JAMB e-PIN by sending your NIN (National Identification Number) via SMS to 55019 or 66019. Alternatively, purchase it online through JAMB’s official portal or from accredited banks and vendors.

How do I know the right subject combination for my course?

Visit the official JAMB brochure on the JAMB website to check the correct subject combination for your desired course. You can also get guidance from school counsellors or CBT centre staff.

Can I change my email address after registration?

No, JAMB does not allow you to change your email address after completing the registration. Ensure you use a valid and accessible email when registering.

What is the cost of JAMB registration?

As of the most recent update, JAMB registration costs ₦3,500 for the application form, ₦500 for the reading text, and ₦700 as a service charge at CBT centres, making a total of ₦4,700.

Can I use last year’s JAMB profile code?

Yes, you can reuse your previous JAMB profile code for the current year’s registration, provided it's linked to your current NIN and the information remains valid.

Is it compulsory to fill in all four institution choices?

No, it is not compulsory to fill in all four choices, but it is advisable to maximise your chances by doing so. You can select a mix of universities, polytechnics, and colleges to increase JAMB admission chances.

If you make a mistake in your name or date of birth, you must visit a JAMB office or an approved correction centre to request a change. Corrections can only be made within the allowed time frame and may require supporting documents.

Filling your JAMB form correctly is the first step toward a successful admission journey. Avoid costly mistakes by double-checking your details, verifying subject combinations, and using only official JAMB resources. Following this guide enhances your chances of getting into your dream institution without unnecessary delays.

