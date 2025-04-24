Online voter registration in Nigeria has made it easier for citizens to take part in elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) now allows you to register, apply for a new Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), or replace a lost or damaged one through its online platform. This guide provides essential information on voter card registration online in Nigeria.

Voters card registration online in Nigeria has made it easier for citizens to take part in elections. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In Nigeria, having a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is essential for voting during elections.

The INEC provides an official website where you can start your voter card registration online in Nigeria.

To complete the process, you will need to provide accurate personal details, such as your name, date of birth, and a valid email address.

The INEC allows you to track your registration status and know when your Permanent Voter’s Card is ready for collection.

Voter card registration online in Nigeria

Applying for or replacing your Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) in Nigeria has become more accessible through the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) online platforms. INEC introduced a portal for the voter registration process in 2021. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for your PVC registration online.

INEC online registration portal page. Photo: .inecnigeria.org

Source: UGC

Go to the cvr.inecnigeria.org and select “Get Started”. Sign up using a valid email address. Check your email for an activation link, and click on the link to activate your account. Fill out the registration form with your details and other required information. On the registration form, choose a convenient date and time to visit the nearest INEC office for your physical registration and biometric capture, then submit your application. Print out a generated slip of your application containing your ID, QR code, and other details. On your scheduled date, go to the chosen centre with your printed application slip for biometric data capture. A registration slip will be issued to you after the successful completion of your registration, which will be used to collect your PVC. INEC will notify you when your PVC is ready. To collect your PVC, present your Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC) to the INEC officials.

If you did not complete your INEC voters card online registration, you can still register and collect your biometric data by going directly to your local INEC office or a designated centre.

An official of INEC sorts out PVC of voters at a ward in Lagos on 12 January 2023 ahead of February 25 presidential election. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

To qualify for a voters card, you need to meet the following criteria:

Must be a citizen of Nigeria who is a resident in the country.

Nigerian citizens who are 18 years or older and have never registered before.

Registered voters who are experiencing issues with accreditation during elections.

Registered voters who wish to change their voting location or change their polling unit.

Registered voters whose Permanent Voters card is lost or damaged.

Voters who need to correct personal details such as name, date of birth, or address.

Registered voters who have not yet collected their PVCs.

How to replace a lost or damaged PVC?

A voter can apply in person to the Electoral Officer of their Local Government Area (LGA) or Area Council for a replacement of the lost/damaged voter’s card. This must be done not later than 30 days before the election. You will also be required to pay a processing fee.

Voters show their voters cards while queueing to cast the ballots at a polling station in Agege, Lagos on 25 February 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. Photo: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Registered voters can also initiate the replacement process online by visiting the INEC CVR Portal. This portal allows you to update your voter registration information, including replacing a lost or damaged PVC. Replace your lost or damaged PVC by following the steps below.

Go to the INEC Continuous Voter Registration portal. You will need to create a portal account. Fill in the fields or use your Google account. On the homepage, click the “Request New Card” tab. Fill out the form with your personal information, including your state of registration, first and last name and . If the information is entered correctly, your voter details will be displayed. Take a moment to review and confirm the details. After you have completed your biodata form, you will give a reason why you want your card to be replaced. You will also be prompted to upload supporting documents to further prove the legitimacy of the information you have provided. Complete your application by uploading two passports. You will also be prompted to take a live photo using your computer webcam. Once submitted successfully, your request will appear on your INEC dashboard, where you can monitor the status and progress of your replacement.

How to check my voter's card online in Nigeria?

You can check your voter registration status by using your Voter’s Identification Number (VIN) or your name and date of birth to locate your registration. Below is a simple step-by-step guide to help you check your voter’s card online in Nigeria:

Checking your voter registration status using your name and date of birth is easy and can be done in just a few steps.

INEC's Voter Status Verification page. Photo: inecnigeria.org

Source: UGC

Click the Voter Status Verification link on the INEC portal. Fill the form by selecting your state of registration, then enter your full name as used during registration, and finally, provide your date of birth. Click on the ‘check status’ button.

How to check your voter status using VIN?

You can check your voter status using the Voter Identification Number (VIN) on your PVC. Below is a simple step-by-step guide to help you complete the process.

Source: UGC

Visit the Voters Status Verification link. Fill in your state of registration, local government of registration and last name (surname). Enter your Voter Identification Number (VIN). Click on ‘Check status’ to view your information.

A document will appear showing your VIN, gender, occupation, time of registration, state, local government, registration area (ward), polling unit, polling unit code and whether your PVC is ready or already collected.

Is voter card registration still on?

Online registration ended on 30 May 2022. Those who registered online should have already completed their biometric capture at an INEC centre.

What do I need to have to collect my PVC?

You need to present your Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC) to the INEC Officials to collect your PVC.

Can a person have more than one voter card?

No, you can only have one valid voter card at a time. During the transfer or replacement of a damaged voter’s card, the old one will be retrieved from you before a new one is issued.

Voter card registration online in Nigeria has made it easier for citizens to participate in the electoral process. INEC introduced a portal for the voter registration process in 2021. It provides an opportunity to start the application process online by filling out your details, printing out the slip, and locating the nearest registration centre for data capture.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Legit.ng