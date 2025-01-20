If you are a car owner or driver in Nigeria, licence verification is a crucial process that allows you to avoid legal disputes and financial penalties. Here is a guide on how to perform a driver's licence verification in Nigeria.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) verifies Nigerian driver's licences. This process, primarily aimed at identifying counterfeits, can be completed online or at FRSC offices. Knowing how to verify the authenticity of a Nigerian driver's licence is crucial for promoting overall road safety.

What is driver's licence verification?

This is a series of steps taken by a licence holder or authoritative entity to confirm the validity of a driver's license. The verification process confirms the license's status, validity, compliance status, and the licence holder's information.

How can I check the authenticity of my driver's licence in Nigeria?

There are a couple of ways to check the authenticity of your driver's licence in Nigeria through the FRSC. These methods use the authority's website and app. Follow these steps to verify a Nigerian driver's licence.

Driver's licence verification on the FRSC portal

Having a valid driving licence is mandatory for all drivers on Nigerian roads. Follow the following easy steps to get started with your driver's license verification online.

Open your browser and visit the FRSC portal. If you do not have an account, create one by entering your name, email address, and password. After signing up, an activation link will be sent to your email address. Check the inbox or spam folder for a link in the email to confirm your registration. Log in to the portal by keying in your email address and password. Click on the New Request button on the dashboard to create a new verification request. Upload clear front and back images of your driver’s licence as an image or PDF document. Upload a scanned letter as an image or PDF document justifying your reasons for driver’s licence verification. Click on the Applicant’s Proof of Identification button to select a valid government-issued identification document you possess. This could be your Nigerian passport, national ID, or voter's card. Upload clear front and back images of your proof of identity as an image or PDF document. On the Request Type button, select Drivers Licence Verification from the drop-down. Enter your driver's licence number, class of licence, issuance date, expiry date, and first issuance date on the required fields. Choose Nigeria to choose the receiving country and a detailed address of the receiving authority. To complete the shipping details, enter the recipient's email address and phone number. Note that applications with residential or personal addresses as the receiving address rather than an agency address will not be processed, irrespective of payment. Pay for the verification service and the shipping fee or both using a debit card.

Driver's licence verification online using the RID#

You can verify your old and new driver’s licence documents through the FRSC verification platform using the document's Reference ID Number (RID#). Below are simple steps to follow when verifying Nigerian driving licence documents.

Open your browser and visit the FRSC verification platform. Enter the document's Reference ID Number (RID#). In addition to the RID#, enter other details such as your full name, the licence number, and the date the document was issued. Click on the 'Verify Document' button.

Driver's licence verification on the FRSC app

The Federal Road Safety Corps mobile app offers various services, from driver's licence verification to vehicle plate number verification and real-time traffic updates. To get started, download the FRSC mobile app on Google Pay.

Driver's licence verification using a short code

What is the code to check a driver's licence in Nigeria? The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) offers licence holders a for various services such as status checking and verification. To verify your driver's licence, text 'NDL Status' and the licence number to 33811.

How to verify the Nigeria International Driving Permit?

The verification process for an International Driving Permit (IDP) is similar to that of a Nigerian driver's licence. You can access this service through the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) portal.

How do I get a valid driver's licence in Nigeria?

To get a valid driver's licence in Nigeria, applicants must apply through the FRSC. This service is available for those looking for new licences or for renewing and re-issuing purposes. To edit your application, you can use your application ID, National Identification Number, Certificate number or Licence number.

How to get a Nigerian international driving licence?

You can apply for an International Driving Permit (IDP) through a dedicated national IDP provider to drive in foreign countries. Here are steps to follow for the internationally accepted travel document.

Open your browser and go to the International Drivers Association website. Click on the 'Start Application' button. Enter your details, including your name, age, date of birth, contact details, country of birth and residence. Select the country your driver's licence was issued. Choose your destination. This selection provides you with country-specific IDP requirements. Select an IDP plan that suits you between one and three years and your preferred price. Upload a passport photo, a photo of your driver's licence and an e-signature. Fill in your shipping details and preferred shipping method. Review your application and pay.

Driver's licence verification is a mandatory process in Nigeria. There are various ways to verify a Nigerian driver's licence, including using a short code, a mobile app, and the FRSC verification portal. In addition to keeping you out of trouble with the legal authorities in Nigeria, having a verified driving licence gives you freedom and confidence when driving.

