This is how to block your SIM card if your phone is lost or stolen

If your phone is stolen, knowing how to block your SIM card through the carrier and phone settings is essential to protect your personal data and prevent unauthorised use. This article provides a step-by-step guide you need to take to block your MTN, Glo, Airtel, or 9Mobile SIM card.

Key takeaways

Act fast to block your SIM card by contacting your mobile provider directly , by dialling specific USSD codes or phone numbers.

, by dialling specific USSD codes or phone numbers. To block your phone, you can dial *123*74# for MTN, 300 for Glo and Airtel, and 200 for 9mobile.

for MTN, 300 for Glo and Airtel, and for 9mobile. You must verify your ownership by providing your full name, phone number, and identification number.

by providing your full name, phone number, and identification number. In addition to blocking your SIM card, inform your bank of the loss to prevent unauthorised access to your financial information

How to block your SIM card if your phone is lost or stolen

It is crucial to take immediate action when your phone or SIM card is stolen or lost. Fast action ensures that sensitive information such as financial records, work details, contacts, passwords, communication records and other personal information, such as your Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number (NIN), can not be lost or compromised.

How to block the MTN line if stolen

Blocking an MTN SIM card begins by contacting the provider through *123*7*4# or *123*7#. Photo: @SIM CARD Registration and Welcome Back Agent

The MTN Nigeria SIM card can be blocked in six easy steps. Follow the instructions below to complete the process.

Contact the carrier support team (MTN) and inform them of the loss or theft by dialling *123*7*4# or *123*7# Select option 4 to block a stolen SIM card line. Enter your Nigerian phone number on the affected line. You will be required to answer security questions and prove ownership of the card. Inform your bank about the loss or theft of your SIM card to suspend any suspicious mobile transactions and restrict financial services through the line. Consider filing a police report, beginning the recovery process and documenting the theft

How to block your Glo Mobile SIM card

You can block a Glo Sim card by visiting the provider's shops or calling 08050020121 or 300. Photo: @GloWorld

At Glo World, you can report the loss of a SIM card at physical Glo World Shop locations. To prevent loss and theft, you could also opt to have the provider's e-SIM card. Alternatively, follow the steps below to complete the process without visiting Glo shops.

Call 300 from another Glo line or 08050020121 (chargeable) from a non-Glo network for assistance with this. You will be required to verify the ownership of the SIM card. Contact your bank to block your account if your line is linked to your bank account to avoid fraudulent activities.

How to block your Airtel SIM card if stolen

When blocking your stolen line, you will need to provide the customer care agent, your full name, mobile number, and an identification document. Photo: @KalefamilyUg

The most direct way to block your Airtel SIM card is by visiting Airtel's customer care service. Here is how you can do this:

Contact the Airtel customer care line by calling 300 or 111 from another Airtel number. Alternatively, you can call +234 8021500300, +234 8021520800 if you are not using an Airtel line. You will be required to provide your personal information and details of the blocked SIM card and verify your ownership of the card. Visit your nearest Airtel store. If you do not know where to find an Airtel shop, visit the carrier's online store locator.

How to block your 9mobile SIM card

If your 9mobile SIM card is lost or stolen, follow these steps to prevent unauthorised use and block it.

Call 9mobile customer care by dialling 200 from a similar carrier or 0809 000 0200 from another network. To verify your identity and ownership of the lost or stolen line, you will be requested to give the customer care agent your full name, last recharge, frequently dialled numbers, PUK number or identification number.

How can you block a SIM card from another phone number?

Network providers such as 9mobile, Airtel, MTN and Glo World have specific codes to use when contacting them through the same network. If you are calling from a different network, you will need to use dedicated chargeable phone numbers. Have a look at them.

Network provider Phone number(s) MTN 080 310 300 Glo +234 805 002 0121 Airtel +234 802 150 0300, +234 802 152 0800 9mobile +234 809 000 0200

How can you block a 9mobile SIM card online?

Rather than dial 300, you can use the 9mobile live chat on the official network website to raise your concern. Alternatively, you can contact the provider through email at care@9mobile.com.ng.

What is the code to block the MTN SIM card?

The fastest way to block your MTN SIM card is to call *123*7*4#.

Knowing how to block your SIM card, you must contact your mobile network operator directly by calling or visiting their customer service store to request that your SIM card be blocked. You will also need to provide proof of identity, such as your NIN or national ID, to verify ownership.

