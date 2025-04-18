How to get my bank statement online in Nigeria from different banks

Bank statements offer customers peace of mind by providing a clear summary of all their transactions. The knowledge of your financial activity can allow you to access other financial services such as loans, budgeting and other financial planning services. This guide provides the details of how to get your bank statement online in Nigeria for different banks.

The UBA Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank and Ecobank logos. Photo: @ubagroup, @firstbankofnigeria, @FidelityBankplc, and @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Key takeaways

You can generate your bank statement on your bank's mobile application or online banking portal .

. You will be required to navigate the services provided to locate the statements section .

. Your next step involves selecting an account, period range and document format .

. The electronic statement will then be sent to the registered email address linked to the bank account.

How to get my bank statement online in Nigeria

Bank statements are helpful for financial tracking, reconciling your bank account balance, and identifying discrepancies or errors. Whether you need it for financial planning, detecting errors in transactions, or preparing for tax season, having a statement handy is invaluable.

You can access bank statements online through the bank's website or mobile application. Alternatively, you can request one from the bank. In this option, the bank will send the statement of account via email.

How to get my bank statement online from UBA Bank

In addition to Nigeria, UBA Bank is a leading financial institution across Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: @ubagroup (modified by author)

The UBA internet banking service brings almost all banking services to your fingertips. Here is a step-by-step guide detailing how to get your UBA account statement.

UBA chat banking bot (Leo)

Open the UBA self-service website. Click on Leo, the UBA Chat Banking bot on WhatsApp. Click on 'Continue to Chat' to open the WhatsApp application. Start a chat with Leo and enrol using your biodata and account details on Leo. Send 'ACCOUNT STATEMENT' and follow the prompts to access your e-statement.

Mobile banking

Click on the 'Mobile Banking' button on the UBA self-service website. Click on self-service and choose the bank statement option to generate a statement for a year.

Internet banking

Click on the 'UBA Internet Banking' button on the UBA self-service website. Click on the 'My Bank Statement' option, choose a date range within one year and download.

How to get my bank statement online from Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank has built a stellar track record winning awards including the 2023 Best Bank for Digital Solutions in the Euromoney Awards. Photo: @penresa

You can access your bank statement from Zenith Bank via the institution's internet banking platform, mobile banking app or email.

Mobile banking app

Open the Google Play app on an Android phone or the App Store on your iPhone. Download and install the Zenith Mobile app on your mobile device. Log in to the app using your credentials. Select the specific account for which you want to view the statement. Click on 'Statement' to view the statement and display your transactions.

Email

Email zenithdirect@zenithbank.com requesting a bank statement. In the email, state the duration required in the format, from dd/mm/yyyy to dd/mm/yyyy. Include your bank account number and registered email address.

How do I get my Access Bank statement online?

Access Bank Nigeria is a Nigerian multinational bank that offers products such as loans, savings, investments and mortgages among others. Photo: @afrikarmu

You can access your Access Bank statement with its internet banking features and AccessMore mobile app. Below is a guide on how to generate and view your statement.

Internet banking

Open the Access Bank Internet Banking website on your phone or browser. Log in using your username and password. Click on the 'Account History' button. Select the account for which you want to view the statement. Choose the desired date range and preferred document format. Download or view your statement.

Mobile application

Download the AccessMore app from your mobile application store and proceed as follows:

Open the 'Statements' section and click on 'Show All' from the main menu, then tap 'Generate Statement'. Set the start and end dates for the period you want to view transactions for. Enter your registered email address where the statement is to be sent. Tap the 'Generate' button, and your statement will be sent to your email.

How to get my bank statement online from First Bank of Nigeria

The First Bank of Nigeria is one of the oldest institutions in the country, established by Sir Alfred Jones in 1894. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria, @OnelgaCelebrityGist (modified by author)

As a First Bank customer, you can access your account statement in various ways. These include the bank's LIT APP, the FirstOnline banking features and customer support.

FirstOnline banking

Visit the FirstOnline website and navigate it to access the 'Login to FirstOnline' button. Log in using your internet banking User ID and password. Enter and confirm the verification code and click on 'Next'. Locate the option to generate and download your account statement once logged in. Follow the prompts to choose the desired period and download the statement in PDF or any other preferred format.

LIT App

Alternatively, download and install the LIT App from Google Play or the iOS App Store. Sign in to the mobile application using your registered FirstBank credentials. Navigate and locate the 'Transaction History' section within the app. Select the applicable account and the period for which you want the statement, and then download it.

How to get my bank statement online from Eco Bank Nigeria

Established as a pan-African banking institution, Ecobank has maintained its focus on elevating the financial might of Africans, specifically West Africans. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Like many progressive banks in Nigeria, Ecobank allows clients to generate and download their account statements from the Ecobank Online website and the Ecobank Mobile app.

Ecobank Online

Open your browser and visit the Ecobank Online website. Navigate the website and click on the 'Login to New Ecobank Online' button. Enter your username and password to access your banking account. Toggle the menu on the profile dashboard and click on 'Accounts'. Confirm by clicking on 'My Accounts' and selecting the 'View Statement' button. Select the account you want a statement for and click on it. Follow the prompts to select the date range, view the transaction history and download it as a PDF or in a preferred format.

Ecobank Omni Plus

Visit the Ecobank Omni Plus website. On the dashboard menu, select 'Accounts'. This will trigger a drop-down. Click on 'Accounts Summary' followed by 'Transaction History'. On the generated transaction summary, click on the 'Activities' column. Tap on the download icon and select your preferred statement format.

Ecobank Mobile app

The final option available is the Ecobank Mobile App, found on the iOS App Store and Google Play. Download and install the app. Sign up using your registered bank details. Navigate to the relevant section and select the account and the period for which you need a statement, followed by the preferred format.

How can I get my bank statement online from GTB?

The Guaranty Trust Bank is one of the major financial institutions in Nigeria. Photo: Issouf Sanogo/AFP

The Guaranty Trust Bank of Nigeria is one of the country's largest financial institutions. As a customer, here is how you can generate and download your account statement online.

GTWorld website

Visit the GTWorld website. Click on the 'Login' button on the top right end of the menu. Log on to your personal account using your User ID, Account number, registered phone number, email address and password. Select the 'Account Details' button and click on 'Statement' to get started. Choose your preferred start and end date for the statement. The maximum period for a statement request is the last six months.

Internet banking

If you are using the institution's internet banking website, log on to your internet banking profile with your User ID, Account number, registered phone number, or email address. Use the provided keypad to enter your password. Click on the 'My Account' button, followed by the 'Account Statement' option. Select an account and the period required, then click 'Generate'. To export the generated statement to a preferred file type, select the PDF export format (signed and stamped option) or the Excel format. When you select Excel, click 'Export Statement' or click 'Printer Friendly Version'.

If none of these options are available to you, email gtassistant@gtbank.com. Use this format: Send my statement from month-day-year to month-day-year (i.e. May1st2022) for xxxxxxxxxx (i.e. account number).

How to get my bank statement online from Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank serves over 7.2 million customers in Nigeria through its branches and internet banking portals. Photo: Anasskoko, commons.wikimedia.org

Fidelity online banking customers can view up to 13 months of transaction history. Additionally, this feature allows users to get a free six-month bank statement by using the institution's online banking services. Here is how to get one.

Open your browser and visit the Fidelity online banking website. Log in to your personal or corporate account and select the desired account. Click on the 'Documents' button, ensure that 'Online Statements' is selected in the 'Document Type' dropdown box. Choose your preferred date range, and click 'Submit'. You will receive a list of available documents. Tap on the link to the specific statement you want to print. This will open the statement in a new window, where you can print your document.

How to get my bank statement online from Standard Chartered

Established as the Standard Bank of West Africa, this bank offers multiple services in forty branches. Photo: @StandardCharteredNG, @FMA Architects Ltd (modified by author)

Operational since 1999, Standard Chartered Nigeria is one of the oldest international banks in Nigeria. Have a look at the easy ways you can view and download your statement online.

Online banking

Open the Standard Chartered online banking website, select 'Online Banking' in the navigation menu on the left-hand side and click 'Login'. Enter your username and password to access your profile. Input the 6-digit one-time password sent to your registered mobile phone number. Once you access the homepage of your online banking profile, click the 'View on Consolidated Banking eStatements and eAdvices' button. To view and download your statements, click on the 'View PDF' button. View or download the consolidated eStatements for the past year by clicking on the 'View Historical eStatements' button. To automate this process, log in to the Standard Chartered online banking website and click on the 'eStatements' button in the left menu. Click on 'Subscriptions' to view your statement options, and click 'Change Subscription' to modify them to allow you to get notified via email alerts. Click 'Update' to change your email address or statement password. Tick 'I accept the Terms and Conditions above,' and click 'Next' to confirm. You will receive email notifications to remind you to view your statement online when your statement is ready.

How to get my bank statement online from the Stanbic IBTC Bank

The Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited was incorporated and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2012. Photo: @StanbicIBTC, @PropertyWheel (modified by author)

There are three ways to generate and download an account statement from Stanbic Bank. These include the Business Online (BOL) or Enterprise Online Banking option, the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App and the Stanbic IBTC Internet Banking. Here is how to utilise these options;

Online banking

Open the Stanbic Bank Business Online (BOL) service and log in using your User ID. Click on 'Balances & Statement' in the upper menu tab. Search the account number using the dropdown menu, or enter the specific account number for which the statement is required. Once an account has been selected, you will be given the option to spool transactions, and a statement will be displayed on the screen. Specify a date range and click 'Generate Transaction Report' at the bottom of the page. Print the selected statements or export the date range using the button at the bottom of the page in either PDF, SWIFT, or CSV formats. For Enterprise Online Banking, use your login credentials, user ID and password and click login. Click the service request on the left side of the page. Click on the 'Request Statements' button and then select a file type, either PDF or CSV. The document will be sent to your registered email address. Select the relevant account and the period for which you need the statement.

Mobile banking app

Download and install the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App from the relevant app store. Log in to your account by using your existing Stanbic IBTC user ID and password. On the home page, navigate to the statements section and select 'Account Statements'. Enter the specific bank account number or select the account from the drop-down. Select the period for which you would like your statement. The account statement will be sent to the registered email linked to the bank account.

How do I check my bank statement on my phone?

Depending on the services available in your bank, you can check your statements by logging into your bank's mobile app or online banking portal. You will be required to navigate to the portal's e-documents section, select your preferred account, date range, and file format.

Knowing how to get your bank statement online in Nigeria from different banks is a requirement for every customer. Check the guides above to modify your subscriptions to allow periodic statements to be sent to your email or view them when necessary.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

