Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The Oyo State Police Command on Friday, June 5, expressed deep concern over viral reports alleging that one of the schoolchildren abducted during the recent incident at Ahoro-Esiele, Oriire local government area (LGA), has died while in captivity.

In a statement signed by Ayanlade Olayinka, spokesperson for the Oyo State Command, and obtained by Legit.ng, the police said the report is false, misleading, mischievous, and without any factual basis whatsoever.

The statement read:

"At no time has the Oyo State Police Command, nor any other recognised security agency involved in the ongoing rescue efforts, confirmed such a development."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng