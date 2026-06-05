Is It True That Abducted Oyo Schoolchild Died in Captivity? Police Speak Out
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The Oyo State Police Command on Friday, June 5, expressed deep concern over viral reports alleging that one of the schoolchildren abducted during the recent incident at Ahoro-Esiele, Oriire local government area (LGA), has died while in captivity.
In a statement signed by Ayanlade Olayinka, spokesperson for the Oyo State Command, and obtained by Legit.ng, the police said the report is false, misleading, mischievous, and without any factual basis whatsoever.
The statement read:
"At no time has the Oyo State Police Command, nor any other recognised security agency involved in the ongoing rescue efforts, confirmed such a development."
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.