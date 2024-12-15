Access Bank IBAN number, USSD codes and customer care details

Are you curious about the Access Bank IBAN number and how it relates to international transfers? While many countries use IBANs, Access Bank in Nigeria relies on SWIFT codes and correspondent banks for global transactions.

Access Bank uses SWIFT codes and correspondent banks for global transactions. Photo: @AccessBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Access Bank is one of Nigeria's prominent financial institutions. It is renowned for its innovative banking solutions and operates across multiple countries. Access Bank focuses on digital transformation and offers cutting-edge services like mobile banking and international transfer options.

What is Access Bank's IBAN number?

Access Bank in Nigeria does not use the IBAN system for international transactions. Instead, transactions rely on other details, such as the SWIFT code, bank name, intermediary bank’s SWIFT code, and the beneficiary’s account number. These details ensure that international transfers reach the correct recipient without delays.

The Access Bank SWIFT code for international transfer is key for smooth cross-border transactions. Below are the correspondent bank details to ensure your funds are successfully credited to a beneficiary's account in Nigeria.

CITI BANK

For seamless transactions, it is essential to have the correct beneficiary and intermediary bank details. Below are the key details required for USD, GBP, and Euro inflows

USD (US dollar) inflows

Beneficiary bank's Name: Access Bank Plc

Beneficiary bank's Swift code: ABNGNGLA

Beneficiary bank's Account number:36145842

Intermediary bank's Name: Citibank New York

New York

N.Y100043

Intermediary bank's Swift code: CITIUS33

Routing number:021000089

GBP (pounds) inflows

Beneficiary bank's Name: Access Bank Plc

Beneficiary bank's Swift code: ABNGNGLA

Beneficiary bank's IBAN NO (GBP): GB27ClT11850081 107121 1

Intermediary bank's Name: Cit Bank London

Citi Group Centre

Canary Wharf

Intermediary bank's Swift code: CITIGB2L

Sort Code:185008

El-JR (Euro) inflows

Beneficiary bank's Name: Access Bank Plc

Beneficiary bank's code: ABNGNGLA

Beneficiary bank's BAN NO (El-JR): GB74ClT11850081 1071238

Intermediary bank's Name: Cit Bank London

Citi Group Centre

Canary Wharf

Intermediary bank's Swift code: CITIGB2L

Sort Code:185008

DEUTSCHE BANK New York

Deutsche Bank offers robust payment processing services for USD, Euro, and GBP inflows. The correct beneficiary and intermediary bank details are essential for smooth transactions and for ensuring accuracy in routing payments for each currency type.

USD (US dollar)

Beneficiary bank's Name: Access Bank Plc

Beneficiary bank's Swift code: ABNGNGLA

Beneficiary bank's Account number:04434906

Int intermediary bank's Name: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, New York Int intermediary bank's Swift code: BKTRUS33XXX

CHIPS: 0103

Fedwire #: 021001033

EUR (Euro) inflows

Beneficiary bank's Name: Access Bank Plc

Beneficiary bank's 5Mift code: ABNGNGLA

Beneficiary bank's Account number:955723200EUR

Intermediary bank's Name: DEUTSCHE BANK AG FRANKFURT

Intermediary bank's Swift code: DEUTDEFF

BAN: DE45500700100955723200

GBP (Pounds) inflows

Beneficiary bank's Name: Access Bank Plc

Beneficiary bank's Swift code: ABNGNGLA

Beneficiary bank's Account number:955723200GBP

Intermediary bank's Name: Deutsche Bank Frankfurt

Intermediary bank's Swift code: DEUTDEFF

BAN: DE45500700100955723200

Access Bank USSD codes

The Access Bank USSD code is *901#. Photo: @AccessBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Access Bank USSD code, *901#, offers a simple way to access banking services via mobile phones. Customers can complete various transactions using specific extensions. Below are the Access Bank USSD codes for different services.

Transaction Code Transfer to Access Bank *901*1*amount*account_number# Transfer to other Banks *901*2*amount*account_number# Airtime self *901*amount# Airtime others *901*amount*phone_number# Balance *901*5# (BVN) *901*6# Update BVN details *901*6*1# Stop debit transactions *901*7# Activate code *901*0#

How to activate the Access Bank USSD code

To use the Access transfer code, you must first create your transfer PIN. Here are the requirements for creating a bank transfer PIN.

An active Access Bank account number

An ATM card issued by the bank

A phone number registered with or linked to the bank account

A preferred four-digit PIN that is easy to remember

Once you have the items mentioned above, follow the steps below to register and activate your transfer code.

On your mobile phone, dial *901# From the menu, select 'Transfer.' Enter the last six digits of your ATM card. If you do not have an ATM card, input your date of birth. Enter your account number and press 'Send.' Create a four-digit PIN and confirm by pressing 'OK.'

How to get Access Bank statement of an account

A statement of account summarises all transactions in your account over a specific period. You can obtain your Access Bank statement through various methods.

Using the Access Bank mobile app

The Access Bank mobile app makes accessing your account statement quick and easy. With just a few taps, you can request and download your statement securely. Here is a step-by-step guide to obtaining your statement using the mobile application.

Download the Access Bank Mobile App from the Google Play Store or App Store. Install and log in or register if you are a first-time user. On the dashboard, locate the "Statement of Account" option. Select the desired date range for the statement. Enter your PIN to authorise the request. You will receive a PDF copy of your statement. Use the provided password instructions to open it.

Using USSD code

Dial *901# from the phone number and follow the prompts to get your bank statement. Photo: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Access Bank’s USSD service offers a fast way to get your account statement right from your phone. With simple dial codes, you can request and receive your statement hassle-free. Here is how to do it.

Dial *901# from the phone number linked to your account. Follow the on-screen instructions to request your statement.

Sending a request via email

You can request your Access Bank statement of account through email. Follow these steps to make the process smooth and secure.

Log in to your email account. Send a request to contactcenter@accessbankplc.com, specifying the statement period. You will receive a PDF statement within 24 hours. Follow the password instructions to access the document.

Access Bank customer care provides reliable support for all your banking needs. Here are the various ways to contact them:

Physical address: 14/15, Prince Alaba Abiodun, Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

14/15, Prince Alaba Abiodun, Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Phone : 0201 280 2500, 07003000000

: 0201 280 2500, 07003000000 Email : contactcenter@accessbankplc.com

: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com X (Twitter): @MyAccessBank, @accessbank_help

@MyAccessBank, @accessbank_help Facebook : @AccessBankPlc

: @AccessBankPlc LinkedIn: Access Bank Plc

Is Access Bank a commercial bank?

Access Bank is a commercial bank and one of the largest in Nigeria. It provides various financial services, including retail, corporate, and international banking. Access Bank operates across Africa and globally and serves millions of customers.

If you were wondering about the Access Bank IBAN number, you should know that Nigeria does not use the IBAN system for banking. Instead, Access Bank enables smooth international transactions through SWIFT codes. These details ensure that funds reach the right account safely.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently shared a comprehensive guide on all Globus Bank USSD codes for transfers, balance checks, and more. Globus Bank has embraced advanced technologies to enhance customer satisfaction.

With Globus Bank USSD codes, customers can efficiently transfer money, check account balances, purchase airtime, and access various services from their mobile phones. Read the article to uncover all the USSD codes you need for seamless banking with Globus Bank.

Source: Legit.ng