The banking sector has advanced technologies that provide banking services and products. One technological advancement is accessing bank accounts without visiting the banking hall. If you have forgotten your account number, you can get that information from your phone. This is a guide on how to know your bank account number from your mobile number.

You can recover your bank account number from your mobile phone. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A bank account is an essential tool that allows a user to carry out various transactions, including cash deposits, withdrawals, and bill payments. However, you may sometimes misplace or forget your bank details. Going to the bank to retrieve your account number can be tedious and time-consuming. However, you can use your mobile number to get your account details.

How to know bank account number from mobile number

What happens if I forget my bank account number? Forgetting or losing your bank account details is not an unusual thing. However, you can get the details by calling your bank or on the bank app.

Customer care support

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to go about it.

Call the bank's customer care support using your registered mobile number. Follow the given set of phone voice instructions. When directed to a representative, ask them to give you your account number. Please provide the personal details needed to authenticate account ownership, including your name, birth date, and . Once you have been authenticated, you will receive your bank account number and any other account details. Save the account number somewhere for later use.

Banking mobile app

Another way to get an account number from your mobile number is to use the banking mobile app. Financial institutions have mobile apps for their users, which can be downloaded from Android and iPhone devices. The following are simple steps to getting your account number from your mobile banking app.

Open your official banking mobile app. Put your login details, which include a username and a password. Once you get in, you can check your account number by navigating the account summary section.

Can I get the account number from my mobile number?

You can check your bank account number from bank mobile app: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Yes, you can get your bank account number from your mobile number. There are two ways to do that: calling the bank with the line registered to the account and using the bank mobile app.

How do I find my bank account number on my phone?

You can find your account number from your phone by checking electronic statements, opening your bank's mobile app, or calling customer care.

How to check which bank account is linked with a mobile number?

If you have forgotten which number is linked to your bank account, there are several ways you can use to get that information. The following are ways to know the phone number linked to your account.

You can check the number through internet banking. The number will be on your account details.

Use the mobile banking app, which is likely the same number you used to log into the app. Navigate through the profile to see the number in your personal information section.

Call your bank's customer care and ask for the information.

Visit the bank branch and request them to check which number is linked to your account.

You can also use the based banking service if your bank provides that service by dialling the code.

It’s crucial to keep your bank details secure, especially your account number. If you've lost or forgotten it, you can retrieve it using your mobile number. The guide above on how to know your bank account number from your mobile number will be helpful.

Legit.ng published an article about LOTUS Bank's USSD codes. LOTUS Bank is one of the newest Nigerian banks. Established in 2021, it has been at the forefront of incorporating technology in its products and services. Among the technologies is the introduction of USSD codes for various transactions.

LOTUS Bank Limited was licenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2021. It has committed to offering its customers premium services, including USSD codes. Learn more about the LOTUS Bank USSD codes and their uses.

Source: Legit.ng