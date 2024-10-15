Global site navigation

Nigerian banks' sort codes: Full list of sort and swift codes in Nigeria
Nigerian banks' sort codes: Full list of sort and swift codes in Nigeria

The sort code is a number that identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. It is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank. This article highlights all the Nigerian banks' sort codes and their SWIFT codes to simplify your financial dealings.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

A bank sort code is useful for transferring funds. Whether you are managing local payments within Nigeria or handling international transactions, understanding these codes is key to handling the world of modern banking.

Nigerian banks sort codes

A sort code is used when you want to transfer funds from your account in one branch to another branch of the same bank or a different bank entirely. Also, a sort code can be used to send or receive money outside Nigeria and during electronic transactions.

In Nigeria, the sort code is a 9-digit number, with the first 3 digits representing the bank's code, the next digit identifying the location, and the last 5 digits identifying the branch. Here are all Nigerian banks and their sort codes.

BankSort code
Access Bank44150149
Diamond Bank Plc63150162
Ecobank Nigeria Plc 50150311
Enterprise Bank84150015
Equitorial Trust Bank Limited40150101
Fidelity Bank Plc70150003
First Bank Of Nigeria Plc11152303
First City Monument Bank Plc214150018
Finbank Plc85151275
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc58152052
Keystone Bank82150017
Mainstreet Bank14150030
Nigeria International Bank (Citigroup)23150005
ECOBank56080016
Polaris Bank Plc76151006
Stanbic-Ibtc Bank Plc221159522
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd68150057
Sterling Bank Plc232150029
United Bank For Africa Plc33154282
Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc32156825
Unity Bank Plc215082334
Zenith Bank Plc57150013

SWIFT codes for banks in Nigeria

A SWIFT code is a standard format of Bank Identifier Code (BIC) used to specify a particular bank or branch. These codes are used to transfer money between banks, particularly for international wire transfers. Below are some of the biggest and most popular Nigerian banks and their SWIFT codes.

Table 1

BankCitySwift Code
Central Bank of NigeriaAbujaCBNINGLG
Central Bank of NigeriaLagosCBNINGLA
Central Bank of NigeriaLagos (CBN Fin information service)CBNINGLANGA
Access Bank PLCVictoria IslandABNGNGLA
Absa Securities Nigeria LimitedLagosASNINGL2
Citibank Nigeria LimitedVictoria IslandCITINGLA
Citibank Nigeria LimitedVictoria Island (Trade Services Department)CITINGLATRD
Africa Finance CorporationLagosAFFCNGLA
Bank of Industry Finacial DepartmentLagosBOIYNGLA
Ecobank NigeriaVictoria IslandECOCNGLA
Fidelity Bank PlcLagosFIDTNGLA
Fidelity Bank PlcVictoria IslandFUMRNGL1
Fidelity Bank PlcVictoria IslandMAMBNGL1
First Bank of NigeriaLagosFBNINGLA
First Bank of NigeriaLagos (Custodian services)FBNINGLAGCS
Globus BankVictoria IslandGLOUNGLA
Guaranty Trust Bank PLCLagos (info pool)GTBINGLAIFP
Guaranty Trust Bank PLCVictoria IslandGTBINGLA
First City Monument BankLagosFCMBNGLA
First City Monument BankLagos (Electronic banking)FCMBNGLAWEB
First City Monument BankKadunaKACBNG21
First City Monument BankKatsinaKNUBNGL1022
First City Monument BankLagosKNUBNGL1
Gulf Bank of Nigeria PLCVictoria IslandGBNPNGL1

Table 2

BankCitySwift code
9 Payment Service BankVictoria IslandIPSBNGLA
African Export-Import BankAbujaPASSNGLA
Asset Management Corporation of NigeriaAbujaAMNGNGLA
Central Securities Clearing System PlcLagosCSCYNGLA
Coronation Merchant BankLagosCMBBNGLA
FBNQuest Merchant BankLagosKDHLNGLA
FSDH Merchant Bank LimitedLagosFSDHNGLA
Greenwich Merchant Bank Victoria IslandGMBLNGLA
Heritage Bank PlcLagosHBCLNGLA
Hope PSBank Victoria IslandHPSBNGLA
InterswitchLagosINTWNGL2
Jaiz Bank PlcAbujaJAIZNGLA
Keystone Bank LimitedLagosPLNINGLA
Lotus BankLagosLOTUNGLA
MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank LimitedLagosMMPSNGLA
Nigerian Export-Import BankAbujaNEXMNGLA
Optimus Bank LimitedLagosOPTSNGLA
Parallex BankVictoria IslandPARANGLA
Premium Trust BankLagosPTRUNGLA
Providus BankLagosUMPLNGLA
RMB NigeriaLagosFIRNNGLARMS
RMB NigeriaVictoria IslandFIRNNGLA
Signature BankAbujaSNIGNGLA
SunTrust Bank NigeriaLagosSUTGNGLA

Table 3

BankCitySwift code
Stanbic IBTC Bank LtdVictoria IslandSBICNGLX
Stanbic IBTC StockbrokersLagosSTIKNGL2
Standard Chartered Nigeria Victoria IslandSCBLNGLA
Standard Chartered NigeriaVictoria Island (securities services)SCBLNGLASSU
Sterling BankLagosNAMENGLA
SunTrust Bank Nigeria LimitedLagosSUTGNGLA
TAJBank AbujaTAJJNGLA
Titan Trust Bank Victoria IslandTTRUNGLA
Union Bank of NigeriaLagosUBNINGLA
United Bank for AfricaAba (main branch)UNAFNGLA088
Unity Bank plcVictoria IslandICITNGLA
Venture Garden GroupLagosVEGNNGLA
Wema BankKano WEMANGLA02K
Wema BankLagosWEMANGLA
Wema BankOsun WEMANGLA02T
Zenith BankAbujaZEIBNGLA013
Zenith BankLagosZEIBNGLAWEB
Zenith BankVictoria IslandZEIBNGLA
Zenith Pensions CustodianVictoria IslandZEPCNGLA
Hallmark Bank PlcLagosHALMNGL1
Fortune International Bank LagosFOIBNGL1
Efg Hermes Nigeria LimitedVictoria Island EFHNNGL1
Lobe Bank Of Nigeria Victoria Island LBNINGL1
Premium Trust BankLagos PTRUNGLA

What are sort codes?

A sort code is a 9-digit number used to identify a specific branch of a bank in Nigeria. It is essential for local bank transfers within the country and helps route funds to the correct branch and account.

What information does a bank sort code display?

A bank sort code is a six-digit number used to identify specific banks and their branches. Here is what a sort code typically displays:

  • Bank identification: The first two digits usually identify the bank itself.
  • Branch identification: The remaining four digits specify the particular branch of the bank where the account is held.

Do Nigerian banks have sort codes?

Nigerian banks have sort codes, which are 9-digit numbers used to identify specific bank branches for local transfers. Each branch has its unique sort code, essential for transferring funds within the country.

How do you find a bank's sort code?

The bank sort code is printed at the bottom of every check leaf. The first set of numbers is the cheque number, the second set is the bank sort code, and the third set on the right is normally the account number.

Is the SWIFT code the same as the sort code in Nigeria?

A SWIFT code and a sort code are not the same. A SWIFT code is used for international transactions and identifies a bank globally, while a sort code is used for local transactions within Nigeria and identifies specific bank branches.

Nigerian banks' sort codes are numbers that identify both the bank and the branch where an account is held. Sort codes help with quick local transfers, while SWIFT codes are used for safe money transfers across countries. The above sort and SWIFT codes for banks in Nigeria are crucial for anyone involved in local or international financial transactions.

