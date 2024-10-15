Nigerian banks' sort codes: Full list of sort and swift codes in Nigeria
The sort code is a number that identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. It is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank. This article highlights all the Nigerian banks' sort codes and their SWIFT codes to simplify your financial dealings.
A bank sort code is useful for transferring funds. Whether you are managing local payments within Nigeria or handling international transactions, understanding these codes is key to handling the world of modern banking.
Nigerian banks sort codes
A sort code is used when you want to transfer funds from your account in one branch to another branch of the same bank or a different bank entirely. Also, a sort code can be used to send or receive money outside Nigeria and during electronic transactions.
In Nigeria, the sort code is a 9-digit number, with the first 3 digits representing the bank's code, the next digit identifying the location, and the last 5 digits identifying the branch. Here are all Nigerian banks and their sort codes.
|Bank
|Sort code
|Access Bank
|44150149
|Diamond Bank Plc
|63150162
|Ecobank Nigeria Plc
|50150311
|Enterprise Bank
|84150015
|Equitorial Trust Bank Limited
|40150101
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|70150003
|First Bank Of Nigeria Plc
|11152303
|First City Monument Bank Plc
|214150018
|Finbank Plc
|85151275
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|58152052
|Keystone Bank
|82150017
|Mainstreet Bank
|14150030
|Nigeria International Bank (Citigroup)
|23150005
|ECOBank
|56080016
|Polaris Bank Plc
|76151006
|Stanbic-Ibtc Bank Plc
|221159522
|Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd
|68150057
|Sterling Bank Plc
|232150029
|United Bank For Africa Plc
|33154282
|Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc
|32156825
|Unity Bank Plc
|215082334
|Zenith Bank Plc
|57150013
SWIFT codes for banks in Nigeria
A SWIFT code is a standard format of Bank Identifier Code (BIC) used to specify a particular bank or branch. These codes are used to transfer money between banks, particularly for international wire transfers. Below are some of the biggest and most popular Nigerian banks and their SWIFT codes.
Table 1
|Bank
|City
|Swift Code
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Abuja
|CBNINGLG
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Lagos
|CBNINGLA
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Lagos (CBN Fin information service)
|CBNINGLANGA
|Access Bank PLC
|Victoria Island
|ABNGNGLA
|Absa Securities Nigeria Limited
|Lagos
|ASNINGL2
|Citibank Nigeria Limited
|Victoria Island
|CITINGLA
|Citibank Nigeria Limited
|Victoria Island (Trade Services Department)
|CITINGLATRD
|Africa Finance Corporation
|Lagos
|AFFCNGLA
|Bank of Industry Finacial Department
|Lagos
|BOIYNGLA
|Ecobank Nigeria
|Victoria Island
|ECOCNGLA
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|Lagos
|FIDTNGLA
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|Victoria Island
|FUMRNGL1
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|Victoria Island
|MAMBNGL1
|First Bank of Nigeria
|Lagos
|FBNINGLA
|First Bank of Nigeria
|Lagos (Custodian services)
|FBNINGLAGCS
|Globus Bank
|Victoria Island
|GLOUNGLA
|Guaranty Trust Bank PLC
|Lagos (info pool)
|GTBINGLAIFP
|Guaranty Trust Bank PLC
|Victoria Island
|GTBINGLA
|First City Monument Bank
|Lagos
|FCMBNGLA
|First City Monument Bank
|Lagos (Electronic banking)
|FCMBNGLAWEB
|First City Monument Bank
|Kaduna
|KACBNG21
|First City Monument Bank
|Katsina
|KNUBNGL1022
|First City Monument Bank
|Lagos
|KNUBNGL1
|Gulf Bank of Nigeria PLC
|Victoria Island
|GBNPNGL1
Table 2
|Bank
|City
|Swift code
|9 Payment Service Bank
|Victoria Island
|IPSBNGLA
|African Export-Import Bank
|Abuja
|PASSNGLA
|Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria
|Abuja
|AMNGNGLA
|Central Securities Clearing System Plc
|Lagos
|CSCYNGLA
|Coronation Merchant Bank
|Lagos
|CMBBNGLA
|FBNQuest Merchant Bank
|Lagos
|KDHLNGLA
|FSDH Merchant Bank Limited
|Lagos
|FSDHNGLA
|Greenwich Merchant Bank
|Victoria Island
|GMBLNGLA
|Heritage Bank Plc
|Lagos
|HBCLNGLA
|Hope PSBank
|Victoria Island
|HPSBNGLA
|Interswitch
|Lagos
|INTWNGL2
|Jaiz Bank Plc
|Abuja
|JAIZNGLA
|Keystone Bank Limited
|Lagos
|PLNINGLA
|Lotus Bank
|Lagos
|LOTUNGLA
|MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited
|Lagos
|MMPSNGLA
|Nigerian Export-Import Bank
|Abuja
|NEXMNGLA
|Optimus Bank Limited
|Lagos
|OPTSNGLA
|Parallex Bank
|Victoria Island
|PARANGLA
|Premium Trust Bank
|Lagos
|PTRUNGLA
|Providus Bank
|Lagos
|UMPLNGLA
|RMB Nigeria
|Lagos
|FIRNNGLARMS
|RMB Nigeria
|Victoria Island
|FIRNNGLA
|Signature Bank
|Abuja
|SNIGNGLA
|SunTrust Bank Nigeria
|Lagos
|SUTGNGLA
Table 3
|Bank
|City
|Swift code
|Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd
|Victoria Island
|SBICNGLX
|Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers
|Lagos
|STIKNGL2
|Standard Chartered Nigeria
|Victoria Island
|SCBLNGLA
|Standard Chartered Nigeria
|Victoria Island (securities services)
|SCBLNGLASSU
|Sterling Bank
|Lagos
|NAMENGLA
|SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited
|Lagos
|SUTGNGLA
|TAJBank
|Abuja
|TAJJNGLA
|Titan Trust Bank
|Victoria Island
|TTRUNGLA
|Union Bank of Nigeria
|Lagos
|UBNINGLA
|United Bank for Africa
|Aba (main branch)
|UNAFNGLA088
|Unity Bank plc
|Victoria Island
|ICITNGLA
|Venture Garden Group
|Lagos
|VEGNNGLA
|Wema Bank
|Kano
|WEMANGLA02K
|Wema Bank
|Lagos
|WEMANGLA
|Wema Bank
|Osun
|WEMANGLA02T
|Zenith Bank
|Abuja
|ZEIBNGLA013
|Zenith Bank
|Lagos
|ZEIBNGLAWEB
|Zenith Bank
|Victoria Island
|ZEIBNGLA
|Zenith Pensions Custodian
|Victoria Island
|ZEPCNGLA
|Hallmark Bank Plc
|Lagos
|HALMNGL1
|Fortune International Bank
|Lagos
|FOIBNGL1
|Efg Hermes Nigeria Limited
|Victoria Island
|EFHNNGL1
|Lobe Bank Of Nigeria
|Victoria Island
|LBNINGL1
|Premium Trust Bank
|Lagos
|PTRUNGLA
What are sort codes?
A sort code is a 9-digit number used to identify a specific branch of a bank in Nigeria. It is essential for local bank transfers within the country and helps route funds to the correct branch and account.
What information does a bank sort code display?
A bank sort code is a six-digit number used to identify specific banks and their branches. Here is what a sort code typically displays:
- Bank identification: The first two digits usually identify the bank itself.
- Branch identification: The remaining four digits specify the particular branch of the bank where the account is held.
Do Nigerian banks have sort codes?
Nigerian banks have sort codes, which are 9-digit numbers used to identify specific bank branches for local transfers. Each branch has its unique sort code, essential for transferring funds within the country.
How do you find a bank's sort code?
The bank sort code is printed at the bottom of every check leaf. The first set of numbers is the cheque number, the second set is the bank sort code, and the third set on the right is normally the account number.
Is the SWIFT code the same as the sort code in Nigeria?
A SWIFT code and a sort code are not the same. A SWIFT code is used for international transactions and identifies a bank globally, while a sort code is used for local transactions within Nigeria and identifies specific bank branches.
Nigerian banks' sort codes are numbers that identify both the bank and the branch where an account is held. Sort codes help with quick local transfers, while SWIFT codes are used for safe money transfers across countries. The above sort and SWIFT codes for banks in Nigeria are crucial for anyone involved in local or international financial transactions.
