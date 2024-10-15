Nigerian banks' sort codes: Full list of sort and swift codes in Nigeria

The sort code is a number that identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. It is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank. This article highlights all the Nigerian banks' sort codes and their SWIFT codes to simplify your financial dealings.

Sort codes are for local bank transfers, while SWIFT codes are used for international transfers.

Source: Getty Images

A bank sort code is useful for transferring funds. Whether you are managing local payments within Nigeria or handling international transactions, understanding these codes is key to handling the world of modern banking.

Nigerian banks sort codes

A sort code is used when you want to transfer funds from your account in one branch to another branch of the same bank or a different bank entirely. Also, a sort code can be used to send or receive money outside Nigeria and during electronic transactions.

In Nigeria, the sort code is a 9-digit number, with the first 3 digits representing the bank's code, the next digit identifying the location, and the last 5 digits identifying the branch. Here are all Nigerian banks and their sort codes.

Bank Sort code Access Bank 44150149 Diamond Bank Plc 63150162 Ecobank Nigeria Plc 50150311 Enterprise Bank 84150015 Equitorial Trust Bank Limited 40150101 Fidelity Bank Plc 70150003 First Bank Of Nigeria Plc 11152303 First City Monument Bank Plc 214150018 Finbank Plc 85151275 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc 58152052 Keystone Bank 82150017 Mainstreet Bank 14150030 Nigeria International Bank (Citigroup) 23150005 ECOBank 56080016 Polaris Bank Plc 76151006 Stanbic-Ibtc Bank Plc 221159522 Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd 68150057 Sterling Bank Plc 232150029 United Bank For Africa Plc 33154282 United Bank For Africa Plc 33154282 Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc 32156825 Unity Bank Plc 215082334 Zenith Bank Plc 57150013

SWIFT codes for banks in Nigeria

A SWIFT code is a standard format of Bank Identifier Code (BIC) used to specify a particular bank or branch. These codes are used to transfer money between banks, particularly for international wire transfers. Below are some of the biggest and most popular Nigerian banks and their SWIFT codes.

Table 1

Bank City Swift Code Central Bank of Nigeria Abuja CBNINGLG Central Bank of Nigeria Lagos CBNINGLA Central Bank of Nigeria Lagos (CBN Fin information service) CBNINGLANGA Access Bank PLC Victoria Island ABNGNGLA Absa Securities Nigeria Limited Lagos ASNINGL2 Citibank Nigeria Limited Victoria Island CITINGLA Citibank Nigeria Limited Victoria Island (Trade Services Department) CITINGLATRD Africa Finance Corporation Lagos AFFCNGLA Bank of Industry Finacial Department Lagos BOIYNGLA Ecobank Nigeria Victoria Island ECOCNGLA Fidelity Bank Plc Lagos FIDTNGLA Fidelity Bank Plc Victoria Island FUMRNGL1 Fidelity Bank Plc Victoria Island MAMBNGL1 First Bank of Nigeria Lagos FBNINGLA First Bank of Nigeria Lagos (Custodian services) FBNINGLAGCS Globus Bank Victoria Island GLOUNGLA Guaranty Trust Bank PLC Lagos (info pool) GTBINGLAIFP Guaranty Trust Bank PLC Victoria Island GTBINGLA First City Monument Bank Lagos FCMBNGLA First City Monument Bank Lagos (Electronic banking) FCMBNGLAWEB First City Monument Bank Kaduna KACBNG21 First City Monument Bank Katsina KNUBNGL1022 First City Monument Bank Lagos KNUBNGL1 Gulf Bank of Nigeria PLC Victoria Island GBNPNGL1

Table 2

Bank City Swift code 9 Payment Service Bank Victoria Island IPSBNGLA African Export-Import Bank Abuja PASSNGLA Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Abuja AMNGNGLA Central Securities Clearing System Plc Lagos CSCYNGLA Coronation Merchant Bank Lagos CMBBNGLA FBNQuest Merchant Bank Lagos KDHLNGLA FSDH Merchant Bank Limited Lagos FSDHNGLA Greenwich Merchant Bank Victoria Island GMBLNGLA Heritage Bank Plc Lagos HBCLNGLA Hope PSBank Victoria Island HPSBNGLA Interswitch Lagos INTWNGL2 Jaiz Bank Plc Abuja JAIZNGLA Keystone Bank Limited Lagos PLNINGLA Lotus Bank Lagos LOTUNGLA MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited Lagos MMPSNGLA Nigerian Export-Import Bank Abuja NEXMNGLA Optimus Bank Limited Lagos OPTSNGLA Parallex Bank Victoria Island PARANGLA Premium Trust Bank Lagos PTRUNGLA Providus Bank Lagos UMPLNGLA RMB Nigeria Lagos FIRNNGLARMS RMB Nigeria Victoria Island FIRNNGLA Signature Bank Abuja SNIGNGLA SunTrust Bank Nigeria Lagos SUTGNGLA

Table 3

Bank City Swift code Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd Victoria Island SBICNGLX Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Lagos STIKNGL2 Standard Chartered Nigeria Victoria Island SCBLNGLA Standard Chartered Nigeria Victoria Island (securities services) SCBLNGLASSU Sterling Bank Lagos NAMENGLA SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited Lagos SUTGNGLA TAJBank Abuja TAJJNGLA Titan Trust Bank Victoria Island TTRUNGLA Union Bank of Nigeria Lagos UBNINGLA United Bank for Africa Aba (main branch) UNAFNGLA088 Unity Bank plc Victoria Island ICITNGLA Venture Garden Group Lagos VEGNNGLA Wema Bank Kano WEMANGLA02K Wema Bank Lagos WEMANGLA Wema Bank Osun WEMANGLA02T Zenith Bank Abuja ZEIBNGLA013 Zenith Bank Lagos ZEIBNGLAWEB Zenith Bank Victoria Island ZEIBNGLA Zenith Pensions Custodian Victoria Island ZEPCNGLA Hallmark Bank Plc Lagos HALMNGL1 Fortune International Bank Lagos FOIBNGL1 Efg Hermes Nigeria Limited Victoria Island EFHNNGL1 Lobe Bank Of Nigeria Victoria Island LBNINGL1 Premium Trust Bank Lagos PTRUNGLA

What are sort codes?

A sort code is a 9-digit number used to identify a specific branch of a bank in Nigeria. It is essential for local bank transfers within the country and helps route funds to the correct branch and account.

What information does a bank sort code display?

A bank sort code is a six-digit number used to identify specific banks and their branches. Here is what a sort code typically displays:

Bank identification : The first two digits usually identify the bank itself.

: The first two digits usually identify the bank itself. Branch identification: The remaining four digits specify the particular branch of the bank where the account is held.

Do Nigerian banks have sort codes?

Nigerian banks have sort codes, which are 9-digit numbers used to identify specific bank branches for local transfers. Each branch has its unique sort code, essential for transferring funds within the country.

How do you find a bank's sort code?

The bank sort code is printed at the bottom of every check leaf. The first set of numbers is the cheque number, the second set is the bank sort code, and the third set on the right is normally the account number.

Is the SWIFT code the same as the sort code in Nigeria?

A SWIFT code and a sort code are not the same. A SWIFT code is used for international transactions and identifies a bank globally, while a sort code is used for local transactions within Nigeria and identifies specific bank branches.

Nigerian banks' sort codes are numbers that identify both the bank and the branch where an account is held. Sort codes help with quick local transfers, while SWIFT codes are used for safe money transfers across countries. The above sort and SWIFT codes for banks in Nigeria are crucial for anyone involved in local or international financial transactions.

