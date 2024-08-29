GTBank transfer code to other banks: All GTBank USSD codes

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is one of Nigeria's leading banks with a vast client base. It is renowned for its customer-centric approach and technological advances. The institution offers various banking products and services, such as USSD codes. One way to conduct banking activities without visiting the financial institution is to familiarise yourself with the GTBank transfer code to other banks.

GTBank is a commercial bank that commenced operations in Nigeria in 1991. The institution has improved its technology and adopted the latest technologies for better customer service. Among the new technologies the bank has incorporated is USSD codes. GTBank's transfer code to other banks has enabled customers to transact across banks from anywhere.

GTBank transfer code to other banks

The financial institution has enabled customers to transact using their phones from their bank to other banks. The GTBank transfer code to other banks is *737*2*amount#. The transaction must be authenticated using your four-digit PIN.

How to use the GTBank transfer code to other banks

The financial institution has allowed its customers to transfer funds from their accounts to other banks without using an ATM card or visiting the bank. They can use the transfer code on their mobile phone. Below is a step-by-step process for using the GTBank transfer code to another bank to send money.

Using your mobile phone, dial *737*2. Key in the amount to be transferred. Enter the beneficiary's NUBAN account number. Enter the recipient's bank. Enter your four-digit PIN to authenticate the transaction.

List of GTBank USSD codes

After registering and activating the code, you can access various banking services. Below is a table of useful new GTBank transfer codes to master.

Function Code Transfer from your GTBank account to another account *737*1*amount*NUBAN account number# Transfer from your account to other banks *737*2*amount*NUBAN account number# Pay bills directly from your account *737*32*amount*smartcardnumber# Top up data *737*4# To create PIN *737*5# Make enquires *737*6# Pay for subscriptions *737*50*amount*unique reference number# Check your account balance *737*6*1# Reactivate account *737*11# Airtime top-up for yourself *737*amount# Airtime top-up for others *737*Amount*Recipient’s number# Account opening *737*0# Check account number/check balance/BVN *737*6*1#

GTBank customer care

For any enquiries, you can contact financial institution using the contacts below:

Email : gtassistant@gtbank.com

: gtassistant@gtbank.com Phone : +234 201 271 4580/ +234 201 271 5227/+234 201 271 5227

: +234 201 271 4580/ +234 201 271 5227/+234 201 271 5227 Whatsapp : +234 904 000 2900

: +234 904 000 2900 Instagram : @gtbank

: @gtbank X (Twitter) :

: Facebook:

Benefits of the GTBank transfer code to other banks

The GTBank PLC code *737# platform has many benefits. They include:

Customers get instant value.

Customers can use the platform to manage their cash well.

The code offers fast and prompt service, saving time.

It is one of the easy and inexpensive ways to transact.

The code works on all types of phones, including iPhones and Android phones.

Customers do not need to have data or the Internet to transact.

What is the GTBank transfer code?

Transferring money from your GTBank account has been made easy. Simply dial the *737# USSD code.

How do I transfer money from GTBank to other banks?

The transfer code enables users to move money from their accounts to other banks without visiting the bank or using an ATM. To transfer to other banks, dial *737*2*Amount#.

How do you activate the GTBank transfer code?

If you want to activate the USSD code, press *737#. You do not need an ATM to complete this process.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is one of the trendsetters in the Nigerian banking industry. It has set its goals around customer satisfaction by delivering simple and secure services. The GTBank transfer code to other banks is a convenient, easy, and safe way to send money to other banks without visiting the banking hall.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

