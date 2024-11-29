Nigerian International music star Wizkid trended online after a media appearance he made abroad

The video of the show surfaced online days after his rival Davido spoke ill about the country’s economy

In the now-trending clip, the Essence crooner was about his country and his description ignited another round of debate in relation to his colleague’s previous statement

Nigerian international sensation Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has sparked a new wave of discussion following his colleague Davido's controversial interview.

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido during the interview held abroad noted that the economy is in "shambles" and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it.

Fans compare Wizkid remarks about Nigeria to Davido's. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

While many top personalities criticised the twin dad for his remarks some have applauded him for speaking up for the masses.

However, a video surfaced online showing Davido’s rival Wizkid in an interview where he spoke admiring about Nigeria.

The Morayo hitmaker spoke with a strong sense of pride in both Nigeria and Africa as a whole when he was asked about his country.

Wizkid while on the show also spoke about discovering his talent in church before meeting a producer who transitioned him into the entertainment space.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid’s interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djkentolite:

"This is what the Tvc woman was trying to say, you don't go out there and project your country in a bad way...American won't do that, they've got a lot of ghettos and slums in America but they won't show you, they will only show you the good side until you get to America and see for yourself."

slimgee_obawon:

"Keep dragging David guys. Painful part is you gan gan wey drag person wey dey yarn truth go still price garri this morning for market. Ordinary table water is now 200- and some places it’s already 250. Pure water, one is 50 naira now. Don’t even let us talk about petrol. Keep dragging shogbo. Make una no talk wear shoe Dey pain you for leg. Awon ashi werey. Una Dey carry 2018 video when Jonathan still Dey sit come 2024 where Pomo is now 300 naira for booker 😂. You never wise."

eddyson31_:

"Are you like the Jay z over there? lol I'm wizkid and that's on period."

heis_ubchoice:

"Whatever David does, others must do👏👏👏Davido is the real 001."

worldwideblog___01:

"Africa is far different from what you see online .. a good start .. makes everyone wanna hear him speak."

kenny_wayne120:

"Yeah that’s it! We don’t complain our pains to our enemies that caused us the pains, we give them a narrative different from what they wanna hear but when we get home we blame the wrong ones amongst them."

_____sweetlyy____:

"So this is what you all want Davido to say? Lol. You all are covering for the leaders. Apparently, African leader want you all to talk like this on any national tv so that investors in any part of the country will come to Africa to invest, which is to the favour of the government in terms of tax and the rest. With all the taxes some African country are still not been fixed. instead of to speak the truth anywhere you go so that the leaders will fix Africa you all are doing other wise, I laugh in Chinese/."

Wizkid's fan cooks his phone streaming Morayo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fan of Wizkid hailed the singer's musical prowess and noted that he did excellently well with his latest album Morayo.

He shared the track on his phone, showing how Wizkid 'cooked' with all the songs, and he did an experiment with some cooking ingredients.

The fan placed his phone in a pot, added water and some seasoning to it, and allowed the water-resistant phone to 'cook'.

Source: Legit.ng