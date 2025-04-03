Portable disclosed that fluency in English isn’t a requirement for securing a visa, drawing from his own travel experiences to the UK and Canada

He shared how he navigated visa processes without strong English skills, emphasising that determination matters more than language proficiency

The singer’s statement sparked debates online, with fans reflecting on the real challenges Nigerians face in obtaining international visas

Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, dropped a bombshell during an interview with Quincy Jonze on Echo Room, aired on April 1, 2025.

In a viral clip, the Zazu crooner declared, “You don’t need English to collect visa,” a statement that resonated deeply with many Nigerians familiar with the visa struggle.

Portable, speaking with his usual flair, shared his experiences of travelling to the UK and Canada despite not being fluent in English, sparking both laughter and serious conversations online.

In the Echo Room interview, Portable sat in a patterned shirt, gesturing animatedly as he spoke.

The clip, marked with the Echo Room logo, captured him saying, “Say something else, you should also speak Yoruba the way I’m speaking it,” poking fun at the idea that proper English is the key to international travel. He explained how he secured visas for his tours, including a Canada trip last year and a UK visit where he collaborated with British rapper Skepta.

His point was clear: determination and strategy trump language skills when it comes to navigating visa processes.

Fans on X reacted with a mix of amusement and agreement, with some calling his honesty a reality check for those chasing opportunities abroad.

Portable’s visa talk wasn’t the only highlight of the interview. In another clip, he expressed frustration with YBNL boss Olamide, crediting him for Zazu Zeh but claiming he didn’t promote him enough, saying, “He didn’t hold my hands.”

He also praised Skepta for transforming his life. In a lighter moment, Portable threw shade at Asake, noting the YBNL signee copied his dance moves and used more fabric for outfits while demanding his own O2 Arena show. These comments, delivered with his signature humour, kept fans entertained, with some dubbing him “baba werey” for his antics.

Fan reactions to Portable's claims about speaking English

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from netizens.

@supercarsofnigeria said:

"Forget what you think about portable, this interview is 1hour 44 mins long and I watched it all, portable is actually very intelligent"

@king_fraga said:

"I just like the way he brags about money. lol u go think say him and Dangote dey the same league. 🤣🤣🤣"

@ezeqwesiri replied

"He’s right on this .. You don’t expect or demand English from a Chinese man or Russian or French man as Visa Criteria . Just be smart and credible ; Most importantly get plenty Money 💰"

@bie.ola said:

"It was Portablebaeby who interviewed the host!🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@ajokealadire_abela.2 commented:

"This host dey ginger portable to talk more😂😂😂KUNDUS to the host,he go still drag you soon"

Portable gifts his father a car

Legit.ng previously reported when Portable gifted his father a car, sharing the emotional moment in a viral video.

Fans praised his loyalty to family, calling it a heartwarming highlight of his rise.

The gesture showed Portable’s grounded roots despite his fame.

