A Nigerian man, @Ssaasquatch, has shared his encounter with a female job applicant he recently interviewed.

According to him on X, the lady came with a G-Wagon and a mopol.

She reportedly came in a G-Wagon. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: AzByCx, Car

Source: Getty Images

@Ssaasquatch was blown away by her appearance and said he stammered when it was time to discuss salary expectations with the lady.

His tweet read:

"Babe I interviewed yesterday came to see me with Mopol and G wags. When it was time to discuss salary expectations, I just dey stammer."

Mixed reactions trailed the man's tweet as it blew up on X.

Read his tweet below:

People react to man's interview experience

@Par_veen_ said:

"It also depends on the field, there are some job opportunities I go for, especially Govt contracts, you better not carry car wey pass the Director F/A own o.. they like you looking very humble and down to earth 😂😂.. like your life depends on them 🤣. Except you’re a big name."

@rogue4it said:

"My brother did this as a fashion designer. He & 4 others were invited to the Gov House in Delta State for an interview, My brother made a business card in 48 hrs, pulled up in dads LX 570 att. He was granted the job, plus other goodies. He handed out his BC, the rest is history."

@efearue said:

"She needs the experience..if she fits go for it. I remember one day a client walked into our office and asked all these cars is it for staff.That day my analyst 3 colleague came with her range. For a change it's good to employ comfortable people."

@tosinolaseinde said:

"I won’t bother interviewing. What’s the point. 😭

"I will ask her if she knows how to fundraise instead."

@folasanwo said:

"Hope they parked beside your own G and her mopol gisted with your mopol 🤣.

"Jokes aside, for every role, I already have my (usually >FMP) pay band in mind. I know I’ve def offered people the top of the range based on optics/the interview… but I’d almost never go out of band."

@Harri_obi said:

"It’s actually a negotiation tactics. I have done this (without the mopol) at least twice."

