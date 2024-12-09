Nigerian talented actress Regina Daniels has announced that she has got herself a degree

Filled with gratitude and appreciation for the journey, she shared videos of herself with Caucasian colleagues

The mother of two boys further divulged how her husband Ned Nwoko played a huge role in her achievement

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has recently earned a degree from an international university.

The mother of two posted videos of herself receiving her certificate alongside her Caucasian classmates.

Regina Daniels graduated from university. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina proudly shared that she bagged a degree in Psychology but did not disclose the name of the university.

Expressing her joy, she thanked her husband, Ned Nwoko, for his constant love and support. She also acknowledged her mother, Rita Daniels, for being her strong pillar throughout the journey.

“Another Achievement unlocked, Bachelor in Psychology bagged. This moment is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to countless hours of hardwork , determination, resilience and God’s love. I am super proud of myself ! I often confidently say I am God’s favorite and it’s no cap 😌

Thank you my darling hubby for your unwavering support, your love and encouragement. To my treasure , Nnem , thank you for always being my backbone, I love you mummy🩷. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities!”

See her post below:

Fans congratulate Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

felicy_maj:

"But I wan ask which time una take dey go this school ??"

victorrose997:

"Congratulations but when did you enter school?"

iam_mr_painkiller:

"Madam Ned-Old, How much did you pay for this degree? I know this school too well in Mexico City."

hairess_gallery:

"He always speaks with so much pride about this particular journey! Congrats love! Glad it's ended in praise!x."

caramelqueen540:

"Lol to the person who asked when did you go school. You can do online classes you know. Yasss."

val_loveday:

"Congratulations... But which time you take go school.. I only know when you matriculated in Delta state."

passyeze:

"Congratulations, Nwunye odogwu We are super proud of you. This is just the beginning."

Regina Daniels and friend dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a video of her and a friend dancing.

The actress was also spotted rocking a wrapper as she twerked for the camera.

Reacting to Regina Daniels' video, someone said, "Shake that thing your doctor gave you."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng