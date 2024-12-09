A thoughtful Nigerian groom did not hesitate to put a smile on his beautiful bride's face on their wedding day

In a video, the bride who was having her makeup session unboxed the gift to reveal a luxurious juicer for homemade drinks

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok gushed over the couple's bond and prayed for a blissful marriage

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera as a groom's thoughtful gesture left his bride smiling from ear to ear.

While the bride sat for her makeup session, her groom surprised her with a beautifully wrapped gift.

Bride unboxes expensive juicer gift

The video, shared on TikTok by @yomidey587, showed the bride's excitement as she unwrapped the gift to reveal a luxurious juicer.

Her face lit up with a bright smile as she hugged her groom, who had thoughtfully considered her love for homemade drinks.

His romantic gesture sparked a wave of admiration from social media users, who praised the couple's loving bond.

"Groom gifted his bride on their wedding day during her makeup session. I love love," the video's caption read.

Reactions as groom gifts bride a juicer

Mixed reactions trailed the video as TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

Some people insisted that blender was not a good gift for a man to give his bride on their wedding day.

@Ibisexy12 said:

"It's birkin bag I want not blender."

@Oluwatimilehin said:

"Them don use scope tell you say na food you come house come cook."

@Siscaamazon said:

"But blender na kitchen equipment nah. No need to gift her that. Bag, cloths, shoes or jewelry would be better. Cos she will hv to enjoy it on herself. Blender na everybody for huz go use am."

@makeup artist in Regina said:

"Is blender ment to be a gift for the bride, capital NO,that is eru iyawo,bridal gift is something personal and not a gift that says alot of you cooking till the kingdom come."

@Winifred said:

"You don’t know her profession or what she does for a living . They know each other . She’d probably mention this to home before now. Some will never receive anything yet you judge others. Y’all chill."

@B’OLIVE PROPERTIES said:

"As how blender keeeh, what will now happen to the one I have before, God I unwhen."

@Slimbullet added:

"Love no pass this one. No be birkin bag no be bundles of cash simple blender when go make iyawo work dey less stressful."

Watch the video below:

Groom gifts bride a car on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thoughtful act by a groom made his bride emotional after she received a BMW car on her wedding day.

The kind groom gifted the car to his amazing wife as her birthday gift in the presence of their guests.

