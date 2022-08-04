27 inexpensive thank you gift ideas to show your appreciation

Saying "thank you" shows you are courteous, and a thank-you gift is an ideal way to express gratitude. You don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money on a gift; a simple gift will go a long way. There are many inexpensive thank you gift ideas you can choose from.

Many people would purchase extravagant gifts to express their gratitude to loved ones if money were not an issue. But creativity goes a long way for those with limited budgets when getting an inexpensive thank you gift. In either case, the recipient will value the kind deed.

27 inexpensive thank you gift ideas

Being grateful or saying thank you is good manners. Here are some thank you gift ideas that are not expensive but will put a smile on the face of your loved ones.

1. Gratitude diary

Gratitude gifts are a wonderful way to express love to anyone. A gratitude journal is a wonderful present for a coworker or a close friend.

2. Coasters

Coasters are small appreciation gifts that are fun and useful. You can gift coworkers, family and friends. It is even better when they are personalized with a thank you message. They will definitely remember you every time use or see them.

3. Games

Who doesn't like playing games, especially with friends and family? A game is one of the best inexpensive thank you gift ideas to consider. There are a lot of game choices that you can buy to say thank you. Importantly, ensure that the game is fun and in line with the person's character.

4. Photo album

A photo album is a great thank you gift that is not expensive. The photo album will be used to hold special memories, and they will always remember you.

5. A tasty meal treat

Food is another gift that is personal, especially when you know the person’s favourite cuisine. Most people will appreciate a good food treat as a thank you gift. It is also a great gift for a big group of people such as family or friends.

6. Movie night gift box

A movie night gift box is among the best appreciation gift ideas to try. Movie nights at home are among the top bonding sessions for most people. If the person you want to appreciate loves movies, you can get them a movie night gift box.

7. Personalized stationary set

A personalized stationery set is a great thank you gift for a coworker. Stationary is a practical gift that they can use at home or in their next endeavours. An example is a personalized notecard set with envelopes and pens.

8. Bath soak gift set

This thank you gift is mainly for ladies. You can choose their preferred flavour set, such as a sugar scrub with candles or a bath soak and lip balm. Additionally, you can choose a label that is customized to fit the occasion.

9. Chocolate or fudge

Who wouldn't enjoy a gift of chocolate or fudge? Chocolate or fudge is among the small thank you gift ideas that most ladies will appreciate. A box of white or dark chocolate accompanied with a thank you note will be even better.

10. Personalized cutting board

Most people love cooking, and something for the kitchen works well as a gift. For example, you can get a cutting board and then personalize it with a thank you message. Every time they use it, you will be the first person that comes to their mind.

11. Scented candles and soap gift box

If you are looking for ideas for small thank you gifts, scented candles and a soap gift box will not disappoint you. There is a variety of scents to choose from, such as vanilla, orange etc.

12. Books

Books are among the best inexpensive thank you gift ideas for coworkers who love reading. If you know the recipient's favourite genre, you can get one for them. If not, you can send them a gift card to a book store where they can choose what they want.

13. Frame a picture of you with them

Get them a nice photo frame. You can also put the best photo of you and them in it. This will mean so much to them, and they will always have that as a memory.

14. A personalized mug

A personalized mug with a thank you message is a great gift to give to someone, especially a retiring coworker. Choosing their favourite colour is important. Additionally, accompanying it with a gourmet coffee or tea will make it extra special.

15. A small potted plant

The plant makes the cut for small gifts of appreciation and is excellent for plant lovers. Giving a plant is a great way to show appreciation. Every plant lover will appreciate this gesture very much.

16. A personalized T-shirt

Personalized T-shirts make the best gifts and are among the best cheap thank you gifts you can go for. You can have the shirt printed with a thank you message or their names.

17. Homemade cookies

Homemade cookies are special and do not cost much. You can pack them nicely and accompany them with a thank you note and maybe a drink.

18. Cosy socks

Generally, a good pair of socks makes a good inexpensive gift for anyone, especially men. Choose a soft pair of quality socks for them. It is up to you to know their favourite colour.

19. Tea tasting set

A tea tasting set is a great gift to say thank you. Tea lovers will be gushing every morning as they sample the tea. The tea tasting set comes in an elegant packaging that you can personalize.

20. Portable Bluetooth speaker

A small portable Bluetooth speaker is a great inexpensive gift for people who love listening to music. Whether lounging at home or travelling, this adorable retro speaker makes it easy to enjoy music anywhere.

21. Desktop vacuum cleaner

An excellent gift idea for a coworker is a desktop vacuum cleaner. This mini vacuum may be small but mighty when cleaning up the desktop.

22. A water bottle

Water bottles are the best inexpensive thank you gifts for large groups. They are practical and useful gifts, whether customized or not.

23. Neck pillow

A neck pillow is one of the excellent gift ideas for coworkers. It is easy to use and comfortable when they are working or travelling.

24. Customized notepads

Customized note pads are not expensive and are very practical gifts. Get notepads that come in a set and can be personalized with people's names. Be more creative and make them feel extra special.

25. Gift cards

Gift cards are among the most popular inexpensive thank you gifts for clients that can fit any budget. You can use them to express appreciation at any time of the year. In addition, gift cards are unique gifts as they allow the receiver to choose their favourite gift.

26. Handmade flower bouquet

You can never go wrong with a lovely bouquet of flowers when looking for an inexpensive thank you gift. Mostly, flowers help one to express their deepest sentiments. You can go for a hand-made flower arrangement. Your bouquet will go from ordinary to extraordinary with that little extra creativity.

27. A set of personalized wine glasses

A set of wine glasses is a good gift that is inexpensive for wine lovers. They can always know you appreciate them every time they take a sip of their favourite wine. Accompanying glasses with a bottle of good affordable wine is a plus.

What is a good token of appreciation?

A good token of appreciation is one that comes from the heart. Some of the best tokens of appreciation include a handwritten note saying thank you, personalized gifts, and gift cards.

Every good gesture, whether small or big, matters a lot. There are many ways to show appreciation to people around you, like friends, family or coworkers. Another best way to say thank you is by sending them thank you gifts. The inexpensive thank you gift ideas above will help you appreciate someone without breaking the bank.

