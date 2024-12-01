An alleged Caucasian lady called Davido's Ziggo Dome event in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the "most boring 45 minutes" of her life

The young lady narrated how she got free tickets and was further asked to invite her friends for the show

She posted about her experience on Elon Musk’s X expressing her dissatisfaction after attending the event

An alleged Caucasian lady trended online after she shared her experience from Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s Amsterdam concert.

The Afrobeats star thrilled fans during his recent Ziggo Dome concert held in Amsterdam.

Lady shared her review after getting free tickets to attend Davido’s show in Amsterdam. Credit: @davido

In a tweet that has gone viral, the woman identified as Mia on Elon Musk's X climbed that she received 7 free tickets to attend Davido’s concert.

She further added that she was encouraged to come with her friends for the event.

However, after the event, Mia stated that her friends were unhappy with the show’s turnout and tagged it as” boring”.

“I just got 7 free tickets to Davido show tonight at the Ziggo dome without paying a dime. They asked if I have friends I can bring along and I said yeah ofc.”

She further compared the former DMW boss’ concert to Wizkid’s previous show in the same country.

“Davido show last night was terrible. Now my friends are blaming me for bringing them to a boring concert.. and we really had fun when Wizkid came here.”

What netizens are saying

Mia's post triggered a whirlwind of reactions, with many users giving their perspectives on the issue.

"You should have waited for an Afro beat artiste to come, na Afro Disgrace that other guy dey do na."

"My cousin got 5 free tickets, she said she told them she’s not interested but they forced it into her purse."

"Wow. The way you fc fanatics water down another person’s efforts. Same way people will trample on your skills or craft if you have any."

"Walahi e no go ever better for you sha."

Na so una de always set una favourite up for drags.. who ask you na??? Davido’s show was superb cuz I could see from my contacts that de enjoyed it.. move on and stop steering up fight.. love and peace o🫶

"Omo😂😂😂na white girl do davido this thing o."

