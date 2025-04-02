Boluwatife Balogun demonstrated impressive knowledge of fragrances during a lively holiday-themed scent challenge on Instagram

The 13-year-old showcased remarkable confidence and composure, correctly identifying various scents while captivating viewers

His engaging and poised performance in the viral reel highlighted his growing charisma and strong public presence

In a captivating Instagram reel, Boluwatife Balogun, the 13-year-old son of Nigerian music icon Wizkid, took centre stage in a holiday-themed scent challenge.

The young lad displayed remarkable confidence as he tackled the task of identifying various fragrances.

Wizkid's son Boluwatife joins the scent challenge. Photo Credit: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, Boluwatife’s composure and charm were evident as he sniffed and guessed each scent with ease.

His ability to articulate his thoughts while engaging with the challenge drew admiration from viewers, who flooded the comment section with praise for his intelligence and charisma.

The reel, shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction, with fans noting how Boluwatife was carving out his own space despite his father’s towering fame. This moment underscored his knack for connecting with audiences, a trait that seemed to echo the showmanship of his superstar dad, Wizkid.

The challenge itself was light-hearted but revealing, showcasing Boluwatife’s sharp senses and quick thinking. Unlike typical celebrity kids’ appearances, this wasn’t about flashy displays but a genuine test of skill that resonated with everyday Nigerians who enjoy such fun games during festive seasons.

His performance wasn’t just about getting the scents right; it was about the confidence he exuded. The reel’s holiday vibe, tied to the #HolidayEdition tag, added a festive touch that made it relatable to families across Nigeria, where such challenges often spark laughter and bonding during celebrations like Christmas or Eid.

See the post here:

Reactions to Boluwatife's scent challenge

@omosexy1415

"Ẹyin ti Aboki perfume ti baye yin je, kundusi fún gbogbo yín e try😂😂😂😂. Bólúwatifẹ́ Balogun 😍😍"

@oyin8065 said:

"The deep voice??? From where?? Abeg Tire slow down ooo 😭 😭 ❤️ "

@big_fav___ noted:

"May God no allow me dey crush on small boy way dem born for this internet that day"

@lyn4shizzle commented:

"Omo!! na weapon of destruction you have in your collection oh cos whattt 🙌 🙌 🙌 🔥 🔥 🔥 "

@annhomesglobal said:

"Wait na WizKid himself been dey talk or he pikin 😂 😂 😂 Cos I can't differentiate the voice"

@ayo_miiee

"Sounds like his dad 😍❤️ "

@big_fav___ replied:

"Make God nor allow me dey crush on small boy way dem born for dis internet that day"

@fifys_shortlets commented:

"Were you not just born yesterday 😂😂 for my front you go come get babe and I never marry 😂😂😂😂. You wey dem dey plait all back when you small 😂💔 this one pain me 😂😂"

@awanatucamara said:

"Star boy tife 😊 Daddy carbon copy 😎❤️❤️❤️🦅"

@ladetheplug_ said:

"These perfumes are not cheap mhenn n 🔥"

Boluwatife goes to prom with Wizkid's Lamborghini

Wizkid's son Boluwatife tries the scent challenge. Photo Credit: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, attended his school prom in style, wearing a dapper three-piece suit.

The 13-year-old arrived at the event in his father’s luxurious Lamborghini, exuding class and opulence.

Entertainment journalist Kehinde Ajose noted that Boluwatife’s spotlight is largely due to his father’s celebrity status.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng