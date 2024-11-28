Actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has advised ladies in their 20s against using Botox to enhance their looks

She noted that the aim of Botox is to remove wrinkles and it is mostly used by women in their 40s and 50s

The movie star also spoke about the need for parents to teach their daughters to embrace their natural selves, and her post caused netizens to share their takes

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has shared the need for ladies to embrace their natural looks and she chastised them for using Botox.

Botox injections prevent a muscle in the body from moving for a limited time and are used to smoothen wrinkles on the face.

The filmmaker questioned if having a lifeless face is now a trend. She added that while women in their 40s and 50s use Botox, she wonders what ladies in their 20s were trying to hide. Hence, she encouraged ladies to embrace their youths while they can.

Njoku said that if the ladies understood how much people would give to be in their 20s again, they would cherish their youthful beauty even more. She added that self-esteem is everything.

See Mary Njoku's post below:

Reactions as Mary Njoku discourages botox

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Mary Njoku's post discouraging Botox for young ladies below:

@ozavizeh:

"This table ehn, especially the lip fillers. You see dem walking around with swollen lips as if they were stung by a bee."

@eseyoma.s.w:

"Social media doesn’t help because everyone looks perfect on there."

@chi_n.a.g.o.r.o.m:

"I was thinking about this the other day. There’s this air of low self-esteem everywhere! Such a shame."

@imaluv02:

"The pressure wear bone straight."

@ewere_praise:

"Peer group influence."

@empressnjamah:

"Ok oh, well said, it’s really crazy how people these days prefer looking all plastic."

