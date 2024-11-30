Nigerian superstar Wizkid left many in awe as he freely shared the secret to creating the type of songs he makes

The Afrobeats sensation had earlier applauded himself for the success of his latest album Morayo

Following that Wizkid took a moment to appreciate his main source of inspiration, gaining the attention of many online

Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has shared the inspiration for his music, citing the deep impact of women on his art and the world at large.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's sixth studio album, 'Morayo', has dominated music platforms and created waves around the world.

Wizkid's most recent tweet on X (previously Twitter) revealed insights into his musical inspiration.

The Essence hitmaker referred to women as his muses, calling them "gods on earth" and the ultimate source of his musical inspiration.

His tweet reads, “Women inspire my music! God’s on earth”.

Additionally, Wizkid has revealed plans to embark on a tour for his record-breaking album, 'Morayo,' adding that the trip will begin in Lagos.

See his tweet below:

See how fans reacted to WIzkid’s revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tailorvictoriouss:

"He's right. Women are made special to care for the men. To control and correct us."

omo_brownie_:

"Una nor knw before … if fight this as a man ….ur suffer for earth go longggggggggg."

officialemmachris:

"I wish I could have more sisters. I just have one and she’s the best."

misschidel:

"To the men who respect women, may your days be long and prosperous on earth amen."

kingdomingoloso:

"My brother na normal level. Once you get female fan base, everything don set."

mheenarh__:

"But yeah from his songs, you can tell wizkid is a man that likes and respect women even his love for Tems and Ayra."

lulusmooth:

"You see why I love Wizkid, strength of a woman. She protect you like a child that’s woman."

olivepraise:

"God woke me up again. I'm so grateful. God, I couldn't have made it this far without You. Thank You."

ezeqwesiri:

“She tell me say “ now I get it the she = god … in other words “god tell me say” … dy/dx"

Wizkid's fan cooks his phone while streaming

Morayo Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fan of Wizkid hailed the singer's musical prowess and noted that he did excellently well with his latest album Morayo.

He shared the track on his phone, showing how Wizkid 'cooked' with all the songs, and he did an experiment with some cooking ingredients.

The fan placed his phone in a pot, added water and some seasoning to it, and allowed the water-resistant phone to 'cook'.

