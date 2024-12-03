Speed Darlington’s lawyer Stan Alieke has raised the alarm following the detention of the Igbo rapper and singer

Recall that the news went viral on November 27 that the controversial act was rearrested during a show he headlined

In a public statement, Stan revealed his interactions with the Nigerian police and argued that they were trampling on his defendant's constitutional rights

Stan Alieke, the legal counsel for Nigerian musician Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has cried out over his rearrest.

Recall that the controversial act was arrested by the police in Owerri, Imo state. Speed Darlington was said to have been performing at an event before the uniformed men picked him up.

Speed Darlington’s lawyer calls police out over singer's detention. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

However, the reason for the singer's detention is unknown at the time of reporting this story. But there are reports that Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy is linked to it.

In a recent social media, Stan Alieke noted that December 3 makes it seven days since Akpi has been in police detention.

He revealed that the Nigerian police have refused to grant his client bail, noting they were trampling on Speed’s constitutional right.

See his post below:

Speed Darlington’s lawyer spoke on his detention. Credit: @stanalieke

Source: Instagram

Fans and netizens react to Speed Darlington’s case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ritaberry_desserts:

"He brought this upon himself so he should bear the consequences. His fans enabled him so they should go bail him out."

darhray_concept:

"Even if Burna boy kill person, i go still love am die. next time don't come around Outsiders."

king_fhavour:

"We Akpians stand 🙌🙌United,our Presido is coming out soon.No shaking!!!! Dererenngggg!"

captainjargo:

"Trust Nigerians to never see the bigger picture.. his rights are breached but una nor go ever get sense to understand.. talking about his mouth put him in trouble and na why that naija nor go ever better!! If i yab you, yab me back or sue me to court! Simple. We keep living like wild animals but many nor know.. till it happens to one of una, una nor go understand."

malayofedo:

"Make dem arrest anybody way put mouth for this matter. First na the lawyer way dem say e no finish law school.."

Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy and mom

Legit.ng had earlier reported that days after the singer’s release was secured, his lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, shared a statement where he explained the steps his client had taken since the issue with Burna Boy.

According to Akpi’s lawyer, the rapper is known by many as a joy giver, and his controversial videos were just for laughs without any intention of defaming anyone

In the statement, he also explained Akpi’s love for his mother and how he never meant to disrespect Burna Boy’s mother because his words were misrepresented and a slip of the tongue.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng