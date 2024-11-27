DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions on social media with her seemingly out-of-place post on LinkedIn

The philanthropist and musician in a concise post announced on the professional networking platform her search for a husband

This came after she had initially made the statement on her Instagram, leaving numerous Nigerians to weigh in on the matter

Nigerian philanthropist and musician Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has come under massive scrutiny for posting details about her husband search on LinkedIn.

On November 26, the billionaire heiress disclosed the type of man she is seeking for, just days after praying for her own man.

DJ Cuppy declared her search for a husband on LinkedIn. Credit: @cuppymusic

The socialite, who has announced her intention to leave the single market resorted to social media to share her criteria for an ideal partner.

Cuppy shared a selfie of herself feigning tears and revealed that she wanted a partner who works in finance.

She further specified that the man must be 6 feet tall and have brown eyes.

As if that wasn't even enough Cuppy took to her LinkedIn page with over 15,000 followers to post a request.

However, due to the platform's nature, it came across as hilarious and weird.

DJ Cuppy wrote:

"LinkedIn… I'm looking for a man in finance: 6 foot, brown eyes."

See the post below:

Reactions trail Cuppy’s post

Cuppy’s LinkedIn post has elicited conflicting reactions online as netizens weighed in on the intention of her post. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Oyindamolar:

Can Cuppy stop? Posting that you want a man on LinkedIn. It’s embarrassing

justinomilano1:

"We read and we don’t judge. May her LinkedIn professional husband find her."

gigi_sapphire:

"Here’s an idea and I think it’s brilliant; Mind your God-given business."

missphoebe_:

"Am I the only one my one that knows this song? Am looking for a guy in finance 6feet, blue eyes."

itsemeh__:

|"May I not be online condemning a billionaire daughter for the choice she decides to make about her life ijn."

@toffsss_;

'That Cuppy's LinkedIn post is very odd. How can your whole personality now be about getting a husband??"

wale_astro:

"Her billionaire father is not embarrassed but you wey your papa and mama poor dey feel embarrassed on their behalf."

DJ Cuppy speaks about Nigeria Earlier, Cuppy had opened up on what she thought about Nigeria as the country marked its 64th Independence Day.

She said she was aware that the country was facing several challenges, but one could not deny that Nigeria was filled with hope.

According to the billionaire's daughter, anywhere she goes, she carries the country with pride, and she shares a prayer for her nation.

