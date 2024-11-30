Papaya Ex has shared a video about her predicament and how she lives in Lekki area of Lagos state

In the post on her insta story, she said her pumping machine was faulty, and she does not have money for a new one

Her post sparked series of reactions among fans who tried to offer a solution to her problem in the comment section

Social media influencer and actress, Abike Halima Raheem, better known as Papaya Ex, has given an update to her fans about her pains as a resident in Lekki in Lagos state.

The influencer, who went on vacation a few weeks ago, took to her insta story to share a video about her plight.

Papaya ex shares her predicament. Photo credit@papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

According to her, she spends all of N720k in buying pure water monthly to cook, flush toilet, bath and do other essential things water was used for at home.

She ranted that she was so tired of the situation and called on the people living in Lekki to know how they go about it.

Papaya ex speaks about pumping machine

Also in the video, the lady who was celebrated by Portable stated that she installed a pumping machine two year ago, and she spent N6 million in doing it.

She explained that it now cost N14million to install another, which she cannot afford.

Papaya Ex showed off her boot which had some bags of pure water in it and stated that she used 30 of them daily.

How fans reacted to Papaya ex's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her plight. Here are some of the comments below:

@geenafoodiesandspice:

"Peace of mind wan wound mainland people."

@ogink__tattoo:

"Abeg rest, can’t you just buy a big storex water tank and call all this water truck to be delivering water for you every week."

@egi_nupe__:

"You are living on the Lagoon."

@kelvintreyson:

"Lol me where Dey use bottle water nko na same estate we kuku dey."

@pauloot_:

"We listen, we don’t judge even though it’s a lie."

@seuntom04:

"Na you wan live for lekki, wetin do Ekiti."

@westybaba:

"Move to the mainland. Or move to Ikoyi. Don’t be tired sha. Pele."

@iam_preciousstar:

"No worry next year them go ban pure water."

@surdtorp_wwb.gmf:

"Ah ah, move to Osogbo."

@soalive_96:

"They tied you down there, why you can’t change location."

@admfootluxury:

"Oga if lekki no pay you go back Ibadan why you dey complain they send you?"

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian crossdresser threw shade at Instagram influencer Papaya Ex.

It is no longer news that the two public figures are sworn enemies, and Bobrisky wasted no time in laughing at Papaya’s outfit to a movie premiere.

Bob’s online shade at Papaya drew a series of interesting reactions from some of the crossdresser’s followers.

Source: Legit.ng