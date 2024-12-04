Regina Daniels has shared a fun video of her and a friend showing their dance moves while grooving to a song

The mother of two, who is married to Senator Ned Nwoko who was spotted in a singlet and white wrapper, also twerked in the clip

Regina Daniels' display in the video, however, didn't go down well with some of her fans and followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stirred up reactions online with her recent dance video.

Regina, who recently made headlines after attending a white garment church with her mother Rita, posted a dance video of her with a female friend.

Regina Daniels shows her dance moves. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young mum of two simply wore a white singlet and a wrapper while her friend donned a green singlet and wrapper as they grooved to a trending song, ‘Feel D Mood’ by Famous Pluto, Outsyd DJ, and Outsyd Eddie.

However, Regina caused a buzz as she took her dance moves further by twerking in front of the camera.

Captioning the video, Regina Daniels wrote:

“Just two ladies wilding 😁 @shortyabroad. Let’s blame this on tequila."

Watch Regina Daniels' dance video with a friend below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniel's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as several netizens dropped comments on how Ned Nwoko would feel after watching the video. See the reactions below:

simplykeldee:

"Happiness is all I see."

didi__bey:

"Yummy mummy have your fun Biko lol life no be only when you Dey too serious you enjoy am… love you."

productive_vee:

"It’s the wrappers for me."

itz_donchux:

"Daddy won’t be happy with this when he wakes o."

iam_alicelari:

"Regina as you and you husband dey go occasion n other thing , ehh no get any chief wey dey find wife?"

naza_nwa01:

"See billionaire wife tie wrapper and my broke guy get mind throw away my wrapper. He even said make I no ever carry wrappòebter his house."

estherokeagu:

"Regina, you be senator's wife oo. Select whatever you do on social media."

verydarkbigpreek:

"Shake what your Doctor gave you."

Regina Daniels anticipates Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels was gearing up for Christmas, as she posted about it on her page.

The billionaire wife also wished her fans and followers a Merry Christmas in advance.

Regina also posed beside a Christmas tree in her green dress that matched her environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng