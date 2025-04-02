Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama Hellen Ati was recently spotted at a restaurant

A video made the rounds of the Kenyan woman having a drink at the restaurant after incessantly calling out Chiefpriest over a lack of funds

The clip of Hellen at the restaurant raised reactions from Nigerians, with people either taunting her or asking if she should no longer eat

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, was recently spotted at a restaurant.

Recall that for several months, the Kenyan woman who claims to have a child with the Nigerian public figure has been calling him out to take responsibility for their alleged son and carry out a DNA test.

Hellen’s incessant online rant made her a known face on the social media space and she was recorded while out at a restaurant having a drink.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama is spotted chilling at restaurant.

In the viral clip, which was spotted on @gossipmilltv’s Instagram page, the Kenyan single mum who recently called on the Imo state governor to intervene in her issues with Chiefpriest, was captured on video by an onlooker who zoomed in to show that she was having a chilled bottle of beer.

Reactions as Chiefpriest’s ‘baby mama’ is spotted at restaurant

The viral video of Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama at a restaurant despite crying online about not being able to feed ‘their’ son drew the attention of many Nigerians. While some of them were amused by the clip and taunted Hellen Ati, others wondered if being a baby mama meant she could not go out to eat anymore:

Video circulates of Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama at a restaurant. Photos: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Darmiepearl said:

“Okay una Dey expect make she Dey depressed Abi Wetin?make she con kee herself?Eti shiere ni online yi.”

Stargal.8.9 wrote:

“Shey she will not eat again??”

Worship_with_kosii wrote:

“That’s her Twin 😁.”

Officialyungrichienoni said:

“If she know high how she take get strength take halla Pascal 😂😂😂😂.”

U_dj_sharp said:

“Na fun be one bottle of Heineken Abi wating I day see so 😂😂😂.”

Biggest_zillions1 said:

“Make she con dey suffer because of watin people go talk?”

Fritzsupperboy2 wrote:

“I don’t understand this post ? So make she no yo bar again ? You guy’s are really funny. So , because she is calling her baby daddy , she is not supposed to hang out with anyone or what ? What if she is ur sister! U will lock her indoors to die of frustration and depression right ? Wonna mumu bad 😂.”

Theprettynursegina said:

“Make she no enjoy herself 😂.”

Victorylyf said:

“So, she shouldn’t have fun?”

Kelvin_umeh said:

“What if friends took her out to console and uplift her spirit? I'm not even saying she's innocent here.”

King_kunta____ said:

“Na clear eye them take dey drag person online? 😂”

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts wife Range Rover, designer bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest caused a stir on social media with the extravagant gifts he gave his wife, Angel, for her birthday.

Cubana Chiefpriest posted a video of the 2025 Range Rover he gifted his wife as she turned a new age on January 26.

Shortly after, he shared a collection of luxury handbags, including pieces from Hermes and Dior, that he bought for the mother of his children.

Source: Legit.ng