The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) has spoken on FG's agricultural policies, hailing President Tinubu and agriculture minister Abubakar Kyari

The group highlighted global collaborations and domestic initiatives, including fertilizer distribution and food aid, as crucial steps toward agricultural growth and food security

GGAN also noted a significant drop in food prices—up to 70% for some items—and called for sustained government efforts to drive economic growth and reduce poverty

Abuja, FCT - The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) has praised President Bola Tinubu and the minister of agriculture and food security, Abubakar Kyari, for their initiatives in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

In a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Gideon Unazi, the group lauded the administration’s commitment to driving economic growth and positioning Nigeria as a key player in regional and global food markets.

President Bola Tinubu has been hailed for his agricultural policies. Photo credit: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria shifts from subsistence to agribusiness - GGAN

According to Unazi, Nigeria’s gradual shift from subsistence farming to a thriving agribusiness ecosystem is a crucial step toward empowering farmers and fostering private sector-led growth.

He highlighted key policy changes, including:

Declaration of a state of emergency on agriculture. Temporary suspension of tariffs on imported grains and essential food items. Lifting of the ban on food importation across land borders. Strengthening of the Naira. Reported pausing of bulk grain purchases by UN and US agencies for IDP camps.

These reforms, he said, have contributed to a recent decline in food prices.

Global collaboration supporting agricultural growth - Unazi

Unazi noted that collaboration with international development institutions such as the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been instrumental in driving progress in the sector.

He also cited Kyari’s election as Vice Chairman of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) as evidence of Nigeria’s leadership in global agricultural transformation.

Unazi added that the Ministry of Agriculture has taken notable steps to support farmers, including, distribution of over 2.1 million bags of fertilizers and the provision of food aid to flood-affected communities.

According to him, these initiatives have improved agricultural productivity and provided relief to vulnerable populations, Unazi said.

Food prices reportedly dropping

GGAN said there is a significant drop in food prices, citing reports that indicate that grain prices have fallen by up to 40% in the past few weeks while prices of beans, yam, rice, tomatoes, and garri have declined by 10% to 70%.

The group said media reports indicate substantial price drops, including a 23% decline for imported rice and a 70% decrease in tomato prices.

President Bola Tinubu and agric minister Abubakar Kyari have been hailed as food prices reportedly decline. Photo credit: @SenatorAKyari

Source: Twitter

GGAN calls for continued commitment to food security

GGAN urged the administration to sustain its efforts in driving economic growth and reducing poverty.

“We also call on all stakeholders to support the government’s initiatives aimed at achieving food security and sustainable agricultural development. With the current trend of declining food prices, we are optimistic that Nigeria is on the path to becoming a food-secure nation,” the statement concluded.

Nigerian traders explain why food prices are declining

Legit.ng reported that in recent weeks, Nigerians have seen a slight decline in the price of food items nationwide.

In some cases, the drop recorded is as steep as 40%. This is a major relief for Nigerians, especially after the consistent months of surging inflation recorded in 2024. Traders have now offered reasons for the drop in food prices, explaining how long it will last.

The major reason identified for this drop is the reduction in fuel prices. Recall that Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced fuel prices twice in February, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) followed suit.

Source: Legit.ng