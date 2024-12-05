Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sent a warning to those meddling in her relationship matter

The movie star, who was said to be dating her young lover Xxssive, has spurred speculations about their union

In a recent post, the light-skinned star made known what she will do to those who have decided to make her love live their issue

Nigerian actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing has ignited another conversation around her relationship.

The movie star, who previously bragged about a “new man” while on vacation, argued that it was nobody’s business whether she was in a relationship or not.

Blessing Sunday blows hot over her relationship. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She, however, warned her fans and followers from commenting “trash” under her social media posts.

Nkechi rounded up by warning critics to stop being interested in her personal affairs and urging them to get a job.

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing Sunday slammed critics interested in her relationship. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chikadibia_light_:

"No be dey use ur relationship dey act like Teenagers for Instagram. You dey carry small boys dey parade now they HV come to ask you about the person you dey always give them update how he's ur madness controller."

uchemaduagwu:

"U suppose Don marry if u get better character."

rully_king1:

"People will come and go from your life until you find that one person that’ll come and never leave your side ever, don’t mock anyone going through that process, and hey! Social media is not a an actual real place , she might be typing those words laying on her man’s hairy chest."

juanpresh:

"I don't understand how people wants people to stay off their business when they shook their business in people's eyes! How can they stay off?? some genuinely wants to know what' sup while some wanna know how loud to laugh!! A public relationship isn't private."

rosythrone:

"Omo if you bring your relationship for social media, you go explain tire."

zucchy_nedu:

"You shoved it down our throats.. what were you expecting, of cos we gonna throw - up on you."

youfounddidii:

"You made it public my love , you painted it to their faces , so allow them ask if they notice something fishy , if it was kept a secret nobody would have know shiit."

rosemary_isong:

"This thing u people do is not always good. When u wer in a relationship u told us like it was our business to know, now that it is having k leg or dey leg don break finish u r saying we sud mind our business 😩 e no nice 😒 we deserve to know."

chi_.omaa:

"Be like the relationship don later spoil, it’s our business if you were always disturbing us with the relationship. We also deserve to know if una no do again!!!"

shes__precious__:

"If you made the relationship public, definitely you want people involved in it so, it’s not their fault."

Nkechi Blessing acquires new Range Rover

Meanwhile, TAMPAN suspended actress Nkechi Blessing from working with any Yoruba movie director after her outburst with a colleague on social media.

The actress, who seemed unfazed by the suspension, took to Instagram to show off her latest whip.

Iyabo Ojo, who has also been suspended, joined Toyin Abraham and other colleagues in reacting to Nkechi's post.

