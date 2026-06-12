The MTN social bundle is one of Nigeria’s cheapest ways to stay active on social media without buying a full data plan. It gives users access to selected apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram for as low as ₦25 daily. However, many subscribers later discover that the bundle does not cover all features within those apps.

The MTN social bundle allows you to access selected social media platforms at a cost lower than purchasing a full data plan. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN social bundle plans start from ₦25 per day for selected apps like WhatsApp or Facebook.

for selected apps like WhatsApp or Facebook. The bundles are restricted to supported social media apps and cannot fully replace regular data.

Users can subscribe through USSD codes, SMS, or the MyMTN app .

. Video streaming, external links, updates, and downloads may consume regular data outside the bundle coverage.

What is the MTN social bundle?

The MTN social bundle is designed for users who spend most of their mobile data on messaging and social networking apps. It gives subscribers affordable access to social apps without having to pay for larger monthly internet packages.

Apps covered by the MTN social bundle

You can access several apps using the MTN social bundle, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Depending on the selected plan, subscribers can access several supported platforms. These include:

WhatsApp

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

Ayoba

Snapchat

WeChat

2Go

Vskit

Eskimi

What the MTN social bundle quietly skips

Many users assume the social bundle works exactly like normal data, but that is not the case. MTN clearly states that the plans are restricted to supported apps only.

External links may not work – If you click a website link on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram, the page may fail to open unless you have regular data available. That is because the social bundle mainly covers activity inside the supported apps themselves.

– If you click a website link on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram, the page may fail to open unless you have regular data available. That is because the social bundle mainly covers activity inside the supported apps themselves. App updates use regular data – Updating WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store is not covered by the social bundle. Those downloads consume your normal internet balance.

– Updating WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store is not covered by the social bundle. Those downloads consume your normal internet balance. High-quality video streaming can finish the bundle quickly – TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook videos, and WhatsApp status uploads consume more data than text chats. Users who watch many videos may exhaust their social bundle faster than expected.

– TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook videos, and WhatsApp status uploads consume more data than text chats. Users who watch many videos may exhaust their social bundle faster than expected. Voice and video calls not fully supported – WhatsApp calls, Messenger video chats, and Instagram video calls may partially use regular data depending on network routing and app behaviour. Users without backup data sometimes experience interruptions.

– WhatsApp calls, Messenger video chats, and Instagram video calls may partially use regular data depending on network routing and app behaviour. Users without backup data sometimes experience interruptions. Unsupported apps are excluded – Apps such as X, Netflix, YouTube browsing outside selected streaming bundles, Chrome, Opera Mini, Telegram, and general websites are not covered under standard social bundles. Subscribers need a regular data plan for those services.

MTN social bundle prices and validity

MTN social bundles are available at different price points to suit light and heavy social media users. The plans range from daily options starting at ₦25 to weekly and monthly bundles with larger data allocations. Each bundle also comes with a specific validity period, depending on the selected plan.

Daily plans

MTN daily social bundles are valid for one day and are ideal for light social media users. Plans are available starting at ₦25.

Bundle Amount Cost/MB 20MB Daily Plan ₦25 1.25 200MB All Social Daily Plan ₦100 0.67 150MB TikTok Daily Plan ₦50 0.33 800MB – 4 hrs YouTube Buffet Daily Bundle ₦250 0.31

2-Day plans

This MTN social bundle provides exclusive access to YouTube for 12 hours and remains valid for two days. With this plan, you cannot access other social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

Bundle Amount Cost/MB 12-hour YouTube Buffet ₦600 0.23

Weekly plans

Weekly plans are valid for seven days and offer longer access periods than daily plans. Although slightly more expensive, with prices starting from ₦50, they provide uninterrupted access to social media for an extended period.

Bundle Amount Cost/MB 40MB Weekly Plan ₦50 1.25 470MB All Social Weekly Plan ₦200 0.57 2GB TikTok Weekly Plan ₦400 0.2

Monthly plans

MTN monthly social media plans provide access to social media for 30 days. Compared to other plans, they offer larger data allocations but come at a higher cost.

Bundle Amount Cost/MB 120MB Monthly Plan ₦150 1.25 1.2GB All Social Monthly Plan ₦450 0.39

How do I buy MTN social bundles?

Subscribing to the MTN social bundle is simple and can be done in a few steps. Users can activate the plans through USSD codes, SMS options, or the MyMTN app on their smartphones. Once activated, the selected bundle becomes available immediately for supported social media apps.

Dial *312*3# on your MTN line to access the social bundle menu. Select your preferred social plan, such as WhatsApp, TikTok, or all-social bundles, and confirm the subscription. The cost will be deducted from your airtime balance immediately.

MTN also allows users to activate some social bundles through SMS keywords. Send the specific keyword for your preferred plan to the designated MTN short code 312 and wait for a confirmation message. Ensure you have enough airtime before sending the SMS.

Plan SMS keyword WhatsApp Daily WAD Facebook Daily FBD WhatsApp Weekly WAW Facebook Monthly FBM All Social Daily ASD All Social Weekly ASW All Social Monthly ASM

Download and open the MyMTN app on your smartphone and log in with your MTN number. Navigate to the data or social bundles section, choose your preferred plan, and tap subscribe. The app also lets users monitor usage and renew bundles easily.

What is the MTN social bundle used for?

The MTN social bundle is used for affordable access to selected social media and messaging apps. It helps users chat, browse feeds, share updates, and watch short videos at lower data cost.

Who is eligible for the MTN social bundle?

All active MTN prepaid and eligible subscribers in Nigeria can subscribe to the social bundle. Users only need a registered MTN SIM card and enough airtime balance.

How much is the MTN social bundle in Nigeria?

MTN social bundles in Nigeria start from as low as ₦25 per day. The network also offers weekly and monthly options with higher data allocations.

You can subscribe to the MTN social bundle by dialing *312*3# on your MTN line. Follow the prompts to select and activate your preferred plan.

How do I use MTN social data?

After subscribing, simply open any supported social media app on your device and start browsing. The bundle will automatically be used while accessing eligible apps and services.

What is included in the MTN social bundle?

The MTN social bundle may include access to apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Ayoba, and X. Supported apps can vary depending on the selected plan.

How do I convert social bundle to normal data on MTN?

MTN does not allow users to convert social bundle data into regular browsing data. Social bundles are restricted to supported apps only.

How do I check my MTN social bundle balance?

You can check your data balance through the USSD code *323*4#, SMS notifications, or the MyMTN app. MTN may also send alerts when your data is running low.

Can I stop MTN social bundle auto-renewal?

Subscribers can disable auto-renewal through USSD options, SMS commands, or the MyMTN app.

The MTN social bundle remains one of Nigeria’s most affordable mobile data options for social media users. It works well for messaging, posting, and casual browsing on supported apps. However, users should understand its limits because external links, app updates, and unsupported websites still require regular data.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on ways to get free data on MTN. You do not always have to buy MTN data bundles, as there are several ways to access free data without recharging your line.

These free data offers can be especially helpful when you need internet access but do not have enough airtime to purchase a bundle. Read on to discover the different ways to get free data on MTN.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng