Legendary British artist David Hockney has been announced dead at his home, aged 88.

The veteran creative was known for his renowned and respected artworks

His publicist, Erica Bolton, shared details of his passing, leaving fans emotional

Legendary British artist David Hockney has died aged 88, his long-time publicist has confirmed.⁠

His publicist, Erica Bolton, disclosed that the renowned artist died peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2026, about one month before his 89th birthday.

David Hockney dies weeks before birthday as tributes pour in. Credit: TheGuardian

Source: Instagram

“The celebrated British artist David Hockney, one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries, passed away peacefully at home on 11 June 2026, one month short of his 89th birthday,” Bolton said in a statement.

Born in Bradford in 1937, Hockney became one of the most influential artists of his generation, known for works including A Bigger Splash, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) and his vivid depictions of Los Angeles pools, Yorkshire landscapes and everyday life.⁠

Across a career spanning more than six decades, he helped redefine modern British art through painting, printmaking, photography and iPad drawings, leaving behind a legacy that reached far beyond the gallery walls.

He rose to prominence in the 1960s with works that became central to English pop art.

His paintings of swimming pools and swimmers, particularly those inspired by life in California, became some of his most recognisable works.

Legendary artist David Hockney dies and the art world is grieving. Credit: Theguardian

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Legendary jazz guitarist and singer James Blood Ulmer has been announced dead.

The veteran star died peacefully at the age of 86 on Wednesday, June 3.

Apart from pool scenes, Hockney also painted gardens, countryside landscapes, portraits of people close to him, and several self-portraits during his decades-long career.

According to reports, he died in the Upper East Side Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in New York City.

The news was confirmed by his family in an official statement:

"With deep sorrow and profound love, we announce the passing of James Blood Ulmer, a boldly innovative guitarist, singer, composer, and beloved family member."

The cause of death is yet to be revealed, but the star had suffered a period of declining health in recent years, and his son Mtume stated he had a long illness, ExpressUK reports.

His health issues had reportedly forced him to withdraw from live performance, and he played his final concert on September 1 at the 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival, retiring soon after.

His tragic passing marked the end of an almost seven-decade career, which had begun in the late 1950s playing first with soul jazz ensembles in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from 1959 to 1964, before moving to groups in the Columbus, Ohio, area from 1964 to 1967.

The popular US culture magazine Rolling Stone described him as “the most original electric guitarist to emerge since the late Jimi Hendrix”.

Born Willie James Ulmer in South Carolina in 1940, he began his career playing in funk bands across Pittsburgh, Columbus and Detroit, supporting musicians such as Jewel Bryner and Hank Marr. By the early 1970s, he had moved to New York, where his style took a radical turn.

“I ain’t never thought nobody could make no money playing free music,” Ulmer once reflected. “So I always played structured blues, rhythm playing, dance music, or something like that. And I abandoned it! When I came to New York, it was like … I just went totally another way.”Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng