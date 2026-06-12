Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the abducted schoolchildren and teachers are still within the forest of the state

Recall that the children, who were kidnapped by the gunmen 27 days ago at the Ahoro-Esinle and Yewota communities in the Oriire LGA of Oyo, were still in captivity

Governor Makinde gave the update in his Newsletter No. 140, released on Friday, June 12, adding that the victims remained at the point of the ongoing rescue operations

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has said that the schoolchildren and teachers who were kidnapped in schools in Ahoro-Esinle and Yewota communities in the Oriire Local Government Area are still within the Old Oyo National Park axis.

This revelation is coming as the security agencies are doubling their efforts to rescue the pupils and teachers, 27 days after their abduction.

Governor Seyi Makinde says kidnapped pupils and teachers still within Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Governor Makinde gave the update in his Newsletter No. 140, released on Friday, June 12, adding that the victims remained at the point of the ongoing rescue operations despite their long days in captivity.

The governor then acknowledged the growing anxiety among communities and families, who were affected by the abduction. He said that the situation was distressing.

“It is extremely difficult for me to even ask how you are doing. It has been 27 days since our children and teachers were forcefully taken from their schools in the Yawota and Ahoro-Esinle communities of the Oriire Local Government Area.

“For 27 days, families have gone to bed without their loved ones. For 27 days, communities have lived with uncertainty. For 27 days, our children and teachers have remained in captivity.“

Makinde subsequently admitted that the consistent assurance of a safe rescue of the pupils might have become difficult for the people to admit, as several days had passed without the return of the victims.

Reactions as Makinde gives update on Oyo kidnapping

However, the report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

JB said that the governor's statement eased the tension in the country:

"Thank God everything works for good. GSM's hapless comment as a mere CSO of the state has hastened PBAT's renewed hope agenda on state police. It made everyone except the enablers of terrorism sit up on the state police issue."

Nigerians react as Seyi Makinde gives an update on the Oyo kidnapping Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Joe Vinnie asked more questions on the update given by the governor:

"Are they still alive? Are they well fed, the same thing government officials were saying during the Chibok girls abduction, weak governor."

Tayme said Oyo should not be allowed to be another Kwara:

"People's patience is running out. We can't afford to be another Kwara that allowed these bandits to escape and now attack on a monthly basis."

ThatCIA said the governor should be suspended:

"He should be suspended immediately, if Fabura can be suspended... This man isn't exempt for almost a month and can't provide for those kids."

You can read more reactions on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng