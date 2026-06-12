Full List: UAE’s Minimum Wage and Worker’s Salary in 2026 Released
- The UAE has unveiled its updated minimum wage and salary structure for 2026, marking a significant change for Emirati nationals in the private sector
- While citizens now benefit from a mandatory minimum salary, expatriates continue to face wide disparities depending on their profession and sector
- With average monthly earnings at AED 16,000, the country remains a land of both opportunity and inequality for its diverse workforce
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long been a magnet for international workers, with expats making up nearly 89% of the population.
From teaching and nursing to aviation and construction, salaries vary widely depending on profession, nationality, and sector.
In 2026, new rules and updated figures shed light on how much workers can expect to earn.
Minimum wage in the UAE 2026
In January 2026, the Emirati government introduced a mandatory minimum salary of AED 6,000 per month for Emirati nationals working in the private sector. This regulation does not extend to expatriates, who continue to have their wages determined by employers.
Previously, in 2013, the Ministry of Labour had set non-binding guidelines:
University graduates: AED 12,000/month
Technicians: AED 7,000/month
Skilled labourers: AED 5,000/month
Salaries for International workers
The UAE’s workforce is highly segmented by nationality and income level. Many expats, particularly from South Asia, earn relatively low wages in construction, domestic work, hospitality, and logistics. By contrast, Emirati nationals are more likely to hold higher-paid roles in government and professional sectors.
Low-income expats: Often earn below AED 5,000/month, working as drivers, household helpers, and construction workers.
High-income expats: Professionals in finance, energy, technology, and aviation can earn well above AED 20,000/month.
Average salary in the UAE 2026
According to the 2024 Labour Force Survey:
Average gross monthly salary: AED 16,000
Median salary: AED 10,000
According to Expat, the gap between average and median reflects the influence of a small group of very high earners. Employers must also provide health insurance and end-of-service gratuity. Mid-to-high income expats often receive housing, transport, and education allowances, while lower-income workers may only be offered accommodation.
Highest-paying jobs in the UAE 2026
Surveys from Paylab highlight the most lucrative positions:
- CEO — AED 22,000 to 96,000
- IT Director — AED 21,000 to 85,000
- Leasing Director — AED 20,000 to 83,000
- Plant Manager — AED 19,000 to 74,000
- Country Manager/Director — AED 19,000 to 72,000
- Pilot — AED 17,000 to 73,000
- IT Architect — AED 21,000 to 71,000
- Lead Developer — AED 21,000 to 62,000
- IC Design Engineer — AED 16,000 to 59,000
- Data Scientist — AED 14,000 to 45,000
Salary checker in the UAE
Workers can compare their pay using online tools:
-PayScale
-Paylab
-Glassdoor
These platforms provide insights into average wages by role and location, alongside employee reviews.
UAE army salary by rank in 2026
Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels. Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.
A military personnel in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED. Monthly, this works out to around 22,983 AED before tax.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.