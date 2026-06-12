The UAE has unveiled its updated minimum wage and salary structure for 2026, marking a significant change for Emirati nationals in the private sector

While citizens now benefit from a mandatory minimum salary, expatriates continue to face wide disparities depending on their profession and sector

With average monthly earnings at AED 16,000, the country remains a land of both opportunity and inequality for its diverse workforce

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long been a magnet for international workers, with expats making up nearly 89% of the population.

From teaching and nursing to aviation and construction, salaries vary widely depending on profession, nationality, and sector.

UAE minimum wage sets AED 6,000 for Emirati nationals in the private sector. Photo credit: KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2026, new rules and updated figures shed light on how much workers can expect to earn.

Minimum wage in the UAE 2026

In January 2026, the Emirati government introduced a mandatory minimum salary of AED 6,000 per month for Emirati nationals working in the private sector. This regulation does not extend to expatriates, who continue to have their wages determined by employers.

Previously, in 2013, the Ministry of Labour had set non-binding guidelines:

University graduates: AED 12,000/month

Technicians: AED 7,000/month

Skilled labourers: AED 5,000/month

Salaries for International workers

The UAE’s workforce is highly segmented by nationality and income level. Many expats, particularly from South Asia, earn relatively low wages in construction, domestic work, hospitality, and logistics. By contrast, Emirati nationals are more likely to hold higher-paid roles in government and professional sectors.

Low-income expats: Often earn below AED 5,000/month, working as drivers, household helpers, and construction workers.

High-income expats: Professionals in finance, energy, technology, and aviation can earn well above AED 20,000/month.

Average salary in the UAE 2026

According to the 2024 Labour Force Survey:

Average gross monthly salary: AED 16,000

Median salary: AED 10,000

According to Expat, the gap between average and median reflects the influence of a small group of very high earners. Employers must also provide health insurance and end-of-service gratuity. Mid-to-high income expats often receive housing, transport, and education allowances, while lower-income workers may only be offered accommodation.

Highest-paying jobs in the UAE 2026

Surveys from Paylab highlight the most lucrative positions:

CEO — AED 22,000 to 96,000 IT Director — AED 21,000 to 85,000 Leasing Director — AED 20,000 to 83,000 Plant Manager — AED 19,000 to 74,000 Country Manager/Director — AED 19,000 to 72,000 Pilot — AED 17,000 to 73,000 IT Architect — AED 21,000 to 71,000 Lead Developer — AED 21,000 to 62,000 IC Design Engineer — AED 16,000 to 59,000 Data Scientist — AED 14,000 to 45,000

Salary checker in the UAE

Workers can compare their pay using online tools:

-PayScale

-Paylab

-Glassdoor

These platforms provide insights into average wages by role and location, alongside employee reviews.

High-paying jobs like CEO and IT Director offer salaries above AED 80,000. Photo credit: KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE army salary by rank in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels. Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.

A military personnel in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED. Monthly, this works out to around 22,983 AED before tax.

Source: Legit.ng