Africa's fuel supply landscape is undergoing a major transformation. For many years, several African nations depended on refined petroleum imports from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, even though the continent is rich in crude oil resources.

The launch of the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery in Lagos has started to change that trend.

Ghana, Cameroon and 3 other African Countries Importing Petrol from Dangote Refinery in 2026

Source: Getty Images

As production increases, the refinery is becoming a key supplier of petrol and other refined products to countries across Africa, helping to reduce reliance on distant markets and strengthen regional energy trade.

West Africa Leads the Shift

1. Ghana

Ghana has become one of the largest buyers of petrol from Dangote Refinery. Despite having local refining facilities, the country continues to import fuel to meet domestic demand.

Purchasing fuel from Nigeria offers Ghana a more convenient and cost-effective option due to the shorter shipping distance. Analysts believe this growing trade relationship reflects deeper economic and energy cooperation within West Africa.

2. Togo

Togo has also joined the list of countries sourcing petrol from the refinery. Although its economy is relatively small, the country plays a vital role in regional fuel distribution because of its strategic location along the West African coast.

With access to Nigerian refined products, Togo could further strengthen its position as a major petroleum trading and logistics hub in the sub-region.

Expanding Beyond West Africa

3. Côte d’Ivoire

Another important destination for Dangote's fuel exports is Côte d’Ivoire. The country, known for its strong economic growth, began receiving cargoes from the refinery after it achieved full production capacity in early 2026.

Its inclusion among Dangote's customers demonstrates the refinery's ability to compete in established fuel markets that already have well-developed import systems and petroleum infrastructure.

4. Cameroon

In Central Africa, Cameroon has emerged as another key importer of Dangote petrol. Limited domestic refining capacity has made the country dependent on imported petroleum products for years.

The arrival of fuel shipments from Nigeria highlights the refinery's growing influence beyond its immediate neighbourhood and reinforces Nigeria's position as an emerging regional energy powerhouse.

5. Tanzania

One of the most notable export destinations is Tanzania. Unlike the other countries on the list, Tanzania is located in East Africa, making it a strategically important market for the refinery.

The supply of petrol to Tanzania signals Dangote Refinery's ambition to serve customers across the continent and potentially reshape fuel distribution networks far beyond West Africa.

Ghana, Cameroon and 3 other African Countries Importing Petrol from Dangote Refinery in 2026

Source: Facebook

Conclusion

The increasing number of African countries purchasing petrol from Dangote Refinery reflects a shift in the continent's energy trade dynamics.

By supplying refined products closer to home, the refinery is helping to reduce dependence on overseas imports while promoting stronger regional integration and energy security across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng